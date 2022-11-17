Masks may need to make a comeback as a big hay fever season hits sufferers hard

Hay fever sufferers are sneezing their way through a big pollen season.

They've been relegated to the backs of drawers, but the masks we relied on through the Covid-19 pandemic could offer relief to hay fever sufferers sneezing their way through spring.

MetService pollen forecaster Dr David Fountain said the country was in the midst of a “big season” for hay fever following a period of “massive growth”.

While the pollen from trees had eased up, the pollen from grass was coming on stream now, and would keep hay fever sufferers sneezing and itching until after Christmas, he said.

“It’s much more allergenic, which is pollen inducing and hay fever inducing.”

Data to compare pollen counts to previous years didn’t exist, but this time of year was always bad, Fountain said.

“The growth has got away now that the warm temperatures have come, and it’s just piling on.”

Along with traditional methods of controlling the symptoms of hay fever – such as nasal sprays and antihistamines – people could consider bringing back their masks to help catch the particles before they inhaled them, he said.

In Japan when a certain tree bloomed locals would wear masks for a couple of weeks to stop allergies, and had done for generations, he said.

Pollen particles were “hundreds of times bigger” than virus particles, so masks could be an effective form of protection.

Other than masks it was “almost impossible” to avoid the pollen unless you wanted to stay inside with all your doors and windows shut, he said.

“You have to breathe.”

Pharmacist Scott Fry, who co-owns three pharmacies in Richmond and Wakefield, said hay fever was always bad in Nelson-Tasman, but this was one of the worst seasons he’d seen.

“Nelson’s got to be one of the worst places in the country if not the world for hay fever.”

While most locals were used to hay fever and knew how to treat it, people who were new to the region often got caught out by how bad it was, he said.

Nelson GPs spokesman Dr Graham Loveridge said antihistamines and nasal sprays – which could be sourced with either a prescription or over the counter – were good for both treating and preventing hay fever.

When symptoms did flare up they could be similar to Covid-19, but most sufferers would know the difference, because with hay fever you wouldn’t feel unwell, he said.

“If you feel unwell at all you have got to be suspicious.”