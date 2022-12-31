Why do some Kiwis immerse themselves in ice cold water and what are the benefits?

Filling a tub with ice and jumping into it - is it the perfect refreshment or just crazy? Well, apparently the cold exposure has a positive effect on our immune system, endocrine system, cardiovascular system and even neurological pathways while promoting fat loss. Stuff reporter Lee Kenny gives it a go in an unassuming Christchurch car park.

Cold water immersion has been practised for centuries, but for a growing number of people it’s now part of their regular routine. Reporter Lee Kenny joined Kiwis who swim in near frozen lakes or take regular ice baths and swear by the physical and mental health benefits.

If you visit Christchurch’s He Puna Tai Moana pools, you’ll see scores of people relaxing in the warm water.

The hottest pool looks out across New Brighton beach and is between 37C and 39C.

There is also a plunge pool. It’s 2 metres deep and a chilly 10-14C. Most people jump in and quickly climb out, but others stay in for longer, clinging to the sides for as long as they can endure.

The plunge pool has “a cult following”, says Merryn Skipper, manager of the Christchurch City Council-owned facility.

“We have noticed people are staying in for longer,” she says.

“They tend to do 10 to 15 minutes in the sauna and then the cold, putting their body through the hot and cold experience.”

Among the cold water enthusiasts one topic often arises, the techniques of Dutch extreme athlete Win Hof.

Dubbed The Iceman, Hof is able to swim in water so cold – and for so long – it could be fatal for most people.

Supplied Dutch extreme athlete Wim Hof has followers across New Zealand.

Some of the He Puna Tai Moana staff are “very passionate about Wim Hof”, says Skipper, and they have explored the idea of running similar hot and cold recovery sessions in the future.

Footage of Hof casually doing breaststroke alongside towering icebergs can be found online, while the Wim Hof Method – the techniques he perfected to endure the polar temperatures – has been the subject of numerous bestsellers and attracted an army of disciples.

New Zealand has its own ice swimmers.

Among them are Michelle Carroll, who swam her first ice mile (1.61 kilometres) in Lake Lyndon, near Canterbury’s Porters Pass, in August 2021, in water temperatures of 5C or lower.

Carroll is a member of the Canterbury Open Water Swimming Association (Cowsa), a group dedicated to outdoor swimming throughout the year.

Crucially they swim without wetsuits, even in the winter months.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Members of the Canterbury Open Water Swimming Association (Cowsa) prepare for their swim at Cass Bay.

I love the open water and will go in off the Canterbury coast throughout the year, so wanted to learn more about the techniques the group employ and how they deal with sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia – brain freeze.

I joined five members of the group in Cass Bay on a cold and quiet morning in September.”

Lyttelton Harbour – usually turquoise and inviting – was gunmetal grey and the wind whipped across the empty beach.

The water temperature was 10C. “Double digits,” joked one member. “That’s practically balmy.”

There was mist on the hills and the sun had yet to break through the thick clouds overhead. The group seemed undeterred.

In fact, part of the appeal of outdoor swimming is the challenge, says Carroll.

“For me, it’s just something that I’ve always enjoyed doing.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Swimmer Michelle Carroll during a chilly swim in Lyttelton Harbour in August.

“You can get further without hitting the walls (of a swimming pool) and enjoy the scenery while you’re doing it.”

The group planned to swim a few kilometres. Two of them have swum Cook Strait, the 22km of open water between the North and South Islands.

They changed into their togs and headed out, their brightly coloured swimming hats disappearing in the distance.

They returned 45 minutes later, pink from the cold. My dip was shorter, a 15-minute swim around the boats moored off the shore.

I was given a tow float, and we waded out into the murky low tide.

My natural tendency was to dive straight in, but Carroll advised me to a slowly acclimatise to the cold by splashing the water on my arms, chest and neck.

It was initially fine but as the minutes ticked by, the cold set in.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Reporter Lee Kenny, right, gets advice before heading out with members of Cowsa.

Eventually, putting my face in the water hurt my cheeks, even my teeth. My nerves fired warning shots to my brain, causing a sharp pain in my forehead.

We rounded the boats as they rose on the swell and as we headed back swimming became more difficult.

I started to shiver, my movements becoming less co-ordinated. Front crawl became harder as my arms wanted to remain close to my chest. The response is known as HELP – Heat Escape Lessening Posture –where the body tries to retain warmth to protect its core.

I switched to breaststroke, and was glad to be back within wading distance of the shore.

Back on the beach I cradled a warm drink and fetched the hot water bottle I was advised to bring from the car. Carroll suggested I tuck it into my belt at my lower back to warm my kidneys.

It took most of the drive home before I felt warm again, and the swim had been much harder than I anticipated.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Carroll is one of a number of Kiwi ice swimmers, having completed her first Ice Mile in 2021.

University of Otago’s professor Chris Button says that was consistent with research he’s undertaken.

Using “a water treadmill”, he has tested the physical response of dozens of people in water at 10C.

“Between 10C and 14C is the threshold where we start to see people severely affected by cold water immersion,” he says.

Button and the team measured participants’ brain-blood flow, blood pressure, breathing and heart rate. The volunteers were then dropped into cold water.

“It allowed us to explore how their behaviours were influenced by that initial cold shock.”

They also tested how long people could remain in the cold water and how long they could swim for, which provided some surprising results.

“We found that even the good swimmers weren't lasting much more than 10 minutes. They wanted to be pulled out of the water because it was difficult for them to co-ordinate their swimming.

“People were swimming almost a third of the distance that they would usually be able to swim in a pool.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Participants in the Me vs Me cold water immersion event at Tahunanui Beach, in Nelson

Entering cold water does a lot to the body, very suddenly.

