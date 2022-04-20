The Anika and Boh show: 'You know they're going to print that, right?

Boh Runga, 52, and Anika Moa, 41, have the kind of rare friendship where you might not see each other for some time, but the second that person walks through the door, you snap right back to easy familiarity and inside jokes.

Singers Boh Runga and Anika Moa have shared studios, stages and tour buses for more than 20 years.

Their friendship began “in the early 2000s” when then-emerging Moa was booked as the opening act for Stellar*, Runga’s rock band, for a nationwide tour that started in Taupō.

“Back when she used to be on stage without shoes,” Runga, 52, says.

The pair want to tour together again (they last formed a girl group with Hollie Smith to campaign for gay marriage in 2012), but will wait until the Covid dust settles before they take on that level of expense and “stress”.

“It’s hard to be a full-time musician in New Zealand,” Runga says. “A lot of people have other things going on at the same time because you have to earn a living.”

Runga formed Stellar* in the late 1990s and the band’s debut album, Mix, went multi-platinum.

After releasing follow-up Magic Line, she relocated to Los Angeles and, in 2003, married Campbell Smith, who was managing her younger sister Bic, and was chief executive of the Recording Industry Association of New Zealand.

Moa burst onto the New Zealand music scene as a Smokefree Rockquest finalist in 1998, and she went on to produce four studio albums, 12 solo singles, and three albums inspired by her children, called Songs for Bubbas.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Anika Moa and Boh Runga would like to tour again once the Covid dust settles.

Runga had seven shows scheduled with Stellar* this past summer, “which was a lot of shows for us”, but she was able to play just one before the nation was plunged back into lockdown.

“That was grim,” she says. “It was disappointing because we love what we do, but the knock-on for all those other bands who are doing it all the time is massive.”

Longevity in the industry doesn’t come easy. Runga isn’t sure what the secret is, but describes her own experience as blessed.

Music has taken a back seat to design for Runga since she launched her first line of jewellery in 2007, a venture that has evolved into a lifestyle brand, which includes everything from Bohse wine, to Boh Runga limited-edition Roses chocolates, to a new flagship store in Auckland. And now she has bohboh, a line of Kiwi-made baby clothes and accessories.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF They got into business together because of a drunk text.

A baby range felt like a “natural progression,” from a collaborative line of jewellery Runga launched with Moa in 2020, Runga says.

The pair’s foray into business together happened because Moa drunkenly texted Runga in the middle of the night, suggesting they create a range of jewellery inspired by Moa’s then newborn daughter, Marigold.

“I didn’t know she was drunk, that’s just how she texts,” Runga says, who designed a locket embossed with a marigold flower, designed to hold a lock of hair and be passed down through generations, for their first range. They’ve used the same imagery of the marigold flower for bohboh.

Moa was once gifted an heirloom – her nana’s wedding ring – but she lost it.

“I’ve been married twice, and I lost it,” she says. “My granddad passed away, and [my nana] gave it to me. Must’ve been cursed,” she says.

Runga doesn’t have any children to pass trinkets to. “I’ve only got fur babies, but I am an aunty,” she says.

Moa has four children: 10-year-old twins Barry and Taane with ex-partner Angela Fyfe, and Soren, 8, and Marigold, now 3, with ex-wife Natasha Utting.

“Her little tribe of four kids is pretty impressive,” Runga says. “She has so many irons in the fire, she works very hard. I’ve known her for a long time now, and seen from the sidelines, how she’s going.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Their foray into business together happened because Moa drunkenly texted Runga in the middle of the night sometime in 2020, suggesting they do a jewellery range inspired by newborn Marigold.

“She’s an amazing musician, but not just that. She’s got a massive personality to go with it. When you’ve got charm like that, you can do whatever you want.”

Moa is as impressed by her friend. “She’s done everything,” Moa says. “I’m just the beauty, she’s the brawns.”

A second collaboration seemed as good an excuse as any for the friends to catch up, amid their packed schedules.

“Minimalistic vibes in this whare,” Moa announces as she strides into Toyah Attwell’s light-filled Auckland villa.

Attwell is one of Runga’s oldest friends, and her business partner.

Supplied The bohboh baby range features the Marigold motif from Boh Runga’s jewellery collaboration with Anika Moa.The line includes baby wraps, sheets, booties, beanies, headbands, teethers, and shorties.

