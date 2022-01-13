What to have in your at home Covid-19 medical kit

Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (Te Reo subtitles.)

The arrival of Omicron on our shores is yet to flare into a full-blown Australian-esque outbreak, but we should be prepared for the likelihood of contracting the super transmissible strain of Covid-19.

Dr Morgan Edwards, a specialist anaesthetist at Waitematā District Health Board who has been involved in the Covid-19 response, says an at-home Covid management kit is about getting back to basics.

Provided we are at least double vaccinated and don’t have any underlying conditions, Edwards said the preparation that most of us can do for the possibility of catching Covid is to have things to help us manage symptoms, minimise risk to others, and aid rest and recovery at home.

“It’s good to think about a Covid kit in terms of symptoms and what people might commonly get,” said Edwards.

“Knowing that for those of us who will be able to self-isolate at home, our bodies are designed to fight off respiratory diseases with the proper support.”

With Omicron, Edwards said doctors are seeing less of the loss of smell that we had with Delta and more symptoms like a runny or stuffy nose, headaches, and muscle aches, which can be eased with over-the-counter medicines like paracetamol and ibuprofen.

“Unless you have liver disease or severe asthma, these can be taken together, and taken as per the dosage on the box.

“Sometimes we underestimate how useful they both are.”

Over the counter medication to put in an at-home Covid kit

Paracetamol

Ibuprofen

Thermometer

Re-hydration e.g. hydralyte: “If you are becoming dehydrated from diarrhoea and vomiting, rehydrate with something like a sachet of hydralyte.”

Sore throat treatments: Salt gargles, honey, or perhaps a local anaesthetic lozenge or spray.

Common cold and flu symptoms like a sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, and muscle aches will be helped by over-the-counter treatments, Edwards said. For gastric symptoms, like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea – “chat to your GP about some anti nausea things to have in the house, ready,

Unsplash Stock up on over the counter medications for common cold and flu symptoms like headaches and muscle pain.

Stock up on prescribed medications

People with chronic conditions should think about making an appointment to have what they need on hand, should they catch Covid, Edwards said. People in normal to good health should check in next time they see their doctor.

“Fill some repeats ahead of time.”

Anti nausea: Prescription from your GP e.g. ondansetron, metoclopramide.

Any medications that you take regularly:

Unsplash Edwards also recommends asthmatics review treatment plans with their doctors because they are seeing Covid cause more severe asthma flare-ups.

“It’s really important that you have your own medications ready, specifically for people who are asthmatic,” said Edwards.

“Adults or parents of children with asthma should have a chat with their GP and make sure they have a good stock of the inhalers that they normally use.”

Edwards also recommends asthmatics review treatment plans with their doctors because they are seeing Covid cause more severe asthma flare-ups.

“There might be a role for inhaled corticosteriods, which are quite useful for asthma within the setting of Covid,” she said.

If you do contract Covid and don’t have the supplies you need at home, most GPs can send a script to your pharmacy. Have a friend pick it up and leave it on your doorstep.

Unsplash Have surgical face masks and cleaning products on hand in case one member of the household falls ill and can’t isolate themselves from the rest of the house.

Non-medical things you should also have

Hand sanitiser

Surgical face masks

Cleaning products

When available: RATs (Rapid Antigen Tests)

“The other group of things to have are the precautions that we know are useful against the virus: hand sanitiser, cleaning products, and face masks.

“So if you’re sharing a space with other people, you can do your very best to minimise the spread within your home. Because not everybody has the luxury of a separate bathroom.

“As well as some soups and fluids that will help get some calories into your body which needs to focus on healing.”