“It's essentially the same as getting a fright,” says Button’s colleague Professor Jim Cotter, of the School of Physical Education at the University of Otago.

“It's a massive stress response. Fight or flight.”

After hitting cold water you gasp, about “five or six times above resting levels”, he says. “It's involuntary, you can't stop it.”

“There are receptors in the skin and they are particularly good at detecting a drop in temperature and the rate that it drops. That's what drives the gasp.”

Exactly what constitutes cold might seem subjective, but Cotter says water 15C or below is enough to generate a cold shock response.

That might seem warm, but the reason water feels colder than air that is the same temperature is due to the concept of “specific heat”, says Cotter, the amount of heat (energy) needed to raise 1g of a substance by 1C.

“Water has a huge specific heat. Which is why it draws the heat out of your skin, whereas air won’t do that.”

So why exactly do people choose to expose themselves to cold water?

The reported benefits are varied but include burning fat, reducing stress, boosting the immune system and even slowing the ageing process.

Josh Komen was a club-level middle distance runner when he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML), in 2011, aged 23.

Supplied Josh Komen was a successful athlete before his cancer diagnosis in 2011.

It was his dream to represent New Zealand, but his track career was derailed by the diagnosis and the multiple complications that followed.

After 10 years of treatment, he is now fit and healthy and lives on the West Coast with his wife and their young daughter.

“I was on 32 pills a day, now I'm on two,” he says.

Komen is a firm advocate of modern medicine but also attributes his good health and wellbeing to taking cold showers and ice baths three times a week.

“I can't demonise the Western system, it's helped me immensely, but there are faults within it and this holistic stuff, that has scientific validation, it needs to be integrated.”

I met Komen when he came to central Christchurch in early December to run a half-day cold water immersion workshop at O-Studios, in Welles St.

There were 12 of us on the course, a mixture of locals and those who travelled in for the class.

Komen is not a Wim Hof certified instructor (there are four in New Zealand) but he does know him and his techniques are similar.

After a peaceful period of meditation – where we lay under blankets in the yoga studio and focused on our breathing – Komen guided us through the exercises that would allow us to remain in the ice bath for five minutes.

“When the mind’s starting to get a bit out of control we can come back to the breathing. In through the nose and a slow exhalation through the mouth.”

The breathing exercises were strenuous but would “give us that time and clarity to understand that we are ok”, when we were in the ice bath.

It's about being “comfortable in the uncomfortable”, Komen says.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Josh Komen and reporter Lee Kenny during the five-minute ice bath.

We headed to the car park where three large inflatable pools had been set up. Beside them was 360kgs of salt flake ice in 3kg bags.

The tubs were two-thirds full of water. We poured in the ice, lowering the temperature to 2-3C.

As I stepped into the water, Komen started the stopwatch. Five minutes is the “optimum” time to be in.

I lay back until I was neck-deep. It was breathtaking, my skin so cold it almost burnt.

“Most people would be unfamiliar with water that cold,” Komen says. “You’d have to go down to the Antarctic to experience that.”

He talked me through the breathing exercises again, and I filled my lungs before forcing the air out.

I did 10 rounds before holding my breath on the last intake. The cold remained, but I felt a sense of calm. The five minutes was soon up.

Stepping out I felt invigorated, with a definite sense of achievement, but was keen to learn what exactly had occurred.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Twelve people signed-up for Komen’s ice bath workshop in December.

“When we get into the cold, the body wants to produce heat to warm up,” Komen says.

“Shivering is a good thing. What we're doing is creating more brown adipose tissue. It's amazing for weight loss and metabolism and things like that.”

Exposure to cold reduces inflammation, he says, “by decreasing a pro-inflammatory cytokine called TNF (Tumour Necrosis Factor) alpha”.

“(Also) our body starts secreting adrenaline and norepinephrine, and we get into this acute stress response and then we create adaptations from that.”

The benefits are mental as well as physical, he says, “increasing dopamine” and “creating new synapses” in the brain. It’s also about building “mental resilience”.

“For me the ice bath is an analogy for life. When we get thrown into an uncomfortable situation we want to run away, but it's about giving people the confidence that they can confront an unknown situation and they can grow from it.”

Cotter recognises the benefits of cold water exposure but says they are probably psychological, rather than physical.

“Something that may be more effective is the psychological effect associated with the very obvious threat of cold water.

“If that changes your behaviour, your outlook on the day and your ability to put other stressors in perspective, that's real.”

While some swear by the benefits of cold water exposure, there could be wider social benefits too.

In 2022, more than 75 people drowned in New Zealand. Button says many drownings are a result of “unanticipated immersion”.

He has worked with Water Safety New Zealand and says cold water immersion should be incorporated into swimming lessons, so young people have experienced cold water shock in a controlled way.

“Just having children learn to swim in swimming pools where the water is nice and warm, 27C to 28C, it may be necessary for them to have at least some exposure to cold water so that they understand a little bit more about how it feels.”

If a person does fall into cold water, the advice, Button says, is “to ride out the cold shock response for one to two minutes”.

“The big mistake people make when they fall into the water is to suddenly try to do something about it, such as swim to safety or try to rescue themselves.

“In a panicked or emergency situation people try to fight cold shock and the best thing is to try to relax and get your breathing under control before you try to do anything.”

People who want to experience cold water exposure should always be with another person and only do so in a way that is safe, especially in open water, says Button.

“If you've never done it before, go to the GP and make sure you are physically ok to do it. Always go with someone, rather than doing it alone, and think about how you get in and out of the water.

“You’ve really got to weigh up the benefits and make sure you've taken the appropriate action to lessen the risks.”

WARNING: Prolonged breath holding and cold exposure can have health risks. Consult a doctor before being exposed to cold water.