Rituals of grief: the beautiful ways the living connect with the loved ones they've lost

Karyn Rogers opened up a pantry on the street to honour the generous spirits of her sister Sandra and brother Brent.

From notes in a Christmas stocking for the child taken by tragedy, to shouting The Chase answers at the TV like your aunty did, little rituals help the grieving stay connected to those they’ve lost. Nikki Macdonald talks to the bereaved about their precious rituals of loss.

Every morning, Pip Dunfoy ducks under the freezing waters of Kaikōura’s Gooch’s beach and thinks of her little lost girl.

In midwinter, the snow hung low on the mountains and the windchill made the outside temperature -1C. It was warmer in the water than out.

The stinging cold is a salve for the grief of losing a three-year-old following medical errors. The grief of never seeing little Everly’s missing tooth come through. Of never watching her fearless, sassy, water baby with the beautiful laugh grow up.

To say the ocean washes away the anger and sadness would be trite. Nothing can do that. But that small daily ritual of connection does take the edge off it.

It’s created space and a place to remember the good times the family had during Everly’s last summer, in 2019. Everly’s older brother Mason was recuperating after his fourth open heart surgery and the pair spent hours swimming and surfing in the wee waves created by the beach’s earthquake reshaping.

That was before Dunfoy took Everly to a medical centre with breathing difficulties, where she was given an adrenaline overdose and no oxygen, and collapsed and died.

Supplied Pip Dunfoy swims every day at her daughter Everly's favourite beach in Kaikōura. The ritual helps her deal with the grief of the 3-year-old's death following medical errors.

Dunfoy started ocean swimming in April 2022 as a fundraiser, inspired by fellow bereaved mum Nic Russell’s efforts to fund counselling for children dealing with the death of a loved one.

“Now I can’t stop it...It’s just totally changed my way of life and grief. I’ve even had friends say to me, you’ve really changed since you’ve started your cold water swims. You seem a lot more well. Not better, just well.

“It’s just a healthier way of grieving, I guess. I can sit, and I can think of memories, and I can think about her in a nice, positive, happy way. And I can do something that’s good for my mind, body and soul. It lifts my spirit, and I can get warm again and come home and start the day.”

Dunfoy wishes she’d discovered cold water swimming – and the power of little rituals – earlier. And she wishes we were less afraid of talking about grief.

The rituals of loss can be anything from getting your hair cut at your dad’s old barber, to planting swan plants and counting monarch caterpillars with the kids, like you did with your nana. And there is evidence they help.

Matt and Nicky

Matt Stewart was sitting at son Robbie’s cricket season opener feeling not quite focused. Something was missing.

On Saturday mornings, his wife Nicky would look after their daughter Evie, while Stewart watched Robbie bowl and bat up a storm. He’d text her score updates, how Robbie was doing, maybe a warning a grumpy kid was on the way.

This was the first game since she’d died.

“I realised I hadn’t been providing the updates through to Nicky...I thought, bugger it, I’ll just keep doing it, because it feels like the right thing to do.

“And it felt good. It felt like the person isn’t really gone from your life. They’re still there, they’re just not physically there.”

And he’s been doing it ever since.

Nicky died in September 2022, two years after a hernia operation found a mass that turned out to be stage four ovarian cancer. It was 21 years to the day after the Christchurch couple got together.

“She was everything you’d want in a partner: gorgeous, intelligent, empathetic and lovely and a fantastic person.”

Stewart used the two-year runway from diagnosis to get counselling. He’s doing OK. He still cries a lot, often in the car or behind sunglasses. And he’s lucky to live in an age where Kiwi blokes are allowed to be open about their emotions.

Texting Nicky is a small ritual of connection. He’d already kept her number, which has sentimental value because it spells out PANDP1. Nicky loved Pride and Prejudice.

“It makes me feel like I’m still connected to her. And you get that momentary hit, the feeling of positivity. There’s no downside. Admittedly she hasn’t texted back yet,” he laughs.

Lucy, Abi and Andrew

SUPPLIED Lucy Hone, left, lost her daughter Abi in a road crash in 2014. She now runs Coping with Loss programmes and says rituals help keep the grieving connected to loved ones, while allowing them to carry on day-to-day living.

Grief rituals are often spontaneous and private, says Coping with Loss programme founder and bereaved mother, Dr Lucy Hone. And research suggests they help by allowing the grieving to acknowledge their loss – in a specific way, time and place – while getting on with their ‘normal’ lives.

“It gives us some kind of shape of control. Something we can actually do, in the face of feeling so helpless.”

While grief advice might once have demanded mourners pack away every vestige of their loved one and move on, modern thinking – called continuing bonds theory – says the opposite.

“It’s actually really healthy to forge ongoing connections with the dead, so that you can continue to love them, despite their physical absence. This is where rituals come in. It gives you those connections.”

When Hone’s 12-year-old daughter Abi died in a car crash in 2014, Hone started wrapping her wet hair in Abi’s Barbie towel after swimming. Sometimes when watching TV, she wears the fluffy Peter Alexander sleep jacket she splashed out on for Abi’s 12th birthday.

