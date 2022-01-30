'Go hard, try out as many identities as you want': How reclaiming their gender identity made these Kiwis happy

Three non-binary New Zealanders tell how reclaiming their gender identity elevated their wellbeing.

Have you noticed many more people are including their gender pronouns in email sign-offs? And perhaps you have wondered about the driving purpose of this new etiquette?

Well, it is connected to gender debates that have been percolating since the early 2010s, triggered by a greater awareness of the needs and rights of trans people. Restrooms became a symbol of trans rights. Protagonists argued that they should be a gender-neutral space.

New gender definitions also emerged out of the period, particularly the term non-binary, which has been adopted by people whose identity isn’t exclusively male or female.

Gender is now fluid and unstable, and to negotiate the territory successfully and respectfully, understanding key definitions is required.

SEX is defined by the genitalia you are born with, and hormonal differences. This tends to be binary – male and female. It also includes the term intersex, for people whose genitalia does not fit the binary.

GENDER is something you choose. When you accept the sex you were assigned at birth, and adopt this as your gender, this is called cis-gender.

Many people do not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth however. They may choose the other gender on the binary – male or female – or another gender completely, such as trans-gender or non-binary.

QUEER is an umbrella term for sexual and gender minorities who are not heterosexual or are not cisgender.

SEXUALITY refers to the way we express our sexual attraction to others. Typically, the definitions are straight (attraction to the opposite sex-gender), gay (attraction to the same sex), bisexual (attraction to men and women), and pansexual (attraction to any gender).

What makes this discussion so fascinating is that everyone feels differently about their identity in each category.

The pronouns we choose become an expression of these identities. We caught up with three non-binary New Zealanders to hear their voices and let them tell their stories.

What emerges is how gender diversity can contribute to an elevated sense of wellbeing and purpose.

Pounamu Wharekawa-Farrell, Ngai Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, They/Them

Mark Taylor/Stuff Pounamu Wharekawa-Farrell: “I am open to any of these identities changing.”

I was brought up in Raglan, I was one of three girls. My mother had me when she was 17. We followed the Māori tradition where the first born is given to the grandparents to raise.

So, I spent time with my grandparents and my mother. I was raised by both and I had a good childhood, we were poor but I never went without.

Later on, I moved to Wairoa, where I went to kura kaupapa. I always knew I was queer or at least bisexual. Because I went to small schools I only knew one other openly gay student who was a boy, so we hung out. I would describe myself as pansexual, meaning I can be attracted to people of any gender.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Pounamu Wharekawa-Farrell: “I would describe myself as pansexual, meaning I can be attracted to people of any gender.”

As a kid, watching movies, reading books, I realised that generally I always thought the women were the hot ones. And around 12, I realised I was genuinely into women. As I grew older I realised there were other identities. I didn’t have to choose one gender or the other – I realised that it can be whatever.

When I was 19, I moved to Hamilton, and made non-binary friends. It took me a couple of years to identify myself as non-binary. For the first time in my life I was surrounded by queer people, so I could explore my identity. Now I live with five people, all queer and all non-binary.

My primary identity is takatāpui, and I am also queer and non-binary. Nothing is fixed, everything is evolving and I am open to any of these identities changing.

My creative practice provides a space for exploration. It’s a way of investigating these identity dimensions. All of my work is focused on identity. I do think sometimes there is an inherited queer outrage in me. Somehow, I have to channel that energy, so that I can communicate these issues in a way that is accessible.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Pounamu Wharekawa-Farrell: “I definitely have a clearer mind and better capability now, I feel ambitious.”

I’m reconnecting with my Māoritanga. I was drinking quite heavily for a few years, I felt isolated and depressed. Coming out of that period, my creative practice and being Māori has become more important to me. I have fully deep-dived into art, and started a degree in fine arts.

I definitely have a clearer mind and better capability now, I feel ambitious. I want to support myself through my art practice. The digital world, social media provide a way to market yourself. Most of the work I have attracted has been through social media.

Whenever we meet new people, we should ask them what their pronouns are. It is just important to ask and not make assumptions. People are surprised that I am non-binary because I present myself in a way that is perceived as feminine rather than androgynous.

What I would say to young people is go hard, and try out as many identities as you want to. See what fits you and makes you feel happy. You don’t need to come out, you can just exist as you are and be comfortable.

Conrad Johnston, They/Them

Monique Ford/Stuff Conrad Johnston: “It is harder for men to identify as non-binary because we are challenging masculinity.”

It is harder for men to identify as non-binary because we are challenging masculinity. No-one bats an eyelid when a woman wears men’s clothing, but when a dude wears a dress and lipstick, it is a big deal.

