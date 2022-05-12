'We discovered we had ADHD through TikTok': Self-diagnosis is on the rise - is TikTok the reason?

It was through a TikTok video that 50-year-old Rachel first entertained the idea she might have ADHD.

“I realised some of these things seemed very familiar,” she says about videos she was coming across about life with ADHD.

The #ADHD hashtag on TikTok has 11.2 billion views.

TikTok has become a hub of ADHD-related content, with #ADHD showing 11.2 billion views and #ADHDGIRL racking up 13.4 million views. The videos range from comedic day-in-the-life content to advice and information.

Even among her own social group, Rachel isn’t alone.

“We discovered we had ADHD through TikTok,” she says of women within her own friend group.

The information found on the platform is what also led the Aucklanded to getting her own 16-year-old daughter assessed. The daughter did not have the condition, but Rachel was advised to get assessed and treated.

It is not something she has done yet, but she plans to. The process is lengthy and expensive in New Zealand (and “ADHD people hate admin” she laughs), but finding information on TikTok about how her brain works and what might help has made a major difference.

As a child, Rachel was “bright, but struggled” at school. “I’ve been telling myself for years I’m lazy, because my parents said I’m lazy,” she says.

Rachel works in a creative field and the techniques found on TikTok have made a huge difference to her ability to stay on task. One such technique is “shadowing” – she has hired a person to simply sit near her for a few hours and play on their phone so Rachel can focus on admin.

“Just having that person next to me helps get the tasks done,”

Clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland says he has noticed an increase in self-diagnosis with patients arriving for confirmation of what they believed to be true.

ADHD is a historically underdiagnosed condition in women Sutherland says, and the increased awareness on platforms like TikTok may benefit women who never had symptoms assessed, due in part to the differences between ADHD symptoms in men and women.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Clinical psychologist Prof Dougal Sutherland says he is seeing an increase in self-diagnosed ADHD referrals.

Sutherland says women are more likely to suffer from inattentive symptoms such as organisation skills, concentration and allocating attention to specific tasks, rather than the hyperactivity associated with ADHD in boys.

“Women tend to have more difficulties with social relationships, they present as more chaotic ... that ends up coming out in their relationships,” he says.

The danger with self-diagnosis through social media, however, is people can be unable to accept other diagnosis possibilities. The increase in self-diagnosing, whether right or wrong, can also minimise the severity for others.

ADHD symptoms are also common in almost everyone in some capacity, Sutherland says.

“Most of us have symptoms at some stage of distractibility, being hyperactive and being a bit impulsive,” he says, which can lead to some women believing they have ADHD when they don’t.

For Rachel, even if she winds up not being officially diagnosed, she says the tips and tricks she has discovered online are helping her and she’s grateful for the information she discovered on the platform.

“If I don’t have ADHD, all these tasks to help people with ADHD are still working.”