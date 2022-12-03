Being a hospice doctor for decades didn't help me with my own grief

Juliet Fleming and her husband, John Mellor, who died in January 2021.

By her own reckoning, Juliet Fleming has had a “pretty shitty couple of years”.

The senior doctor, who works at Nelson Tasman Hospice, lost her partner and husband of 32 years, John Mellor, to leukaemia last year, followed soon after by her mother.

Then in March this year, she had a stroke, succumbing to a previously unknown heart defect. She’s still recovering from corrective surgery.

But Fleming, 58, is putting on a brave face – and an uncharacteristic pretty dress – and dancing in a competition to raise money for her workplace. An independent trust is running the third bi-annual Dancing For A Cause event, in a bid to raise money towards the hospice’s annual $3.5 million funding shortfall.

Fleming says being a hospice doctor for more than 20 years did not prepare her for the grief she feels over losing her partner and the father of her two children, and one step-child.

“I thought I knew what I was in for. But no. Your partner is your life. You do everything with them.”

She describes Mellor as a philosopher and “ideas man” while she was the practical one.

It was a good partnership, she says. She worked as a doctor, ran the house, and was passionate about her hobby of home renovations, while Mellor, a writer, and what Fleming calls “the driving force and inspiration” was the one who would dream up the house plans.

“He was a lovely dad, just the best father,” she says. “Every day he’d think, What experience can I give the children today?”

David Chadwick Dr Juliet Fleming, right, with patient Janette Byrne at the inpatient unit of Nelson Tasman Hospice. Janette has since died.

Fleming says that experiencing hospice care was eye-opening: She already knew it was a good service, but was impressed with the care taken.

“It’s the little things. They just go above and beyond.”

She gives the example of an incident that took place in her husband’s final days.

”Time was really short,” Fleming says. “John’s bed was downstairs, and I had the old garden chair for him to recline in, in the corner to look out at the garden. But he couldn’t get into it any more.

“[At a home visit] that morning they said, “He would benefit from an electric La-Z-Boy. Blow me down, they delivered it that afternoon. It was just wonderful for John. He was so comfortable.”

She believes going through her own loss has made her a better doctor, as well as helping her understand how important the work is.

“It’s given me a greater understanding of what people go through. Although I see the benefits of palliative care in our everyday work, it was not until my family experienced this from the other side, that I truly understood the incredible impact of the support and guidance that hospice provides.”

Fleming is not a dancer – the only of four sisters who doesn’t dance – but will start learning the foxtrot next month in a four-month-long learning process.

“It’s sort of a way of saying thank you,” she says. “It’s so important to me that hospice continues.”

She says she is petrified about the actual performance. “It’s so totally different to anything I’ve done.

“DIY has been my passion.”

Her work colleagues will be looking forward to seeing her in a dress, she says.

Fleming has a fundraising goal of $20,000, and is already above $10,000 after organising a house and garden tour last month.

Nelson’s Dancing for a Cause event has previously raised $111,000 (2018) and $248,000 (2021) for Nelson Tasman Hospice. The 2023 event has 10 local personalities each partnered with a trained ballroom dancer, performing in front of a panel of judges and a live audience.

Dancing for a Cause will be held at Nelson's Trafalgar Centre on May 27 next year.