What’s your love language? Take our quiz to find out

This quiz directs to information about adult toys which is not suitable for young readers or those who may be offended by frank discussion of sexual themes.

If you want to understand your unique communication style when it comes to love and relationships, you've come to the right place. We each have a specific love language through which we express our needs and desires, and your partner does too. The most common problem in relationships is communication and our inability to understand or be on the same page with our significant other whether it be around intimacy, how we show our affection for one another, or how we deal with the challenges of everyday life.



In order to live harmoniously with your partner/spouse, it is important to identify your love language. Learning to love how you love will enable you to build a strong foundation in your current or future relationships, and create a harmonious base for your relationship to grow and evolve, to give you confidence to explore your desires. If you're unsure what makes you tick when it comes to love, take our love language quiz below to find out.