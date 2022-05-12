'Like part of you has been torn away': When a parent outlives their child

Please note: The following story contains content about loss and grief.

Ruth Winmill was 56 when she thought she heard her son come home in 2007, but instead saw two police officers walking up her driveway. They had arrived to tell her Craig, 34, had been found dead.

Craig had suffered through addiction and substance abuse but had been making progress prior to his death. The news came as a complete shock, and she says she “went into some other place”.

Supplied/Supplied Ruth and Ralph Winmill with their son Craig, who died in 2007.

“Something that’s your worst nightmare was suddenly a reality,” she said.

“There were so many emotions at the time, You just go into survival mode and shock.”

This week, Australian musician Nick Cave tragically lost his 31-year-old son Jethro Lazenby. Just seven years ago, Cave mourned the loss of another son, 15-year-old Arthur, when he fell from a cliff in England.

Experts say coverage of a high profile death can re-trigger those who have been through similar situations.

Winmill still relives her grief almost 15 years on, especially when she hears of similar situations. Her son died of alcohol poisoning while he “was trying really hard to make life work”.

“It was something I had to accept ... But he was still my baby, I grew him inside me. It was terrible. Like part of you has been torn away,” she says.

Now 70, the New Plymouth resident recalls numbly going through the motions after Craig’s death. She says she would go into a daze, but reality would hit “like a tonne of bricks”.

She remembers seeing people going about their day-to-day lives and feeling intense emotions.

“I wanted to scream, and say ‘how could you do that?’ Nothing’s every going to be the same again.”

Dr Chris Bowden, lecturer at Te Puna Akopai/School of Education at Victoria University of Wellington and an expert in grief, says the high profile of Cave’s family tragedy could bring grief to the forefront for bereaved parents.

Supplied/Supplied Chris Bowden says peer support and access to services is important to coming to terms with the loss of a child.

The intensity of those feelings depend on how long ago the loss was and how well the person coped. That’s why finding the right support is crucial.

“As a society we’re [generally] not particularly good at supporting people who are bereaved,” he says.

He says understanding the grieving process and support from others who have gone through the same thing can help.

“Working through the loss takes time, there’s no set time frame for that.”

Bowden warns of the potential knock-on effects that the death of a loved one can have on family left behind.

Mayron Oliveira Coverage of high profile deaths can re-trigger grief for parents, experts say.

“Bereavement is a significant risk factor for serious mental health issues, drugs and alcohol use and even premature death and suicide,” he says.

“Losing someone close to you does make you more vulnerable.”

Bowden also says cumulative grief, as seen with Cave losing two sons, can have a massive impact on bereaved parents.

“If you have multiple losses in a short period of time that can really test someone’s coping ability and test somebody’s resilience,” he says.

“In the case of a parent who’s lost two children, or all their children, it doesn’t just test their coping ability or resilience, it creates a huge existential crisis.”

Bowden says whether bereaved parents still view themselves as parents if their child has died can be a question many struggle to get their heads around.

For Winmill, after the initial period of severe loss, she was comforted by finding ways to feel close to her son. She wore his wedding ring for a few years and her husband Ralph wore Craig’s tops. The couple put up a plaque in Craig’s memory at the Wellington Botanical Gardens, which brought a sense of peace.

Supplied/Supplied A plaque dedicated to Ruth Winmill’s son Craig at Wellington Botanical Gardens helps bring a sense of comfort.

Winmill also started a Facebook page, Grief Support NZ, in hopes that she could bring comfort to others.

The grief never goes away she says, through tears, recounting the fact she was unable to throw away her sons shoes until just a few months ago. They were the “last things he was connected to earth with”.

When her husband died from cancer in 2019, the grief felt completely different, and Winmill was comforted by the thought Ralph and Craig may be together again.

That intense pain of losing her son, however, will never go away. But it gets easier to deal with.

“It gets easier as long as you don’t visit it constantly. At some point you have to grant them peace and acceptance.”

