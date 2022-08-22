World leading coffee maker encourages passion for sustainability

SPONSORED: Moccona gave young creatives the opportunity to design the jars and inspire people to take small steps towards a more sustainable world.

When people think of Moccona coffee, it is synonymous with the iconic glass jars and their ability to be upcycled and transformed into beautiful showcase pieces for the home.

Since being produced in 1753, the premium instant coffee brand leader is not only renowned for its high-quality product, but increasingly too for its commitment to the preservation of our progressively fragile environment.

The company is on a mission to make all of its packaging 100% recyclable, compostable or reusable and this objective is well underway with jars that are made up of more than 50% recycled glass.

The Moccona jar lends itself perfectly to artistic creativity and since 2012, the company has released several limited design collections over the past decade, including a collaboration with renowned designer Peter Alexander, which have continued to inspire this upcycling movement.

This year, for the first time, Moccona gave young creatives the opportunity to design the jars and inspire people to take small steps towards a more sustainable world.

These up-and-coming designers hail from two schools across Australia and New Zealand, and their voices are set to resonate all around the world on 2 million jars.

Six young artists' concepts were selected from more than 60 entries, including three winners from New Zealand who are rightfully proud of their success and their genuinely outstanding designs.

SUPPLIED Georgia Billman, right, who lives in Clevedon, is a successful designer who won the judges' admiration for an appealing design, based on the concept she calls 'Small Actions'.

Our young designers

Sophie Williamson from Ponsonby, Auckland created an innovative design, shining a spotlight on the ways in which bees, butterflies and other pollinators play a major part in our world's ecosystems.

"Sustainability is something I try to keep in mind every day," she says. "I think this comes from growing up in a very environmentally-minded household.

"I've always loved bees and I've been saddened to see their declining population numbers in recent years, so this has been a great opportunity to spread some awareness on the issue."

Williamson says it's a thrill seeing her own message in the local supermarket.

"It's so exciting! Every time I go grocery shopping, I take a little detour to see my jars on the shelves and it's such a good feeling."

Meanwhile, Georgia Billman, who lives in Clevedon, is another successful designer who won the judges' admiration for an appealing design, based on the concept she calls 'Small Actions'.

"I have seen the impact that climate change can have on the environment around me. It definitely makes me worry about the future and about how different our lives will be if we don't start making changes and taking action now," she says.

"It was important to me to connect with as many people as possible and showcase the variety of little considerations that can be adapted into your day-to-day life."

SUPPLIED These up-and-coming designers hail from two schools across Australia and New Zealand, and their voices are set to resonate all around the world on 2 million jars.

Like Williamson, Billman can't quite believe it when she sees her design on display in the coffee aisle.

"It feels great to know I am helping Moccona to communicate an important message," she says.

Nicole Canuto from Auckland's North Shore has effectively brought the concept of reusability into play with her Moccona design.

"With the topic of sustainability being the focus of the campaign, I thought the best way for me to convey that message is to illustrate quite literally the ways we can upcycle Moccona jars," Canuto says. "Reusing packaging or jars are things which I try to do, so I wanted to showcase some of my own methods."

Canuto says that from the conception of her jar design to seeing it on the shelves at supermarkets, the whole journey has been an amazing experience and is very grateful for this project.

The Moccona Sustainability Fund

As part of Moccona's ongoing commitment to a sustainable coffee journey, the new design collection launches in support of future-changing environmental causes including KiwiHarvest, Bees Up Top Planet Ark, Dismantle, Wildlife Victoria, and ORRCA.

SUPPLIED Sophie Williamson, left, from Ponsonby, Auckland created an innovative design, shining a spotlight on the ways in which bees, butterflies and other pollinators play a major part in our world's ecosystems.

Moccona will donate AUD$100,000 to be shared across the six causes; each jar will display a QR code, directing consumers to Moccona.co.nz/make-a-little-difference where they can vote for the cause they care about most. Each cause will receive a share of the AUD$100,000 donation, allocated based on the public's votes. NZ: Aug 1 - Sep 22, 2022.

Moccona marketing manager Dominique Stichling says that the company is proud to be highlighting the work and philosophies of the next-gen artists who entered the competition and that their passion for the world around them aligns with Moccona's commitments around sustainability both now and in the future.

"It was a privilege and an honour to be able to hand our jars over to local, talented young designers. To see them use our jars as a platform to raise awareness of the causes that really matter to them – and in such a beautiful way - has been truly awe-inspiring."

Consumers can enjoy collecting and upcycling the six unique jars in the 2022 collection; Bee the Change, Renew, Small Actions, Pedalling Forwards, Our Whales Below, and Protecting Friends.

Visit Moccona.co.nz/make-a-little-difference to discover the inspiration behind the designs, vote for your favourite, and explore upcycling ideas for your Moccona jar. The Moccona Decorative Jars are available at all leading supermarkets - collect all six designs, and make a little difference when you upcycle your jars at home.