She is in the kitchen, making flat whites for their three-way catchup ahead of the bohboh launch.

“Minimalism won’t last when you have a baby,” Moa tells Attwell, who is pregnant.

From the moment she enters the room, Moa is cheerful, loud and unfiltered.

It is the version of her we are used to seeing when cameras are rolling: a bit silly, a bit crass, and very sweary. She oscillates between zealous and sarcastic so quickly it is almost impossible to tell what is serious and what is a bit of fun.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Runga is happy to let Moa take the conversational lead, but is equally funny.

Runga is along for the ride, doubling over on the couch into fits of giggles more than once. She is more what you would expect from a local celebrity turned entrepreneur. Smart, sweet and, she admits, “a little self-conscious” about the photos.

She is happy to let Moa take the conversational lead, but is equally funny. Hers is a more classic brand of Kiwi humour though: dry interjections and the odd one-liner.

When Moa calls Christchurch racist, Runga interrupts. “You know they're going to print that, right?”

Moa only shrugs in response, as if to say “whatever”.

Moa declines the flat white. “No, thank you. I’ve had two. I’ve been up since 4 ‘cause of work’.” (Moa hosts an early radio show). “Oh my God, you’ve got a f...ing pool!”

None of Moa’s kids have caught Covid yet, she says, thanks to the recent installation of a spa pool that means she hardly has to take them anywhere.

“My nanny had it though. Thank God she’s back.

The pair seem to have the kind of friendship where you might not see each other for some time, but the second the other person walks through the door, you snap right back to easy familiarity and inside jokes.

Time is hard to come by when you are building a jewellery and lifestyle company, or are a mother raising four kids with prime-time television and radio spots.

“You’re lucky I made this interview because I’ve got a day off from my children,” Moa says. “Last night, I dropped them off to my ex-partner. I juggle my life, and my kids come first, but with all the jobs I do, it’s really hard and stressful.”

“I have to be so organised months in advance because I’ve got ADHD as well.”

Runga interjects, sarcastically. “No way! Have you only just been told?”

Moa’s trying to be serious about her diagnosis, which she only got last year, but is struggling with Runga teasing her. “I find it hard to organise stuff,” she says. “And now you’re like, great. I can use that.

“I know, that’s my excuse,” Moa laughs.

How does Moa relax then?

“I don’t, ever. I don’t think I even stop thinking. I go to sleep thinking. My brain is like…[she makes a whirring sound].

“I take sleeping pills to sleep. I force myself to sleep. I love being awake,” Moa says.

“I love being awake too, except when I’m asleep,” Runga says.

Despite growing up around the corner from one another in Christchurch, the pair did not meet until adulthood.

“We grew up in Hornby,” Runga says. “You guys lived on Denise Crescent, and I lived in Gibson Drive.”

“I think we had different worlds though,” Moa says. “My mum was a solo mum on the benefit. Your mum and dad... what did they do again?”

“Mum was at General Foods Emporium. Dad was an ex-serviceman,” Runga says.

Their new baby range takes its name from what Runga’s dad would call her when she was little.

“I didn’t have a name for a little while,” she says. “My Malaysian-Chinese mother would call me ‘bo bo’ or ‘bao bao’, which means precious or bubba.

“My Māori dad liked the sound of it, and changed the spelling, so it was onomatopoeic.”

Despite having built their lives in Auckland, both singers are nostalgic for the Christchurch of their youth.

Runga pines for Hagley Park, the botanic gardens and the Arts Centre; Moa for New Brighton Beach, where she “used to get p…ed” on beers she can't remember the name of.

“I remember when you could get on your bike and disappear for the whole day. Your parents wouldn’t be concerned about you, and you’d meet up with your friends in some random field. Which happened a lot,” Runga says.

“What do kids do now? I have no idea.”

“My kids are Aucklanders,” Moa says. “They did live in Australia for a while, and they had little Australian accents.” She’s sorted that out, though.

“I always think I want to move back, and then two days with my mum and I’m like, no thanks.

“If you think I can talk? My mum can talk. She walks into the room while you’re still sleeping – talking.”

I ask which of them used to be the “mum friend” when they would go out together. They share a glance.

“We’re both naughty. We can party, eh?” Moa says, and imitating a man’s voice, “work hard, play hard”.