As humans we are social, we want to be part of a group, which means we have to conform to the group’s norms. When we move outside those boundaries, it becomes very interesting for people. When it comes to gender, the way people present themselves has a massive impact.

New Zealand has quite a casual attitude to appearance. So, when I choose to wear a kaftan and the guy in the lift comments on it, I read it as him trying to encourage me back to conforming. I have been assaulted a couple of times in my life, and in those situations, I’m wondering what could develop.

Male is not an accurate description of me. When I was a teenager I was intrigued by the Samoan tradition of fa'afafine. I belong more in that gender space.

I was brought up in Ngāruawāhia, I knew I was gay, I loved playing with my mother’s makeup. It wasn’t OK for me to model social relationships with dolls because they were supposedly girls’ toys. When I watched television, I’d identify with women characters. There was a trans girl at school who got a lot of grief which put me off coming out.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Conrad Johnston: “There was a trans girl at school who got a lot of grief which put me off coming out.”

I knew I was attracted to dudes, and it made for a messy coming out in small-town New Zealand. I was cross-dressing, buying makeup, breaking all the gender rules. People threw things at me, they would yell at me from their cars. With gender I’m telling people who I am, but also, people are trying to tell me who I should be.

I became very invested in being a drag queen, where I could express this particular side of me. Then I started hearing about the non-binary identity. Up until the last four or five years, the word non-binary didn’t exist. I listened to the debate and thought, “this is something I can support”.

It is like there are two rivers of gendered energy that meet inside me. The masculine energy is stronger. And I do see the masculinity and femininity as two separate things.

I have worked in corporate environments for many years, and you see the gendered dressing. Women are forced into uncomfortable shoes and clothes. I tend to conform to the dress codes, but during the weekend I can express myself. I have recently discovered tiaras, so I will do a look. It is not drag, it is just adornment, which I love. I wish more people would join me in the fun!

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Conrad Johnston: “It is like there are two rivers of gendered energy that meet inside me. The masculine energy is stronger. And I do see the masculinity and femininity as two separate things.”

Identifying myself as non-binary has made me happier, it has absolutely been a positive change. I have had a lot of support in the workplace, more people ask me about my pronouns.

Non-binary identities aren’t going anywhere. They have always been here but they have been suppressed. Now we have additional gender options, and we can just push off into the ocean and have fun.

Alesha Ahdar, Ngāti Maniapoto, She/They/He

Supplied Alesha Ahdar: “Sex is an imposed category and I feel it is emotionally detached, it is cold like hospitals.”

I describe my gender and sexuality as takatāpui, which is like the Māori version of LGBTQI.

Sex is an imposed category and I feel it is emotionally detached, it is cold like hospitals. So, at birth I was female. My gender identity is something quite different, it is something I decide and for me my gender is non-binary. I float somewhere between male and female.

I was always a tomboy, I had takatāpui cousins, I knew I was attracted to women but didn’t feel like a lesbian. I also had a period of being a devout Christian, I converted when I was a teenager. Eventually I was a youth leader in the church.

I had major crushes on women and I knew women liked me, but I didn’t really connect with my sexuality until I was about 18. I would define sexuality as who you are attracted to, which also includes asexuality. Gender is something different, it is an internal identity.

I called my mum when I had my first girlfriend. That went really well, and I thought “she can tell the whole family.” I have four brothers and two sisters, and grew up with three of my brothers. My siblings were also super supportive.

When I came out, the church didn’t want me to be in leadership, some people threatened to leave if I didn’t revoke my leadership. So, I left the church and now my spirituality is much more about being Māori. I believe in atua Māori and the more I connect to te ao Wairua, the more my faith develops.

My first girlfriend was someone I knew from school. I went on to study event management at the University of Auckland, then spent six years in Queenstown. I had a number of partners there, mostly I met them through Tinder.

After that I moved to Auckland to study film and television. It was great because the course was very hands-on and it was only a year long. I wasn’t that great at school, so this format was very good for my style of learning.

During a residency at Basement Theatre, I developed an idea for a play – about a young non-binary Māori who went back to their marae. A year later, a film-maker friend said I should turn it into a film. She taught me how to write a script.

When I was working on Marae DIY (a reality show on Māori Television), one of my colleagues was transgender, and I was fascinated by how easily she fitted in with the wāhine. That was the genesis of the idea for my short film He Takatāpui Ahau.

I know Māori trans who are completely disconnected from their whānau and never go back to the marae.

From where I sit, I understand why marae are the way they are, but they need to expand to incorporate a middle zone for those of us who don’t identify as male or female. We can then expand and expand and expand.

The gender-binary is a Western concept and as part of our resistance to colonisation, we need to deconstruct it. Takatāpui is a much more inclusive category. Understanding my gender and sexuality, that gives me confidence, I know exactly who I am. It means I can share more of myself with other people.