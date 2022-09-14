Business leader Rachel Taulelei on embracing the uncomfortable

One of Aotearoa’s most prominent business leaders, Rachel Taulelei gets energy from doing things that challenge her, but she also knows when to pump the brakes.

“The only way I know to approach life in general is as a Māori woman, I literally couldn't try to be anything else if I tried” explains Rachel Taulelei (Ngāti Raukawa kit e Tonga/Ngāti Rārua).

Rachel is one of Aotearoa’s most prominent business leaders; she’s held a number of governance roles and currently serves as a member on several boards including The Warehouse Group and Moana NZ. “I think you're the best version of yourself when you’re the most authentic version of yourself”.

A self-confessed lover of starting businesses (“that's how you know you're alive” she says excitedly, “the genesis of any great business is solving problems,”) she’s set up several over the years including her latest endeavours Oho and the Tokomanawa Queens.

“Basketball NZ went to market for bids on five teams” she explains. “So a group, including my husband and myself, bid on the rights for the Wellington team and we won them”. The Queens have since gone on to win the first year of NZ’s first ever professional women's basketball league.

“I like things that make me feel slightly uncomfortable” says Rachel, who admits to filling her time with things she finds challenging. “Things that stretch me. Always with things that are fun, and where I feel like I can have positive impact”.

She describes the Tokomanawa Queens as “just another form of business really. But it's also about equity for female athletes. I'm a pretty massive proponent of equity and opportunity for women. And this is a version of that, albeit through sports, not necessarily a boardroom”.

What hours do you work each day?

I work as required – there’s no set pattern to it. I’m lucky enough in the way I work that I can be flexible, so if that’s four days, or seven days…it’s whatever needs to be done at a time that works.

Do you have set work/life boundaries or do they merge?

I think life/work balance is an urban myth. People should do whatever works for them. And for me, I am usually really set on not having appointments, travel and meetings taking place over the weekend. The work week invariably hectic, so the weekends are reserved almost exclusively for whānau and chilling out.

What time do you wake up?

Between 5 and 6am.

What do you have for breakfast?

Coffee for sure. Then a shake if I’m at home, poached eggs if I’m out for a breakfast meeting.

Do you have an exercise routine?

I belong to a couple of gyms and neither of them are getting too much of a look in right now! Life has been pretty busy with the Tokomanawa Queens, but it’s on the cards to get rolling again. I like F45 and walking – they’d be my favoured forms of exercise. I definitely find I have more energy and focus when I can get in some movement.

Do you use supplements?

I use a couple of herbal tonics from a great health store in Nelson – one is called Viral Ease and the other is Stress Ease. They taste TERRIBLE, but they’re amazing.

Whose advice/influence do you genuinely value and listen to when it comes to wellbeing and taking care of yourself?

My own. You know yourself what your limits are – and you know when you’re pushing up against them. I can recognise when I’m going a little too fast and that’s when I pump the handbrake. If I say the word “okay” two or three times in a row, that’s a trigger to me. I'm like, Hmm, hang on a minute, something is moving too quickly here.

It’s a funny little thing that sneaks up on you, but when you've got a lot of demands on your plate and not enough time to satisfy them all, that’s when I recognise one of the wheels is coming off the track and I need to deal with it.

What pillar of life causes you the most stress – work, family, finances, health?

Probably work – and even then it’s not stressful per se, sometimes just a little tiring as you try to fit it all in. It’s rare that I ever think of myself as being stressed. You can find yourself under pressure, but I don't consider that the same as being stressed.

I compartmentalise the emotions around feeling under pressure and I try not to languish too much in them because I find that I’m driven by momentum. And if you languish, then all of a sudden you've stopped. And that for me is probably a worse feeling than being able to push through.

And what do you do to manage it?

I plan – I love a good list, and when I can see how it’ll work out it alleviates the pressure.

What time do you go to bed at night? Do you sleep soundly?

Around 10pm, and yes, I sleep soundly.

What do you do in the final hour before bed?

I watch TV, scroll some social media, and then I always listen to a podcast.

How do you deal with the stress of failure?

I think about what I learned from it – take that forward as it’s a gift.

And how do you deal with stressed employees, colleagues?

I try to make them think about whatever might be stressing them in relative terms – in the scheme of things, how important is that pain point? And if we could break it down into manageable solutions, what might they be? If you can support people in simplifying what might seem complex overwhelming issues, it can often ease the pressure.

What do you do for fun?

I hang out with my family, travel, and find amazing eating experiences. When we travel I'm not somebody who will look at museums and churches, but what I will do is plan the daylights out of my breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I really love eating out and hospitality as a trade. But equally, there’s nothing like hanging at home with the fams. I love to cook.

Favourite free stress-buster?

Great food.

What’s been the biggest change you’ve made when it comes to looking after your health and mental health and wellbeing?

Jumping out of a job I loved [as CEO of Kono], so I could be at home more. Being around my family, and my daughter specifically in the last years of her being at school as she’ll travel to the US to study next year, was (is) more important to me than anything else in the world – and so it takes priority over everything.