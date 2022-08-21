After 70 years of work, Douglas Dance likes working and has no plans to stop

Octogenarian Douglas Dance's garden in Roxburgh, Otago, is one to be envied.

Douglas Dance has worked for 70 years.

As one of New Zealand’s longest working citizens, the 81-year-old says the reason is as simple as “honouring the commitment”.

He’s not kidding. Dance has been a St John ambulance volunteer for 67 years, a Roxburgh brass member for 65 years, a volunteer film usher for 60 years, married 55 years and spent most of his life picking fruit.

He started out in his father’s Ranui Orchard in Roxburgh, a small town in Central Otago, while still at school.

READ MORE:

* Woman dies of 'broken heart' one month after death of husband of 65 years



Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Douglas Dance takes great pride in his beautiful garden in Roxburgh.

With a home, a beautiful garden to keep him busy and enough money to live well, why doesn’t he hang up his boots and call it a day? Because he likes to work, he says.

“It gives you reason to be up in the morning ... I have worked all my life and I like it.”

Born in Roxburgh in 1941 at the Moa Seed Farmhouse, Dance has never lived in another town.

The Moa Seed Farm, which was used as a rehabilitation unit for World War I soldiers, introduced seed certification to New Zealand.

It grew seeds to flowers, vegetables and fruit. Perhaps that’s where his worth ethic and obsession with the industry all started, Dance says.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff The octogenarian has a thinking chair, where he does puzzles and crosswords.

“If I am going to take on something I am going to take on that commitment. And I don’t bend from it.”

Dance even put his most romantic gesture to wife Jean down to “honouring the commitment”.

“When I was courting I said ‘honey I will build you a bird aviary, I will’. We got married in 1963 and on our 40th wedding anniversary I built that aviary. I keep a promise.

“It took 40 years. It’s like milking a cow, it's a commitment. You’ve got to do it.”

The couple have five children – Steven, Adrian, Rebecca, Victoria and Daniel – 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, one just 3 weeks old.

Dance is proud of his family, and them of him, but his wife says his commitment to his community has meant seeing less of him over the years.

According to Stats NZ, a quarter of all people aged over 65 are still working, though not necessarily full time. In 2003, one in every 10 were still in the work force, and in 1990 it was one in 15.

While Aotearoa doesn’t have an official retirement age – and mandatory retirement was outlawed in 1992 – New Zealanders have some of the longest working lives in the developed world. Kiwi men retire at the average age of 69.8 and women 66.4, according to the OECD.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Dance is a hard man to keep from work.

“My best thing in life is to make sure I get up in the morning and do my thing, so I can go down to the pub and have a beer. I am a doer,” Dance says.

However, he does have regrets.

“Probably I should have travelled. I couldn't get away to be perfectly frank. I would have had to have given all this up.”

He’s left New Zealand twice on trips to the United States for work and has been to the North Island once or twice.

Supplied/Supplied Dance left with wife Jean on their wedding day.

“I went to Roxburgh school across there (he points across the road). And that one across there for high school (pointing next door again). I grew up just around the road on the orchard (you can see it from his chair).”

Dance took over the orchard from his father in his 40s, and it was sold in 1997.

He got headhunted to work for Sorrento Orchard, which at the time was New Zealand’s biggest cherry orchard. He now works for Fairview Orchard.

“I can do anything. I can still wrap apples in paper like they used to.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff A family of brass bandies. From left: grandson James, Doug, Jean Dance, son Daniel Dance, daughter Victoria Orchard and granddaughter Greer Orchard.

“I pick. I am probably a very good picker. You know what you are looking for in your apples, apricots, and peaches. You get it in your head.”

The load he takes on can be stressful, he says.

“You have a hard drive, and you are putting stuff in it all the time. Mine is so full and every so often you need to defrag it.”

He unwinds by doing puzzles and gardening.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Dance spends a lot of time in his garden, but says he needs more so chooses to keep working too.

Dance only has the use of 37% of his lungs, which he attributes to the now-illegal smoke fire pots used on orchards to keep frosts off. He mows his lawns in two goes, using a push mower.

Dance’s garden is one to be envied. A great kōwhai tree, Christmas lilies sprouting, a lemon tree giving in the middle of August and a strong whiff of wintersweet fill his yard.

He ignores a question on whether he is a workaholic.

“I am quite proud I have done my bit now.”