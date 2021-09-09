Nelson woman with stage 4 cancer creating positive space for people living with terminal illness, starting with swimwear

Sara Cohen is using her swimwear brand Hākinakina to help fund her cancer treatment and as a platform for inspiration

After beating breast cancer once, Sara Cohen was shocked to find her cancer had come back, this time with a stage four diagnosis.

But Cohen doesn’t want your pity, and she doesn’t want this to be a negative article.

Cohen, 47, is on a mission to show people you can live a loving, fulfilling, joyful life, even with a terminal diagnosis.

Rachael Brown Photography Hākinakina was created as Cohen struggled to find swimwear that would cover her radiation burns and were stylish.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and received treatment in the UK, where she is from.

“I did a year of treatment and thought it was all behind me.”

Radiation therapy was targetted to a specific area, in her case her whole breast area, leaving scars and redness, and meaning she had to be careful out in the sun.

“Your skin is more susceptible to burning, and I did get some melanoma there as well, so it goes to show how important it is to keep everything covered up from the sun.”

As a lover of the outdoors, Cohen struggled to find swimwear that would cover her radiation burns and was also stylish.

So, she created her own.

Rachael Brown Photography Hākinakina helps cover radiation burns while also being stylish.

Cohen launched Hākinakina, an eco UPF 50+ Sun Protection Swimwear brand, in July 2020 after moving to New Zealand in 2018.

However, in 2020 she began experiencing back pain.

“It just wasn’t going away, so I had various tests, because you’re more cautious when going through breast cancer, but the first couple of tests came back clear.”

But in April 2021 Cohen received the news her breast cancer had metastasised to her bones and lungs.

She said the diagnosis came as a shock.

“It’s a lot to process, and it turns your world upside down.

“[But] you can spend a lot of time thinking about dying, or you can get on with living, and I think the only way to deal with it is to think about living and really live.”

She is getting treatment and was taking an integrated approach, including conventional treatments alongside more holistic therapies.

“I just got married, found my person in life, am truly happy for the first time.

“I’m not ready to go anywhere, so I see this cancer as a chronic illness that I plan on living with. I intend to live and thrive for a very long time. There’s way too much to do.”

Her desire to not only carry on, but to be a beacon of hope for other women living with chronic, or terminal illnesses, was something that gave her strength and motivation.

So she decided she wanted to create a community herself where people can go to lift each other up.

Rachael Brown Photography Cohen is hoping to get 200 orders by the middle of September, so she can keep her business running and fund her health treatments.

“If we can’t cure this disease we can inspire men and women living with it [to] thrive.

“I don’t want to spend the time I have here and not live it fully.”

While Cohen isn’t exactly sure what that platform will look like at the moment, she is using her swimwear brand as the current anchor until she figures it out.

“People are living longer and longer with this disease, and we have to think that’s possible.”

Her swimwear is pre-order as she wanted it made sustainably, and she was hoping to get 200 orders by the middle of September to help keep her business running and fund her health treatments.