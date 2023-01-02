The weird and wonderful world of ASMR

A camera points towards a flower arrangement before a pair of hands enters the frame, sparking a match and lighting several candles. Sounds of birds chirping can be heard outside as the shot fades into another – this time, a young, brunette woman sitting with her back facing towards the recorder, and in front of the table with the flowers and candles.

The pair of hands re-enters the frame, picking up the woman’s hair and playing with it. “Kia ora everyone,” a woman’s voice whispers through headphones. “Welcome to this relaxing ASMR session with my friend Elizabeth.”

Over the next 30 minutes, the hands work essential oil into the hair and use other items, including a massage roller tool, bars of hair soap, a hairbrush, pins and a comb on it. The woman doing the work continues to talk quietly until the session is up.

This is one of the latest videos from the YouTube channel of Nelson-based Julia Panfylova, a content creator and ASMRtist also known by Nānā Fox. She has about 38,500 subscribers and publishes new videos every few days.

READ MORE:

* Key steps to being a confident Tiktoker for your business

* Here's why your business should get a TikTok account

* Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba talk motherhood in quarantine, TikTok and more



ASMR – or autonomous sensory meridian response – is a unique relaxing tingling sensation that can be felt on places including the scalp, neck, and back. ASMRtists (a portmanteau of ASMR and artist), then, are those people who make ASMR videos: anything from hair brushing and whispering to reiki to elaborate role play and anything else that could be considered a trigger.

The world of ASMR

The term is believed to have originated in 2010 by Jennifer Allen, who was trying to figure out a described physical sensation that she and others had experienced listening to rain, seeing a doctor, getting a haircut or watching things like Bob Ross painting videos but which nobody in online blogs seemed to understand. This evolved into a small subgenre on YouTube, with people trying to figure out to what extent the sensation could be triggered.

The ASMR community has grown since, with celebrities like Cardi B being asked to do ASMR for publications like W Magazine and ASMRtists being used by brands to collaborate on sponsored videos with influencers.

Creators say despite people not even knowing what it was a decade ago, ASMR has now become much more widely used for relaxation, therapeutic and meditative reasons, release of anxiety, to help insomnia or to get to sleep, or as a distraction and escape from reality.

While its growth has given ASMRtists commercial opportunities and turned ASMR into something that’s being increasingly researched by scientists (some people say they do not feel ASMR, and people have different triggers), it’s also created challenges – particularly, the privacy and security of creators amid a rise of online stalking, which is worse for women.

supplied Panfylova’s YouTube channel name is Nānā Fox and she specialises in hair-related ASMR.

In New Zealand, the group of ASMRtists is small and tight-knit.

Panfylova has created ASMR videos for four years and mostly does hair brushing, braiding, hair play, meditation, unboxings​, personal attention and hypnotherapy. She says her mostly-women ASMR viewers find her videos “mesmerising” and it’s easy for them to go into a trance-like state, relax, have better sleeps and wake up feeling more energised and better the next day.

YouTube's analytics tell Panfylova exactly who is watching her videos, and when and for how long. She now adapts her content based on the feedback, suggestions and video requests she gets from viewers. Panfylova says she watches ASMR from other users every night. “It’s something I look forward to every day.”

She says she was cautious when she first started her channel that she wasn’t exposing herself to undue risk but since then had relaxed and now doesn’t mind putting her real name alongside her channel – “there’s no point in hiding who I am any more”. But it’s not the same story for everybody.

ShiverMeTingles ASMR, real name Kat, is another Kiwi ASMRtist but asked to keep her surname private for safety reasons. She’s been creating content for 10 years and her most watched video on YouTube is an ASMR cranial nerve exam in a New Zealand accent, which had clocked up 216,000 views at the time of writing. Initially, she began making videos out of interest and curiosity.

Slowly, and after taking a break for several years for study, Kat’s ASMR became more experimental: “It was more of a quest to see what could trigger the ASMR sensation and what couldn’t,” she says. Now ASMR has established itself more, Kat is more intentional with her content, which is mostly personal attention via role-playing as a hairstylist, doctor or professional artist.

But people have all sorts of preferences – some like videos with no talking, with the ASMRtist simply tapping objects and creating sounds, some love mukbang videos (eating shows), typing ASMR, cinematic ASMR, fast and aggressive trigger videos, slime videos, soap cutting and so much more. “It seems like every day there’s a new sub-genre of ASMR,” Kat says.

