Teen whose joints keep dislocating pops own shoulder back in during triathlon

Tyler Barnett is an active person, and no genetic connective tissue disorder is going to stop that.

The 15-year-old has hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a disorder that causes her joints to often dislocate.

That makes many normal movements a bit risky, from yawning and popping her jaw out of joint, to scratching an itch and dislocating her finger.

Competing in a triathlon, then, is a daring move. On Sunday, Tyler travelled from Blenheim to Nelson to compete in her seventh Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon.

Competing with her friend Emma, Tyler was strapped up for the event, and said she had a blast of a day despite putting her shoulder out in the swim and her hip in the run.

But Tyler has worked out how to move in a way that puts everything back in place, she said. And her father Jason helped her out a lot.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tyler’s shoulder popped out of joint during the swim section on Sunday, but she was able to move it back into place.

Tyler was diagnosed last year, although the disorder started showing itself when she was 11.

Her mother Lorissa said in the year to November, Tyler experienced 57 notable injuries.

“So any joint in her body can pop out or dislocate,” Lorissa said.

Living with the disorder has been a learning curve for the active teenager. This year she gave up playing netball to reduce the risk of missing classes due to injuries, in her first year of NCEA.

“It’s the side-to-side and stopping and starting, that would be enough to throw a hip out, and then that’s school out for a few weeks,” Lorissa said.

Tyler was “bloody clever” so it was heartbreaking to see how much she missed out on learning and being with her friends, her mother said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tyler Barnett, centre, gets lots of support from her family, from left, Milly, Lorissa, Jason, and Lola.

However Tyler said she was also getting to understand her body better.

“I feel like I've got pretty good at figuring out how to do stuff without dislocating things, like when I’m focusing on it.

“So, I’d try to use my muscles instead of my joints to run, to do everything.”

The disorder was typically an inherited condition, but could have varying genetic causes and effects on the body.

Affecting at least 1 in 5000 people, EDS was caused by specific genes that provide instructions for making collagen and related proteins in the body.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tyler, centre, competes in the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon in Nelson.

Collagen was the primary component of connective tissue in the body and with EDS the changes in the genes affect the structure and function of collagen, as well as other related connective tissue proteins.

Tyler had also been diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and chronic fatigue, two conditions that were strongly associated with EDS.

There had been a lot of support from Tyler’s college, as well as her mates, she said.

She hoped to one day go to the University of Otago where she wants to get into musculoskeletal medicine, the same specialisation as Tyler’s EDS specialist.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tyler Barnett, centre, pictured with her sisters, twins Milly and Lola, 12, at Tahunanui Beach before competition starts at the Weet-bix TRYathlon. Tyler was strapped up for the comp and Mum, Lorissa, had the crutches in the car, just in case.

With her own knowledge in the area, Tyler wanted to one day be able to help people like herself.

“Lots of people have it and in the South Island, there’s like no-one, so I’ll probably work out here, and it’s just like, he’s quite smart. I’d quite like to be that smart,” Tyler said.

The frustrating thing was that Tyler struggled to be as active as she wanted, her mother said.

“It’s part of her, but it doesn’t define her,” Lorissa said. “She’s got big dreams.”