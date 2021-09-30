Like Bodies, Like Minds: Surgery couldn't give scoliosis sufferer her 'perfect body'

Te Manaia Jennings, 21, is an artist with scoliosis, who has experienced depression. To mark Mental Health Awareness week, Jennings has told her story as part of the Like Bodies, Like Minds series, a collaboration between writer Angela Barnett and illustrator Ruby Jones about how society’s view of our bodies impacts our mental wellbeing.

I was born with severe congenital scoliosis and, along with this, deformed ribs. Due to the severity of my case, I had to have a rod extension at 3 years old. I was the first person in New Zealand to have this, then I had one or two surgeries every year until my last at 12, a spinal fusion.

Beyond the physical challenges, I would say the hardest things I dealt with were mental and emotional.

And that's obviously invisible. For most of my life I felt like I wasn't good enough, and through time it started to manifest into anxiety and depression which is still, to this day, a challenge I constantly battle with.

Māori was my first language and I grew up around manaakitanga: love, kindness and respect for others. My parents wanted me to feel excited about the spinal fusion. It's a huge, life-threatening surgery - 9 hours - and it can be scary, so they were trying to make me feel better about it.

I had expectations – “once I have this, I will be taller and look different”. During the surgery there were complications. They called my mum halfway through and told her my legs were paralysed, so she said, “you need to put it back, it’s fine to have a curve but we’d rather she can walk.”

So my spine is not fully straight. And it's fused so it can't move.

Beyond aiding my health, as a 12-year-old, I was more concerned about how I would look. I felt disappointed. I believed that the surgery would be the solution to all my problems. It would straighten my spine and I would finally be able to live a normal life, but that was not the case at all.

Coming from a sporty family - who never treated me any differently – I used to play mid-court netball, and would have to work twice as hard just to keep up with others.

I never honoured my scoliosis, instead I would constantly question why I couldn’t perform to the level others could. I felt like the biggest failure. I had no understanding of what it means to have my condition and the restrictions that came with such severe operations.

Sport was a place where I thought I needed to be great and [to] make my family proud, so I pushed myself to the point where] it was detrimental to my mental, emotional and physical wellbeing.

Throughout high school, with the emphasis on body image, who you are and what people think about you is heightened.

Once, when I was 14, I was getting changed and this girl said, “you're so skinny, are you anorexic or something?” in front of everyone. I knew anorexia was a serious eating disorder so that's not mature to be comparing me. There are naturally skinny people and, due to all my surgeries, that affects my body's ability to gain weight.

Looking back on it, it's just a word, “skinny”. But it can hurt people. I didn't want to wear anything tight. I didn’t want to go to the formal school social because you had to wear [a dress]. I didn't feel beautiful, and I didn't want to show my body.

I spent a lot of time on my own. I don't know whether I knew it was depression, I just knew that I was always down, always sad. I didn't know what was wrong with me.

My life was so dark. I felt like this is how it's going to be forever, I'm going to be alone and feel this way, no matter what I do. I also felt like I didn't matter. I felt trapped within those thoughts. You have no indication in those moments that stuff will change.

You can't see it. When you have that spiral of dark thoughts, then it's almost like they’re validated by the outside world because you peek out and go, “everyone's judging bodies just like I thought they were”. This was perpetuated by the society we live in, especially with social media and the standards of beauty with unrealistic expectations that only a small population can obtain.

It's only recently I've realised there's more to life than being great at sports. Growing up, you have to find something to attach your identity to, because it gives you a sense of purpose.

Art was mine because it was the one thing that remained consistent in my life, it was a form of escape. I used art as a form of therapy through recovery when I wasn't feeling like I belonged. It gave me a purpose to live on.

I've changed my perspective on body image and what beauty is. Understanding how much my body went through and giving value beyond what people think of it, I see it as something that’s a gift I've been given to move through life with, rather than an ornament for society.

Being grateful for my body allows me to live and breathe each day because that’s truly a miracle, I can feel my spine working every day to hold myself up. I like my scars now, and I like showing them off because it shows strength. It shows my story.

When I go through dark periods now, when I'm thinking, “no-one loves me, I'm not good enough”, I will remind myself that these thoughts aren’t true.

It's a passing moment. No-one's ever said they don't love me - that's my imagination! I remind myself that feelings are temporary and I’m always in control of my thoughts. I also get a lot of strength from seeing what my ancestors and the people in my life today have gone through, what they've had to fight for, and how they've been able to remain strong in their identity.

I have so much love for my culture and I’m continually trying to learn more about who I am and my people. I love the Māori values.

He aroha whakato, he aroha ka puta mai; if kindness is sown, then kindness you shall receive.

If our bodies could talk

Like Bodies, Like Minds shares true stories about body image and mental health from seven brilliant bodies. Writer Angela Barnett explains why she wanted to bring these stories to light.

If you ask teenagers about body image you get an eye roll: “yes, we know, love your body”. If you ask about mental health, the eye rolling stops. It feels more now. More pressing. And it is. But mental health doesn’t just exist in the mind, the mind lives in the body. And how we exist inside our bodies is affected by how our bodies are viewed, valued and treated. And how we’re viewed, valued and treated affects our mental health.

The outside affects the inside, and the inside reflects the outside.

In a world where some bodies are placed above others due to racism, weight stigma, transphobia, ableism and homophobia, society is not always kind. Being “othered” for how we look, or our gender or sexual orientation, causes body shame, which gets internalised, making us more vulnerable to depression, anxiety, stress, panic attacks, and other mental health ills. So our body image - what we think and feel about our bodies - becomes inextricably linked to what society thinks and feels about our bodies.

Like Bodies, Like Minds shares stories from seven brilliant bodies about being misunderstood, misgendered, “othered”, or judged from the outside, and how that affects the inside.

In sharing these seven stories, Ruby and I hope to reduce shame around mental health and body image and increase understanding of life inside someone else’s skin. The project encourages people to look at one another, and our own bodies, with gentle eyes and zero assumptions, because the question to ask is never “what’s wrong with me and my body/skin/size/abilities/orientation”, but what’s wrong with cultural structures that think there’s a wrong or right way to exist in a body.

*Like Bodies, Like Minds is funded by a Nōku te Ao: Like Minds Media Grant, with support from the Mental Health Foundation and the YWCA.

