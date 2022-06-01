I tried TikTok's Hot Girl Walk, but did it make me a hot girl walking?

There is a movement on TikTok that promises to turn its followers into hot, confident women. The #hotgirlwalk hashtag currently has more than 195 million views.

I had important questions. Namely, what is the Hot Girl Walk? Do I have to be a hot girl to participate? Or would doing the Hot Girl Walk transform me into a confident hot girl walking?

Stuff I had unanswered questions about the Hot Girl Walk, so I tried it for a week in attempt to answer them.

I knew these were questions that would keep me up at night. Surely sleep deprivation would be detrimental to my hot girl status, so I decided to try it out for myself for a week.

In 2021 a 22-year-old named Mia created the Hot Girl Walk and posted to TikTok. She transformed herself into a confident hot girl (it is worth pointing out Mia’s ‘before’ photos are the kind of shots my 41-year-old self would display very proudly).

Firstly, the ultimate goal of the Hot Girl Walk is not weight loss, it is confidence. Mia would walk 4 miles (6.4km) each day. Negative thoughts, to-do lists or “boy drama” are not permitted on these daily walks. You are allowed to think about three things, and three things only: How hot you are, goals and things you are grateful for.

Before you know it, you’ll be a confident, hot girl, too.

I am a fairly active person. I don’t walk for fun, but I know the positive effects of time spent in the gym. I pushed any “boy drama” from my mind and started my week feeling pretty ... well, confident.

My week was, to put it bluntly, an epic failure. I struggle to walk for walking’s sake. I get bored, my mind wanders, and I have a tendency to overthink everything. I very quickly broke all the rules I was meant to follow.

It is also heading towards winter in New Zealand. Days are shorter, wetter and colder. I walked, cold and soaked, in the rain while being very conscious of being a woman walking alone while the sky was getting darker. Perhaps confidence gained from Hot Girl Walking is more of a summer benefit?

Stuff My first Hot Girl Walk attempt left me wet, cold and very conscious of my negative thought process.

But I also discovered my brain’s natural instinct is to focus on the negative. It was a pretty jarring realisation to have. I told myself to walk faster and further. I worried I had left the garage door open and stressed about bringing the animals inside before it got dark. I made lists of work tasks for the next day and obsessed over work I had already completed.

My thought process quickly became the checklist of forbidden Hot Girl Walk thoughts.

I did, during my walks manage to spend time focussed on being grateful and confident. But those thoughts had to be forced. What did surprise me is how much straighter I stood and more powerful my stride became while telling myself I was awesome.

There is a science behind that, says psychologist Nathan Wallis.

“The brain believes what you tell it. People tend to think your brain biology dictates what you think, but really ... how you think dictates your brain biology,” he says.

“If you spend an hour making yourself think positively you basically open up your neural pathways and tell the brain those are the neural pathways you want to use ... you’re telling the brain to be positive, and believe that.”

As for my failure to force the brain to focus on the positive and turn myself into a hot girl? Wallis suggests it is simply a matter of time.

“It’s a slow process in the brain, but I imagine three months of doing [the Hot Girl Walk] and you would bring about permanent changes in the brain ... It’s like anything else, it’s just practice,” he says.

“It’s not being naively positive about things that aren’t real, it’s about being grateful for the things you do have in your life.”

In that sense, I see the merit.

Stuff A 6.4km walk was too long to be sustainable for me, especially over winter.

The finer details, however, do not fit my lifestyle. I leave work in the dark and arrive with an hour to spare before losing daylight. My home gym has no lightbulb, so that hour walking took away my time spent doing what I love. It ultimately caused me more stress than confidence.

It did highlight how easily my brain focuses on negatives rather than confidence. While my exercise of choice is lifting weights, I tend to focus on failures, rather than being grateful for having a body capable of moving heavy objects. That is something I am grateful to be aware of moving forward. I will add it to my list of permitted thoughts.

For others, a shorter walk may be key. Or a swim, or simply time spent in nature forcing yourself to feel confident.

While I failed the Hot Girl Walk experiment, the week was not a total waste. I finished the week cold and wet, but realising the importance of taking an hour to move in a way that makes me happy, while focussing on gratitude, goals and confidence.

That and the dire need to instal a light in the home gym.