Tattoos are also a common way to connect, Hone says. Abi’s brother Paddy got her birthdate and death year inked on his back, as a constant reminder. Hone calls Paddy their middle child, although he’s now one of two. That’s a ritual, too, she says. An acknowledgement that Abi is still part of the family.

After Abi’s death, her godmother Alex Fulton produced vinyl dots in Abi’s favourite colours. They started as coffin decorations, but now friends and family carry and post them as reminders. Friends will text Hone that they’re taking one to a wedding so Abi could be there; there’s one on a snow pole on the Kepler Track.

“It’s been a really beautiful way of keeping her present.”

Like grief, rituals change over time, Hone says. The Barbie towel has been put away, for fear of losing it. While once she would never have had a phone without an Abi’s dot on it, now she might go six months before adding one.

“I don’t have need of them in the same way.”

The only time grief rituals can be counterproductive is if they become obsessive, and interfere with feeling and function, Hone says.

They also don’t have to be sad. Hone’s brother Andrew died of early onset dementia. He loved American Pie and as the dementia took hold, he would walk with it blaring on his phone speaker, singing loudly and inappropriately.

When she heard the song recently, Hone decided to sing along. And she reckons she’ll challenge Andrew’s mates to sing out loud every time they hear it, because it would make him laugh.

“I know they’d really take to it, because it’s who they are and who he was. So then you’re keeping their spirit, and their legacy, and who they were and what they brought to your life, alive and present.”

Barbara and Rex

When Barbara Taylor’s husband Rex died suddenly on Christmas Eve 15 years ago, an idea emerged through the grief.

She spied the ‘R’ brand that Rex used to mark the horses he bred and the saddles he crafted for their shared business Rawhide.

“Everything he made and connected with had this brand on...I thought it would be a real good memory to have that on our thigh.”

So the then 66-year-old, her two daughters and two granddaughters got a tattoo of Rex’s brand. (The sons were less keen as the girls figured they should have the hot brand treatment).

Supplied Every time Barbara Taylor sees the tattoo she got in memory of husband Rex, she remembers their 44 years together. The tattoo is a replica of the brand Rex used to mark the horses he bred and the saddles he crafted.

Barbara met Rex as a bridesmaid for the wedding of her brother and Rex’s sister, who Barbara worked with as a Karitane nurse.

A shy guy, he needed a bit of cajoling and Dutch courage, but eventually proposed. They were married 44 years.

Now every time Barbara showers or changes, the 81-year-old Taumarunui grandmother sees her “neat” tattoo and remembers that funny, romantic time, and a lifetime of shared passions of dancing and outdoors life.

“I just love it. We had a great life together and I’ve just got to get on with life. But to have those memories, it’s wonderful.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Karyn Rogers remembers her brother and sister with gifts of veges from her garden.

Karyn, Sandra and Brent

It was the generous spirit of her brother and sister that Karyn Rogers wanted to honour when she set up a pātaka kai, or pantry, at the end of her Rotorua driveway.

On one side, the lime green cupboard is painted with two hearts encircling the names Brent and Sandy. She lost both to suicide, at different times.

They would both give the shirt off their back, Rogers says.

“For my sister, it was [the gift of] time. When she passed, I’ve never seen a funeral so big, with the amount of people she’d helped over the years.”

Supplied Rogers stays connected to her sister Sandra and brother Brent by stocking the pātaka kai at the end of her driveway.

During spring and summer, Rogers fills the pantry with veges from the garden or sweet mandarins from her trees. Visitors swap canned food for fresh bounty. In lean times, she bakes. She makes sure always to fill it on Brent and Sandra’s birthdays and anniversaries.

“I always tell them that I’m filling up the box for them.

“The real incredible thing that’s happened, is the first few months it was just us filling it, but now other people fill it. So it just keeps on giving, which of course is like my brother and sister.

“It’s not just about the kai, it’s sort of like a little community...It’s such a sad time, but being able to turn it into a positive is really cool.”

Jenni and her parents

Supplied Jenni Johnson has an assortment of kingfisher-themed stuff to remind her of her dad.

The day Jenni Johnson’s dad died, a kingfisher appeared.

The last photos they’d sent each other were of the regal bird on their respective properties – Johnson’s parents lived on a farm in England and she lives on a Bay of Plenty orchard.

And she’s seen one every day since. Maybe they’ve always been there, and she just never noticed. Whatever, now she says ‘Good morning’. And she’s accumulated a houseful of kingfisher merch.

Both her parents died in 2020. Her dad had cancer and her mother vascular dementia.

She used to send her mum beanbag characters called Ty toys, as a tactile distraction. Now she has one hanging on her Christmas tree, alongside that last photo from her dad, which her husband turned into a glass decoration.

They’re reminders of the good times, alongside the shot of her dad’s favourite Lagavulin whisky that gave her a barely-drinker’s hangover. (She’s relieved her mum preferred cream tea)

“We all have negative and hard times in our lives, but I try and look for the hope that things will get better.

“You can get through it. It’s not clinging on to the kingfishers and the Ty toys. It’s that connection – you’ll always remember them. And if it brings you some peace, I think that’s a good thing. The little rituals do help.”