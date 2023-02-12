Five wellbeing experts on the one thing they couldn't live without

Add a little of this, remove a little of that… Wellbeing means constantly sampling and adjusting the recipe to find what suits your personal tastes, writes Ensemble co-founder Rebecca Wadey.

Shortly after I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003, at the age of 26, I attended a support group at Auckland’s St Marks Breast Centre. Among the various “learnings” we were taught was the concept of cancer as soup.

Change the ingredients in your body and create an environment in which cancer can’t grow. I’ve taken great solace in this over the years and love experimenting with the ingredients of my body. In my weekly Stuff column Well & Truly, I describe wellness as a buffet - take what you like, leave what you don’t.

I’m aware that wellness isn’t a one size fits all concept and that numerous factors (demographic, ethnicity, wealth, personal taste, and the ingredients of your soup) all play a role. But there are many ingredients you can add easily to your soup. More leafy greens, a bit more movement, more time spent connecting with friends and loved ones, or more sleep? Maybe there are some your soup would benefit from less of - alcohol, caffeine or stress for example.

Many of these ingredients are free, or affordable to most. Other expensive ingredients such as fancy workouts, massages and tinctures might be saved for special occasion meals. With that in mind, I asked five wellbeing experts for the ingredient they wouldn’t be without.

Jase Te Patu

Yoga teacher and wellbeing champion, founder and CEO of M3 Mindfulness

Supplied Jase Te Patu swears by climbing up his local maunga.

Hoki atu ki tō maunga, kia pūrea ai koe e ngā hau o Tāwhirimātea. ~ Return to your mountain to let the winds of Tāwhirimātea cleanse you.

I live in Wellington, so if I need a reset for my hauora, I climb Mt Kaukau/Tarikākā. It's 30 minutes to the top - physical wellbeing, sorted.

The view at the summit gives me a new perspective when my mind is busy and full - mental status, calm.

The winds in Wellington will give you a good cleanse from that vantage point - spirits lifted.

Finally, when I get home, I'm told I'm a better person to be around! Social wellbeing, locked in. That's one activity and my whare tapa whā is taken care of.

Nikki Ralston

Yoga teacher

Supplied Nikki Ralston loves her infrared sauna.

I am a very active person and want to stay healthy and active for a very long time. I invested in a Found Space infrared sauna for my home last year and it’s really helped me level up my self-care. I use it about four times a week and have noticed a significant decrease in inflammation in my joints, my sleep quality has improved and it’s helped aid tissue repair.

Research studies have shown that regular sauna bathing is associated with a reduced risk of fatal cardiovascular outcomes and all-cause mortality, it also helps reduce cognitive decline. I’ve found it particularly helpful with menopausal symptoms.

Dr Libby

Nutritional biochemist, speaker and author

Supplied Dr Libby finds inner peace with a mantra.

“Deal with what is, not imaginings.”

Understanding how so many of the thoughts we think aren’t true has helped me to recognise stress I’d create for myself. When something happens, part of our brain makes up a story about what that experience meant. It does this unconsciously and at lightning speed.

Some of the meanings we make are supportive and some aren’t. These meanings we make up all day every day can lead to stress or repeated lousy choices. This statement helps keep me present and reminds me to deal with what is, rather than things I’ve made up. Doing so fosters immense inner peace.

Claire Turnbull

Registered nutritionist

Supplied Claire Turnbull goes back to basics, making sure she has enough exposure to natural light.

Going outside and exposing your eyes to natural light in the morning is a powerful wellbeing tool, and it’s free! Our circadian rhythm is regulated by the exposure of our eyes to the light and dark, but in our mixed up crazy world of artificial lighting and devices, many people now struggle with their body rhythms being out of whack.

Exposure to natural light boosts serotonin, your body’s natural antidepressant, plus it can support good sleep too. When you sleep well you’re more motivated to exercise, it’s easier to regulate your appetite and you are less likely to crave sugary and salty foods – an all-round winner.