The rapid descent of a happy, care-free boy and how he escaped anorexia's grip

Harry Averill Harry Averill was 13 when he nearly died of anorexia. Now 23, he's written a book about his experience, for his younger self.

Warning: Some people may find aspects of this story distressing.

Anorexia is a cunning, insidious and evil foe.

Harry Averill was just 13 when he developed the illness. The middle of three brothers in a loving family, Averill’s youth was spent in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne. He was a carefree kid and enjoyed a happy childhood.

That changed in his first year at high school.

Now 23, Averill has written a book, ‘Hungry to be Happy – How I lost and found my mind’. At its heart it is a book about Averill and his experience; a rapid, gruelling descent to a point where he came close to death.

But to describe it that way is to sell it short. This is a great book.

Averill is a humble, candid and astute writer who takes the reader on a compelling journey.

John Cowpland/Stuff It’s been 10 years since Harry Averill, 23, developed anorexia.

I’ve read quite a few books this summer. Fiction, non-fiction, bestsellers and a couple of Booker Prize winners. None were as captivating as Averill’s book, and a good deal were not as well-written.

It includes the script of a speech Averill made when he was head boy of Napier Boys’ High School.

It was in this speech, made years after he had been in the grip of the illness, that he revealed for the first time, to all but a few fellow students and teachers, that he had anorexia.

It’s a powerful moment.

Following high school Averill went to Otago University, where he completed a degree in commerce and psychology.

SUPPLIED Harry Averill the day before he started boarding at Napier Boys' High School

Averill said he wrote the book “pretty much for the younger version of myself”, and to raise awareness about anorexia in males.

“I know if I’d read it early on, the year I started high school, I may have been able to recognise and prevent it happening,” he says.

“One in 10 anorexia cases are male and anorexia has the highest mortality rate of any mental illness. Male cases tend to be higher because they get picked up so late.”

Averill’s illness took hold as his life underwent big changes. He’d started boarding at high school – a step that in his mind marked the time in his life that he had to knuckle down and start taking things seriously in order to be successful.

SUPPLIED Averill in running mode. This photo was taken a few weeks after he started at Napier Boys' High School. He had just completed a leg of the Triple Peaks endurance race.

And he made the school running team as a middle-distance runner.

“I took the running very seriously and put quite a bit of pressure on myself. It was quite a competitive, high-pressure team and I just got hooked to it and started not worrying about any other sports,” he says.

So began his dive into the grips of anorexia and all its horrors.

“I associated being good at running with being skinnier. So I started doing all this training and losing weight. As I did that I became a better runner, so in my mind the two things became linked,” he says.

SUPPLIED Averill at Hawke's Bay Hospital, being visited by a few members of the Wellington Phoenix team.

“By the start of term two, when I’d only been at school a few months, I started slowing down. My times were getting worse. I was running out of energy. So I started pushing myself harder.

“The season finished midway through term two, and by that point I was absolutely shattered. I was running every day and pushing myself to the point of exhaustion. Then the season was over, and I promised myself that that was it for running,” he says.

But by then it was too late.

“If there was a day when I didn’t go for a run, I’d look in the mirror and – even though I was really skinny – my mind would tell me I’d put on heaps of weight because I hadn’t run that day. It’s completely irrational. You just feel this overwhelming guilt for not exercising or eating too much.”

He stayed in the running team.

SUPPLIED Harry Averill (on far right) with, from left, his younger brother Oscar, older brother Jack, dad Simon and mum Beth.

His parents noticed he was getting thin and began worrying, but at school he was getting compliments for looking “shredded”.

His behaviour became more and more unusual.

“It got to the point when exercising after school wasn’t enough so I’d start sneaking it into class. I’d do squats on my seat in class. I’d be sitting there sweating and shaking and people would be saying ‘what the hell are you doing?’ but I just didn’t care.”

In the final weeks of term three, Averill knew he had to get out of school.

“Mum came and picked me up. On the drive home, she told me she’d been to the doctor because she was worried. She told me the exercise had to stop, and she had to start feeding me up again.”

John Cowpland/Stuff “No-one ever mentioned anorexia because it wasn’t something anyone thought happened in guys,” Averill says.

They got home and his mum, Beth, cooked him a meal, but he could not eat.

“By that point, I knew I wouldn’t be able to eat anything. That realisation was terrifying because I associated the eating with exercise. Because I couldn’t exercise I knew I couldn’t eat,” he says.

The following day he saw his doctor who told him he had anorexia. Ironically, that was a relief.

“No-one ever mentioned anorexia, because it wasn’t something anyone thought happened in guys. I knew what anorexia was, but thought it was something just girls got because they thought they were fat for some reason. I just didn’t think of it as a possibility.”

SUPPLIED Harry Averill's book, 'Hungry to be Happy – How I lost and found my mind', is released on Friday.

Getting a diagnosis was far, far from the end of the matter, and things got much, much worse before getting better.

It involved an incredible amount of mental anguish, feeding tubes, the near-death experience, three months in a psychiatric unit, therapy and a huge amount of love and support from family and others to get Averill back.

“It’s hard to say it was an epiphany because things had built up to that point. All at once I just kind of knew what I needed to do and from that point on I just slowly turned it around.

“I went back to school and made a bit of a miracle recovery, really. I went from not eating anything to eating everything and doing only moderate exercise. Everything since then has been from that point. That was nine years ago, almost to the day,” he says.

Copies of the book can be ordered through Averill’s website: https://www.harryaverill.com, or on Amazon.

The book will also be available from Wardini Books, Havelock North and Napier.

