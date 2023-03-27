One woman in nine: Why I’m hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast

Thanks to amazing developments in treatment, survival rates are improving but tragically, we still lose around 650 people a year to breast cancer – that’s 650 too many for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

There's nothing like a brush with cancer to make you happy to see your 50th birthday.

Michelle Smith was only 48 when she discovered a lump in her breast that turned out to be a rare form of breast cancer.

Two years and a full mastectomy later, she's cancer-free and recently celebrated her half century. "I was quite happy to turn 50," she says. "I was exceptionally lucky that I found it when I did."

She's grateful for the support she received from Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand (BCFNZ), and last year hosted a Pink Ribbon Breakfast to raise money for the charity. "The annual Pink Ribbon Breakfast is our chance to give back to a charity that delivers invaluable support to our mothers, grandmothers, aunties, sisters, friends and sometimes even ourselves."

There'd be few New Zealanders who don't know someone who has been touched by the most common cancer to affect women in this country. One in nine Kiwi women are diagnosed with breast cancer.

Last year, more than 67,000 Kiwis hosted or attended a Pink Ribbon Breakfast to raise money for the foundation's work in breast cancer research, education, advocacy and patient support. The foundation receives no government funding, so relies entirely on the generosity of New Zealanders as it works towards its goal of zero deaths from breast cancer.

Although Michelle had seen plenty of cancer in her career as a nurse, she was blindsided by her own diagnosis. It was May 2021 and only a year since she'd had a routine mammogram, which showed no signs of problems, when she noticed something unusual in her right breast.

"Initially I thought it was just a lumpy boob, maybe as a result of menopause. But I've never had lumpy boobs before, so that should have been a warning sign."

Although she was super busy at the time, she made an appointment to see her doctor, who swiftly sent her for an ultrasound and mammogram, followed by a biopsy.

"Long story short, it ended up being a rare kind of breast cancer called a phyllodes tumour."

Michelle says her experience is a reminder of how important it is to know your own body and see your GP if you notice changes. "You shouldn't ignore things, even if you're busy doing life. I was in the midst of writing a dissertation and working full-time, so it would've been easy to keep putting it off."

She initially underwent a partial mastectomy, but it didn't quite remove all the abnormal cells so she had to return to have a full mastectomy, followed by radiotherapy.

She says BCFNZ's support was invaluable. "They were awesome. They pick up a lot of things where you might not get funding from the health system. Their breast cancer specialist nurse would ring me and check on me. They organised counselling, and rehabilitation with a breast cancer physio. It was all funded by the Breast Cancer Foundation, so I was quite chuffed."

By Christmas, Michelle was on the road to recovery, and by May of the following year she had regained her energy and was keen to give back to BCFNZ.

"I wanted to raise some money, and at the same time celebrate with and thank everyone who had supported me – my colleagues at the hospital and my friends and family. It was probably harder on my husband than anyone else as he had to watch me go through it. He was the biggest support."

So she invited everyone over for a Pink Ribbon morning tea, complete with pink dress-ups and pink food.

Michelle says organising the event was easy using the advice and resources at pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz "You register on the website and they send you decorations for your house and they suggest ideas for fundraising activities and what to cook," she says.

There's plenty of flexibility, so if you're not comfortable hosting at home, you can have morning tea at your workplace, meet at a bar, go out for brunch or enjoy a picnic.

And although Thursday 25 May is officially Pink Ribbon Breakfast Day, it's fine to schedule your get-together any time during May.

Even the fundraising part is painless – just send your guests a link to your online donations page and they can make a donation whenever they're ready.

"I thought even if I get a little bit of money it might be enough to provide physio to one person," says Michelle. "But I raised over two grand, which I was really stoked with."

She's planning to hold another event this year. "I want to continue to support them because things have been really difficult for them post-Covid."

Nearly two years since her diagnosis, Michelle still has six-monthly x-rays and check-ups, but for now she is cancer-free. The next step in her recovery is breast reconstruction, and once again she'll be looking to BCFNZ for advice and support.

