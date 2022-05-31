Advice: Stop looking for your soulmate. There's no such thing

*Karen Nimmo is a Wellington-based clinical psychologist

OPINION: “He was my soulmate,” my client said, plucking tissues from the box.

She was referring to the man who just shredded her heart. The one who had suddenly left her, after four years, to be with someone else.

Getty Images Karen Nimmo says she doesn’t believe in soulmates, but just believes in relationships that work (as opposed to the other kind).

“Why do you say soulmate?” I asked. For the record, I don’t believe in soulmates. I just believe in relationships that work (as opposed to the other kind). But I was interested in her take on it.

“We were just so deeply connected,” she said. “I felt it from the moment we met.”

READ MORE:

* When it’s time to step away from a friendship, relationship or job

* Everyone marries the wrong person, whether they know it or not

* The most common relationship questions, according to a psychologist

* 'You're asking one person to give you what an entire village used to provide'



To be fair, she was in the very early throes of heartbreak, traumatised by her partner’s rapid exit. She needed compassion, not a lecture. “Soulmates can hurt people too,” I said.

When the moon and stars align

The term soulmate refers to utter compatibility between two people. Some go so far as to say it is a spiritual connection - a “meeting of mind, body and spirit”.

It is fair to say there a few relationships that fit that criteria . They seem to exist in a conflict-free bubble. At least that is how it looks on their Instagram posts. And maybe their relationship is that good.

But it is not because the sun and moon aligned on opposite sides of the Earth’s orbital plane one night to bring them together. It is because they are both fully in it, doing their daily best, wanting to make it work.

Soulmate is a metaphor for the idea that a potential partner will truly “get” us, that they will know us better than anyone else ever has, and that they will quiet our troubled souls.

But that is a tall order for any partnership. Relationships can be warm, nurturing, supportive and fun. They can lift us out of the mire. They can be an antidote to loneliness. But we have to be realistic.

We have to drop the quest for spiritual alignment and accept the messiness of the human condition. And we have to keep working to “get” ourselves, because that will give us the best chance of relating well to another.

There is no such thing as utter compatibility, simply because we humans are too unpredictable and annoying. And, if you think you are not, it is a sign your internal work is not done.

Call your partner a soulmate if you like, but stay real about your expectations. Here are five grounded signs your partner might be a keeper.

1. Someone who can manage their anger

Being able to manage your emotions is the life skill to beat all others because it makes such a positive contribution to your relationships, and life generally.

Being able to identify, name and express all your emotions (including positive ones) is gold-standard, but managing anger is at the top of the list. Left unchecked, anger is destructive and causes a lot of pain. Possibly physically/sexually, but definitely emotionally.

2. Someone who treats other people well

Someone who is kind to all the people in their world, including everyone who isn’t a LinkedIn connection and can’t further their career. Most of us think we are kind but, to prove it, we need to back it up with daily action.

It is a great sign when someone is nice to their mother. But when someone’s mother constantly takes priority over their partner, it is not good. It is unhealthy. Take note.

3. Someone who doesn’t take their phone to the bathroom

This is code for someone honest, and that they are not so addicted to their phone, and distracted by their favourite sites and socials, that they can’t be fully present for you.

Trust, according to whatever agreements you have in your relationship, is crucial because it means you can relax.

Someone who leaves their phone lying around, face up, and knows you know their password, can be trusted. Go to the top of the class if you don’t feel tempted to look.

4. Someone who appreciates your weirdness

Because you are as weird as everyone else. And the earlier in life you accept and embrace it, the mentally healthier you will be.

Your partner should accept your quirks, foibles, vulnerabilities and sometimes bizarre interests. Even better if they love you for it.

5. Someone who is generous with your faults

Research suggests the ultimate success of a relationship lies with how generously you interpret (or tolerate) the other’s flaws, faults and annoyingness. Whether you cut them some slack or not.

Your partner leaving the toilet seat up/down is not a malicious act designed to wound you, it is just that they are in a hurry to get back to watching the final of MasterChef. Unless they do it all the time, of course.

Generosity in all things – time, support, energy, sharing of chores – underpins the best relationships. A generous partner is great. Two generous partners is gold. So, before you demand generosity of your partner, make sure that is what you are bringing to the kitchen table too.

Karen Nimmo is a Wellington-based psychologist. Her relationships book, The Good Partner, is out now.