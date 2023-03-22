Petra Bagust on spirituality, menopause and poop

Broadcaster Petra Bagust was first introduced to the NZ public in the mid-90’s as co-host of TV3’s Ice TV alongside Nathan Rarere and Jon Bridges.

She quickly became known for being slightly irreverent, quick-witted and funny, but never mean. It’s this skillset that’s made her so well-placed to bring conversations around menopause into the public consciousness through her popular Grey Areas podcast.

Petra’s Christian faith has always played a guiding role in the decisions she makes and the way she lives her life.

She currently hosts a radio show on Today FM, Sunday Sanctuary, (7am-9am Sundays) which she describes as a safe space where 'conversations will go deep and be spiritual in nature’.

As someone who’s worked hard to open up conversations around wellbeing, particularly as we age, we relished the chance to peek into her personal practice. Herewith the findings!

Do you have set work/life boundaries or do they merge?

I’m afraid to say they merge a lot, and I can be found replying to people's comments or sending emails well into the wee hours (I must master the ‘scheduled send’ feature!). The nature of my work means I need to be available to people, but as I mature I feel the impact of healthier boundaries around work and time off.

Boundaries are so good for my health, and my family appreciates them as well. It's less frantic and more life-giving to make space for rest and downtime. But it is a new concept for me to ‘clock off’.

What time do you wake up?

Our alarm goes 6:30am weekdays, 5am on Sundays… and not at all on Saturdays. I’m very good at sleeping in – way better than my husband.

ROVA The podcast Grey Areas with Petra Bagust is now available to stream.

What do you have for breakfast?

I love breakfast – it’s one of my three favourite meals. I’ll either go for a couple of eggs, tomato and spinach on toast, or porridge/cereal with yoghurt and fruit - shout out to psyllium, a recent and excellent addition to brekky!

Do you have an exercise routine?

My hubby and I do 20-30 minutes of yoga every weekday morning. We started in lockdown and haven’t looked back – it’s amazing! I am stretching muscles I didn’t know existed and feel stronger and more flexible.

A couple of mornings a week I walk the dog up a hill. Adding extra cardio would be ideal, but in this season I’m happy with moving my body in ways I really enjoy and know make a positive difference to my mood, mind and muscles.

Do you use supplements?

Ha ha, yes. It's easy for me to be an all-or-nothing person, and so I will either take heaps of supplements or none.

I was fortunate enough to try a whole suite of BePure supplements, including menocalm which was great. I also saw a perimenopause doctor, who recommended a raft of vitamins, which helped at that time. For me, part of the action of taking supplements is psychological support – I’m taking action to support my body to function well.

At the moment, I’m creating my own colourful collection of vitamins and minerals to take, including zinc, a probiotic, magnesium with taurine, olive leaf extract (for immune system support) and apple cider vinegar (for digestion), vitamin B12 (energy), and occasionally vitamin D3.

I’ll also take other things like silica and fish oil if I remember, glucosamine for joint health, and a couple of Brazil nuts for selenium. Ask me next month and it will be a little different depending on what I’ve run out of.

LAWRENCE SMITH NZ Broadcaster Petra Bagust talks to Stuff Generally Famous host Simon Bridges.

Whose advice/influence do you genuinely value and listen to when it comes to wellbeing and taking care of yourself?

That’s a good question. My husband is always encouraging me to go to bed earlier, and I value his persistence and wisdom. I do source information from a wide variety of places, including Grey Areas podcast guests like Lara Briden and other specialists I’ve talked with. I am open to sound advice. I also listen to friends encouraging me to get my moles checked or to do injury rehab exercises.

What pillar of life causes you the most stress: work, family, finances or health?

I care about them all and can feel stress in any of them potentially, but I'm intentionally moving away from stress by increasing ‘peace’ in my mind and body. This is where some of the inspiration for Sunday Sanctuary comes from.

Focusing on increasing peace (an internal movement) makes it easier to deal with stress (often from external sources) – and I’m interested in sharing these new habits and practices with others.

In my experience, our hearts, minds, souls and bodies are so intertwined that we can benefit positively from healthy changes in any sphere by allowing changes to flow over into another area of our life.

And what do you do to manage it?

I recognise that stress is activated in me by time pressures and meeting my own high expectations, so reorienting myself to time (perspective shift and new habits) and being more realistic about expectations is useful.

I’ve changed how I talk to myself in my own head, using a kinder, more encouraging voice. Deploying gratitude works, as does karakia and breathing more consciously and deeply – which I now get to do on the radio with others.

What time do you go to bed at night? Do you sleep soundly?

I aim for 10:30pm in bed during the week. It’s a free-for-all at the weekends. Only now I have to get up early on Sunday, so Saturday night is curbed a bit. If left to my own devices, it’s hard to get into bed before midnight. At 50, I am just discovering the joy of going to bed earlier and being less grumpy the next day (thanks hubby!).

I really do sleep soundly in pretty much any city, room or bed.

What do you spend on your wellbeing?

Good question, I did have two amazing therapeutic massages this summer at $145 each. I subscribe to yoga videos at US$10 a month. Bought a new dog lead at Christmas $18 haha.

Supplements are not cheap so I’d say every 2-3 months around $200 on those. Also, these days if I get hurt, I will go to a physio, acupuncturist or osteopath to support recovery – and even with ACC there’s a cost involved. I’ve typically found it hard to spend on my own health and wellbeing, but it’s more of a priority these days.

Tell me about your poop?

I’m so glad you asked. I know this convo isn’t for everyone and yet poop tells us a lot about how our digestive system and therefore our entire body is functioning. The second half of last year, I was in a rabbit poop situation that I couldn’t seem to budge/change.

So on recommendation of a pelvic floor physio I started taking psyllium on my cereal and in porridge – and that’s made a massive difference. Strangely enough, today I pooped four times (a record) I’m aiming for once to twice a day and of a good consistency! I pay attention to my poop now.

How do you deal with the stress of failure?

I think I deal with it better than I used to. Naturally, there are more and less significant failures, and even though I can be competitive if I fail to win a game, it’s fine because my actions are not me.

I choose to look at failure more as a piece of data these days; there are many reasons why something might fail or I might fail at something, so I try to be both pragmatic and kind. I try to embrace the dichotomy of acknowledging that failure is tough, while also recognising that it’s my greatest opportunity for growth.

How do you deal with stressed employees and colleagues?

I listen. My chaplaincy training (and my natural inclination) has given me the ability to hear where a person is at and meet them there. I’ve stopped trying to solve, take away or minimise other people's stress.

As a chaplain, it’s called ‘a ministry of presence’, and it’s amazing. All it really requires is some time and attention, and a belief that the stressed person has most of the answers inside of them that they need.

What do you do for fun?

I’m very fortunate that my personality means I do life for fun – not minimising that much of life is ordinary and some of it is f**kin’ hard. For fun, I dance at home by myself, hang out with friends, wear clothes that make me smile, enjoy the taste of food, swim in cold cold water, notice changes in nature, sing out loud in supermarkets.

‘Adventure' is quite important for me, but it could be going to a completely different type of supermarket or a new place to walk the dog or driving on a new road just as much as going on a roadie or an away trip - adventure takes on many different shapes and sizes for me.

What’s been the biggest change you’ve made when it comes to looking after your health and mental health and well-being?

The biggest change by far was deciding, in January 2022, to look after my health and wellbeing. I’ve actively chosen not to view this as selfish or self-indulgent, but to recognise it as resourcing for me, my whānau and my community, and then to take action.