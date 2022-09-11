Top tips for talking mental health with young people

Youthline and ASB have launched a new campaign ‘Talking is the first step to hope’ encouraging young people to reach out and talk.

Are you concerned that a young person in your life may be experiencing mental distress, but unsure what to do? It all starts with a conversation – and learning how to listen.

That's the advice of Youthline Clinical and Services Manager Joanna Madsen, who works on the front line of the current youth mental health crisis.

Since the pandemic, the support service has experienced the highest spike in demand in its 51-year history. Youthline's own research shows that young people consider mental health to be the biggest issue facing their generation, and almost half of Kiwi teens feel they don't have positive ways to cope with their problems.

Thanks to its new principal partner, ASB, Youthline has been able to boost the number of Helpline counsellors it has available, plan a mental wellbeing leadership programme for secondary schools, and release a new TV and social media campaign to normalise talking about mental health.

Talking about mental health helps young people feel understood, less alone, and less stressed, as they're able to get some clarity and validation about what they're going through. So how can whānau and friends support the mental health of our young people? We asked Youthline's Joanna Madsen for her expert advice.

What are your tips for choosing the right time and place to talk?

It depends on the young person. Choose a safe space where you're not in front of heaps of people, when you don't have a time limit and won't be interrupted. Asking out of the blue can be a bit random, so try to spend time just hanging out, chatting and doing something they like to do. Your interest shows that you're willing to talk about their mental health – or any difficulties they're going through – whenever they're ready.

What's a good way to get the conversation started?

It can be as simple as asking: 'How are you?' then 'How are you really?' and then staying focused when listening to the answer. It's important that they feel their voice is heard. It helps to say things like: 'Sounds like that's been really tough' or 'That really sucks' to acknowledge their emotions.

Ask questions rather than assuming you know the answers. Don't be judgemental, be curious. Be careful not to make it about you or compare their experiences to your own. For you, something might not seem that big, but it may be big for them.

Don't go straight to quick fixes. It's not about getting advice or being given a solution, especially from parents. Let them talk it out. Sometimes they'll come to a course of action on their own. Maybe then you might ask if there's anything you can help with. Let them lead.

What if the young person doesn't want to talk to me?

Maybe there's another adult they feel comfortable talking to instead – perhaps a family friend or a cool aunty.

And of course they can call, text, webchat or email the Youthline Helpline. Our trained counsellors listen without judgement. If a young person wants to talk, we're here – and thanks to ASB there's now more of us to provide an ear. Text is our most popular platform. It can be a helpful first step because it's anonymous and they can talk in a language where they feel comfortable.

It's common that young people don't want to talk to their parents. We encourage them to, but we find sometimes talking to our Helpline is a good first step and then they feel comfortable talking to an adult later.

For more advice register for ASB Ask Youthline:

ASB is getting behind Mental Health Awareness Week by hosting

ASB Ask Youthline, a free virtual event where mental health advocate Jazz Thornton and Youthline's experts will answer your questions on supporting teens. Join online at 7.30pm on Wednesday 28 September by registering here.

How to contact Youthline:

Mobile: Free text 234 (8am-12pm)

Phone: 0800 376 633 (24/7 with a crisis line from midnight-8am)

Email: talk@youthline.co.nz (8am -12pm)

Webchat: youthline.co.nz (4:30pm - 10pm)