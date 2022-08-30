When should parents seek help for a fussy eating child?

A 7-year-old who eats only five different foods plus chocolate and lollies. A mother follows her 2-year-old around the house with food, the only way she can get him to eat. A 6-year-old brings his full lunch box home from school and struggles to eat dinner. A child with Autism Spectrum Disorder eats a limited variety of food because of the sensory overload of smells, textures, and tastes at mealtime.

These are all real-life examples of children who needed intervention to sort out their eating. It’s a wide variety of case studies with an array of causes - if a cause even materialises - demonstrating just how difficult it is for parents to determine whether their child is just fussier than most or if something more sinister is at work.

At around age 2, almost all children go through a period when they regress in what foods they will eat, according to Rebecca Barnard, an occupational therapist at the Christchurch-based Nourish Feeding Therapy.

Getty Images While most children go through a period of being picky with food at about age 2, one in 37 will experience Pediatric Feeding Disorder.

One in 37 will kick it up a notch and experience Pediatric Feeding Disorder, a new and broad term that covers children up to the age of 17 whose eating isn’t age-appropriate, like sticking to less than 20 foods or refusing anything that isn’t a puree long after the baby stage.

A pattern of limited eating that lasts for several months could be triggered by an underlying medical issue, such as allergies and constipation, forging a connection between pain and eating. A child could lack the skills to chew and swallow food. Trauma could be lingering after a choking incident.

“Rarely is there just one thing making food challenging, multiple factors are at play,” wrote Barnard in an email to Stuff.

Some of the markers of a child who needs professional help is being underweight, malnourished, constantly tired, or regularly constipated, said Dr Sarah Leadley, a psychologist with All You Can Eat in Auckland. Being overly particular about food being cut a certain way can lead to them becoming hysterical when offered new food.

123rf A trauma like choking can contribute to the development of a food disorder.

To help parents take stock of their child’s eating, Leadley has a checklist of eating behaviours that might indicate help is required. A difficult eater can put pressure on parents and siblings. “If parents are feeling high levels of stress around meal time, if they are dreading the next meal, that is a sign to reach out for help,” she said.

When kids arrive at Go Glow in Palmerston North, their parents have likely tried everything suggested by Google and more to get their child to eat a typical diet. They have also received plenty of unsolicited advice from family members or other parents. “If you let them get hungry enough they will eat or you're spoiling them or you let them get away with everything...” said Rachel Fletcher, of the comments parents often receive.

“No amount of being hungry, behaviour interventions will overcome the fact that it hurts when [the child] eats or they have that negative association from the trauma of choking,” she said.

A parent in the Catlins said she’s been overloaded with misguided advice since her 7-year-old son’s eating changed drastically at age 2 after he had croup. Her son went from a typical eater to a diet grounded in dry, bland, crunchy food like crackers, plus sausages, chicken and yoghurt occasionally. He eats no fruits or vegetables.

“The problem is the perception that he is fussy and if he was hungry he would eat,” she said, “but he would prefer to starve.”

The mother took her son to 2Bites, a Dunedin based-service that helps problem eaters, that is run by Siobhan McKinlay, a speech and language therapist who specialises in feeding, and Sophie Nation, a registered dietician.

With tricky eaters often gravitating toward crunchy foods, freeze-dried fruit can be a small step towards regular fruit, as are crackers with trace amounts of vegetables. “Pea-flavoured crackers, tomato- or pumpkin-flavoured have been really helpful in transitioning to the whole food,” said Nation.

123RF The feeding process is a learning one for kids, and mess is part of that learning journey.

McKinlay encouraged parents to keep offering their children an array of different foods even if it lands in the bin after dinner. Parents role modelling a balanced diet is important, as is keeping a regular time for sit-down meals that involve at least one parent with the child eating at the table. This should be done without distractions, especially screens.

Parents can guide their picky eaters on an exploration of food by discussing its taste, smell, and texture. Making a big ol’ mess should be encouraged and not wiped off straight away.

“Eating is a learned process,” said McKinlay. “It takes time and it takes skill.”