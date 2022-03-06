Popular couple from The Block, Rach and Ty, reveal teen son is fighting rare cancer

Otis Hill, with his father, Tyson Hill, sister Isa Hill and mother Rachel Rasch-Hill. 15 year old Otis has been diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer.

He wants to be a musician – a typical sleep in, school-averse teen. But more than anything Otis Hill wants to live.

“Why?” he asks his parents Rachel Rasch-Hill and Tyson Hill, but they don’t know how to answer.

Just over three weeks ago Otis was a teenager trying to bunk school, or so his mother thought when he said he had nausea.

Knowing her son well, Rasch-Hill wasn’t buying it and thought she would call his bluff, so she scheduled an appointment to see the doctor.

Having skipped four days of anxiety medication before restarting his prescription, Otis was told the nausea was most likely related.

The doctor then gave a quick physical examination and noted a large lump on the right side of his abdomen which seemed strange.

He told Rasch-Hill to keep an eye on it and bring Otis back in three days if it didn’t disappear.

When the lump didn’t dissipate, the doctor referred Otis on for a scan.

Six days later, Rasch-Hill knew something was wrong as soon as she saw the radiographer leave the room to get a second opinion part way through Otis’s ultrasound.

The moment they walked through their front door, after their hospital appointment, Rasch-Hill’s phone rang.

It was the family doctor, who told them they needed to get back to the hospital straight away because the growth on Otis’s stomach “wasn’t good”.

After an X-ray, CT scan and blood tests doctors told them they were 99 per cent certain Otis had lymphoma cancer. They would need to fly to Christchurch for treatment the next day.

Shocked, Rasch-Hill and Hill were reassured by the medical team at Christchurch Hospital that the condition was treatable and straightforward.

“We were left feeling that this is going to be scary, but we are going to get through it,” Rasch-Hill said.

A week later they arrived at the hospital to discuss a treatment plan, only to be taken to a room where the oncologist delivered devastating news.

“It’s not lymphoma,” he told them. “It’s a very rare disease, and we don’t even know the name of it yet.”

Otis and the couple were stunned but had to wait another week in Ronald McDonald house to find out what his condition actually was.

And that’s when their world imploded completely.

Last Tuesday Otis was told he had a cancer that has only 200 known cases in the world since it was first diagnosed in 1989.

Called desmoplastic small round cell tumours, the disease causes tumours to grow in the abdomen and/or the pelvic area. It spreads rapidly.

Often occurring in young white males between the ages of 10-30 it can sometimes be operated on, although the five-year survival rate is just 15 per cent.

Unfortunately Otis’s tumours had been spreading for six months and were now present in the abdomen, pelvis, collarbone, liver and peritoneum.

What shocked the family the most was how well Otis was. He had shown no sign of illness.

“That’s the thing. He’s so well, and he can’t understand that either,” Rasch-Hill says.

Courageously Otis asked how long he would have to live if he didn’t have surgery and was told he would not live longer than “a few months”.

His first reaction was to tell his parents that he didn’t want to die.

Back at Ronald McDonald house Hill struggled to comprehend what he had just heard, and suffered a severe panic attack that saw Rasch-Hill call an ambulance.

“That’s just the level of pain and stress there is,” she says. “I just really feel for any parent going through this.”

Pinning all their hopes on surgery, the family were inconsolable the following day when they were told the four surgeons who had been consulted refused to operate on Otis.

They instead offered to make him comfortable.

Unable to accept their decision, Rasch-Hill and Hill want a second opinion from both New Zealand and overseas experts. They believe that even if the rate of survival post surgery was just 15 per cent, they must do all they can to give Otis that chance.

They’ve also fought to get special tests completed that will leave them over $5000 out of pocket because it might get their son on two clinical trials in Australia.

An extended member of the family has launched a Givealittle page that had over $42,000 donated by Friday.

And the family will need it, with both parents having to leave their jobs and live off savings in order to support their son.

Under Covid-19 restrictions, Ronald McDonald house is not allowing patients to have visitors so they’ve had to pay for an apartment in Christchurch in order to have their family and Otis’s friends visit.

Now they’re looking for a house in central Christchurch that they can live in for the next six months while Otis undergoes chemotherapy.

Far from their Wellington home and Otis’s normal surroundings, sister Isa, 8, will now be homeschooled.

It’s all so different from when New Zealand first met Rasch-Hill and Hill in the first series of The Block in 2012.

Supplied Tyson Hill and Rachel Rasch-Hill when they appeared on The Block in 2012.

Viewer favourites, the likeable couple had hoped to earn enough in profits to put towards a deposit for a home of their own, but walked away with nothing.

Just a baby, Otis was introduced to the nation during the series.

Now Rasch-Hill feels guilty when she thinks of how long she spent away from her son, knowing what she does.

“But we did it for him…for his future,” Hill consoles her, and says the fight to save Otis is what is keeping the couple moving forward.

“You can only cry and be devastated so much before you are filled with anxiety, and it starts taking its toll. Even if it’s half a per cent you fight because the fight keeps you in it. If the s... hits the fan there will be plenty of time for crying but right now it’s about the scrap. It’s fight or flight for us.”