Duncan Greive on kava, CrossFit, whisky and chaos

The Spinoff founder Duncan Greive, a self-professed workaholic and father of three, has made peace with the chaos of his life.

The influential pop culture/current affairs platform (which recently signed a partnership agreement with Stuff) now also has breakout divisions Hex Work Productions and creative agency Daylight, all of which wreak havoc with his sleeping patterns and ability to unwind.

He copes with the stress through therapy, giving in to the chaos – and staying off social media. Herewith an insight to his world.

What hours do you work each day?

I get up at 5am, Monday to Friday, and not much later on weekends. I make a cup of Moccona with my beloved Boring oat milk (barista strength only, thanks). And I get into my day. That first hour, I try and reserve for reading newsletters, a media format I’m obsessed with.

I get into work proper around 8.30am, and try to keep mornings for meetings and podcasts (The Real Pod on reality TV, and The Fold, on media), when my energy is strong, and afternoons for writing and emails.

Do you have set work-life boundaries or do they merge?

I tried to have them for a long time, but this year, I just decided to let it all collapse into one. I’m super fortunate in that I adore my job and my colleagues, and it never feels like a chore. But I definitely have a known issue with working almost constantly, that I hope one day finishes.

The biggest thing I’ve done for boundaries – which has only been in the last six months or so – has been to quit all public social media. I know it’s awesome for so many people, but I found it super corrosive to my brain and happiness.

Now I miss things all the time, and feel a bit unmoored from the culture. But it’s worth it to have my brain back, and it means that wherever I happen to be physically located at any given time, I’m really truly there.

Do you have an exercise routine?

A few years ago during a period of particularly intense work stress, my left shoulder rode up about two inches and my neck stopped turning (read that ludicrous story here if you like). In the aftermath, I started going to CrossFit, which is just the most cliché thing imaginable for a type like me.

But I found I loved it, the combination of technically challenging strength training and deathly cardio, and the 6am crew at Thrive 09 in Mt Albert are honestly my people. I do that three times a week, alternating with this ancient pickup basketball game which I’ve been doing twice a week since the mid-00s. It is ridiculous how much I enjoy that, especially given that I am still deeply average at it.

Starting the day with an hour’s intense physical exertion is incredibly important to my mental health.

Do you use supplements?

Not really. I will take any faddish thing, but struggle to stick with it. I like everything Ārepa makes, and have kava about once a week. Basically I am a hectic dude who struggles to slow down and anything that could plausibly chill me out, I’ve probably tried it.

What pillar of life causes you the most stress – work, family, finances, health?

Historically, work and finances, for sure. They are so deeply intertwined and I definitely took on board too much of the weight of our people and their jobs / happiness. It’s not that I don’t care about those things any more – I do, and still probably too much. But therapy has helped me get better at understanding the best thing I can do for myself and everyone else is to understand the limits of what I can control, and leave it there.

And what do you do to manage it?

Exercise, whisky, going away somewhere remote with the whānau, hanging with my besties.

What time do you go to bed at night? Do you sleep soundly?

I am a comically bad sleeper. I fall asleep a lot during the day, or start nodding out with inhuman drowsiness, even in small meetings. I fell asleep at a really good gig less than a week ago, maybe four feet from the PA. It’s embarrassing, but again, I’m at peace with it and the people who know me know that it’s not personal.

Then at night, up all the time, brain buzzing. It used to stress me out so much, but again – I feel like I’m more fatalistic about it now. I know that I’m wildly fortunate in so many ways, so putting up with some rubbish sleep is fine. Most people put up with far worse.

What do you do in the final hour before bed?

I have no routine, I’m a shambles. I might be working, watching TV, drinking somewhere. I read these kinda barely 6/10 detective stories on a Kindle with the express aim of putting myself to sleep, but I worry I’ve switched reading books from “my favourite thing in the world” to “a utilitarian device to shut my brain down”. Hoping I can rewire that again at some stage.

And how do you deal with stressed employees, colleagues?

I try and listen and give advice, maybe frame up some different ways of thinking about things, or list reasons why that thing doesn’t matter. I don’t know whether it works – that’s not for me to say – but I enjoy trying to help people with problems at work. And outside of work, I’ve tried to mentor a few people lately and find that super satisfying, and something I’d like to do more of in future, should my weird job create time to allow it.

What do you do for fun?

See: most of the above.