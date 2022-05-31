Looking for Juliet: One woman's journey to rediscover herself after trauma

Content warning: This film contains mention of trauma and sexual abuse which may be distressing for some viewers

Juliet Arnott was a recognised and respected figure in Canterbury following the earthquakes. She was at the centre of projects focusing on recycling and resourcefulness. She stood in the spotlight at TedX and PechaKucha infusing audiences with her warmth and ideas.

But all the while, Arnott was dealing with hidden struggles. She felt disconnected and was easy prey to addictions. Her nervous system was in shreds. She didn’t realise unresolved childhood trauma was to blame.

Apparently out of nowhere, Arnott simply disappeared from view.

The capable craftsperson and occupational therapist who brought the timber recycling business Rekindle to Christchurch, who was at the forefront of the extraordinary Whole House Reuse exhibition at Canterbury Museum, was herself broken.

Only now has she steeled herself to share her story with Frank Film in the hope it helps others.

“Nervous breakdown is definitely an old term and I probably wouldn’t use it these days,” she says.

“But actually there’s a strange relevance in the sense that what I now understand about what I struggle with is definitely related to my nervous system.”

At first, Arnott hunkered down, turning to booze and food binges to cope with what she thought was another bought of depression.

Frank Film Juliet Arnott says sharing her story and letting go of shame has been powerful.

“I was in that addictive spiral of waking up hungover, drinking in the day. It was in September 2019 that I realised it was so serious that I just had to stop.”

She recalls the life-changing moment she read about the neurobiology of trauma in psychiatrist Bessel van der Kolk’s The Body Keeps the Score.

“Reading that book and being sober I was able to see that the out of control feelings that I was having were directly consequential to the trauma I experienced in my early life.

“I was so relieved to know that’s why I’m like this,” Arnott says, overcome with emotion.

Arnott was abused by someone outside her loving family and close community as a little girl. She only told her parents two years ago and says the news was devastating for them.

Frank Film Arnott is a new convert to dancing. “It became the thing that really shifted things for me.”

It’s thought that in New Zealand about 30% of people have experienced childhood sexual abuse.

Clinical psychologist Sarah Lilley says the impacts manifest in many ways.

“Anger, emotion regulation problems, drinking, depression or eating difficulties can sometimes be symptoms of underlying unresolved trauma,” she says.

A simple set of wooden dolls and work with Bulgarian therapist Galina Denzel helped Arnott see through the layers of addictive behaviours which had shrouded the deep hurt she suffered so young.

Trevor Tahi Koberstein/Supplied Arnott, a craftsperson and occupational therapist, says she only recently understood the cause of her trauma.

“What I have experienced in my life have been survival adaptations to what happened to me,” Arnott says.

“I couldn’t stay with those feelings and, ever since, my system has done everything it could to avoid re-experiencing those things. Part of that is addiction. Part of that is not being present with the feelings in my body.”

Lilley says traumatic memories are stored or encoded differently in people’s brains. When reminded of the event, for some, the feeling in the body or brain is as if the trauma is in the present – not the past.

“Body-based therapies help people inhabit their bodies and get familiar with sensations and start to feel safer with those sensations,” Lilley says. “Often talking therapies aren’t enough.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff In 2012, Arnott was a well-known public figure after the Canterbury earthquakes, but she had hidden struggles inside.

What helps Arnott are things that lift her energy levels and bring her nervous system into activation.

“Anyone that knows me well knows I have spent my life avoiding dancing. But it became the thing that really shifted things for me. It helped me really understand that I can change the state of my nervous system just by moving my body. So now I’m a convert.”

Arnott says understanding herself has given her hope. Sharing her story and letting go of shame has also been powerful.

In her own quiet way she’s bravely breaking new ground again.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Arnott, pictured here in 2017 carving a spoon from a piece of greenwood as part of timber recycling business Rekindle.