During the pandemic ASMR became beneficial as it afforded people an accessible way to relax while they were stuck at home, and gave them a sense of connection, Kat says. Aside from that, ASMR could be used as a way to spoil yourself. “Not everyone can go to a spa and get a luxurious facial or get their nails done, but ASMR videos can create that feeling of being pampered; I think it makes self-care more available for everyone.”

supplied Kat, AKA ShiverMeTingles, is a New Zealand ASMRtist. Pictured, an optometrist video mid-recording.

For those who get the tingly sensation, it’s extremely relaxing – but even those who don’t experience tingles can find ASMR videos to be an effective sleep or study aid – some viewers even listen to ASMR at work to help them relieve stress and focus.

But misconceptions persist. Kat says one of the biggest is that ASMR is a sexual phenomenon – for most people, this isn’t the case, despite some videos getting sexualised regardless of whether that was the creator’s intent.

Kat, who makes ASMR videos for a living, also finds people believe her to be the exact same in real life as she is in her videos. For most ASMRtists, the person on screen is a character or persona, she says.

Jimmy Hazelwood, a Kiwi in Australia who’s made ASMR since 2016, says his viewers love videos of him doing makeup or using objects like guerlain meteorites, but it can be a challenge coming up with new triggers when viewers become desensitised to certain sounds.

It’s “amazing” to be able to simulate a sensation for others, Hazelwood says, adding that engaging with ASMR is great because it takes less mental energy than watching a film or reading a book.

supplied Jimmy Hazelwood is a Kiwi ASMRtist living in Australia.

Beyond YouTube

ASMR has grown so much that it’s spread beyond the internet into corners of music and theatre and film and advertising, too. Estère, who headlined this year’s World of WearableArt show, uses ASMR in her songs, saying she wants people to have “layered experiences” when listening to her music and discover secret sounds.

In 2022, the film Shut Eye premiered at the NZ International Film Festival. It focuses on a fictional relationship between a young woman who discovers ASMR and a local streamer, leading to blurred lines between friendship and obsession.

The film follows a relationship that moves into the real world and is inspired by semi-true events – some Twitch streamers have had stalkers and the world of ASMR is largely unregulated despite children as young as 10 creating videos and broadcasting themselves, their environment/bedrooms and their lives to the world.

“It’s a space where there’s potential for things to go wrong,” writer-director Tom Levesque says. “It could potentially turn dark or dangerous.”

Supplied The film Shut Eye focuses on a fictional relationship between an ASMRtist and a streamer.

ASMR has even made it to the stage with performer Amy Atkins making a solo theatre work called RAW! ASMR that adapted her most-loved ASMR videos into live theatre with the help of a character called Letitia Lickkit.

Atkins says ASMR is a typically solitary experience but also “extremely serious business”. Bringing ASMR into the theatre space made it a collective experience. “I want to share with people the beauty, relaxing nature, and comforting intimacy of ASMR videos,” she says.

ASMR is also being used a wide range of companies and brands in television and social media commercials to ensure brand recall, reinforce brand image, and create positive attitudes towards brands, says Dr Marian Makkar, a marketing lecturer at RMIT University in Australia.

This is known as “sensual marketing” and helps provide prospective customers with “a sensual and realistic experience that is both entertaining, emotional and capturing”.

Recent studies show consumers can recall an advertisement more when the ad uses ASMR. Makkar says it is used in ads because of its associations with relaxation and “eargasms” or “braingasms” that relieve tension and stress.

PETRA MINGNEAU RAW! ASMR was New Zealand’s first live ASMR theatre show.

The science of it all

While there isn’t yet enough studies to confirm that ASMR works on everybody, it’s thought to be a common but not universal experience.

But researchers are taking more of an interest internationally: A Google Scholar search turns up several hundred peer-reviewed articles in 2022 alone, with much of it focussed on group differences between those who experience ASMR and those who do not.

Despite this, there are still many gaps, including why only certain people experience ASMR, exactly what the neuropsychological processes are during tingles, why ASMR has wellbeing benefits, and how it could be applied as a clinical intervention, says Jo Greer, an assistant professor at Northumbria University in England.

Greer recently co-authored a paper that found people who experienced ASMR scored higher for the neuroticism trait and also tended to have a greater anxiety trait.

But they also found people were more likely to have reduced anxiety after watching an ASMR video.

“ASMR can benefit certain individuals in helping to reduce state anxiety, even if they don't experience the phenomenon,” Greer says.

“There is so much more we need to ask ... Our knowledge is growing rapidly but there needs to be much more done. The next few years will be very exciting in terms of the development of our understanding of ASMR across many contexts.”