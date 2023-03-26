Self care for cynics: Why 'self-affirmation' actually works, and how to start doing it

We all want to feel good, healthy and balanced - but how? Each week, Samantha Murray Greenway applies a wary eye to wellbeing in our new regular series, Self-care for Cynics. First up, self-affirmation.

Self-affirmation has a bit of a Hollywood reputation. If your understanding of it leans towards repeating some fairly charged praise (“I am successful,” or “I’m doing great”) in front of a mirror, please read on.

That might be the popular idea of what self-affirmation involves (and you can buy plenty of jaunty flash cards and pretty fridge magnets that follow the theme), but it’s not the way the evidence suggests it works.

“Saying nice things about yourself in front of the mirror is more to do with positive self-talk and power postures,” says Dr Dougal Sutherland, clinical psychologist at Victoria University of Wellington and CEO of workplace wellbeing specialists Umbrella. “There’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s not the same as self-affirmation, which is much more personal to you.”

Studies show that using phrases that incorporate your own values and beliefs can improve a variety of outcomes in education, health and relationships.

But what you need to know, says Dr Lucy Hone, co-director at the New Zealand Institute of Wellbeing & Resilience and adjunct senior fellow at University of Canterbury, is: “Empty affirmations don’t work. They need to be aligned to your core values and your self-efficacy beliefs. For instance, when I did the Coast to Coast, I not only repeated to myself, ‘I can do hard things,’ but backed it up with why: ‘I’ve put in the training, I’ve run over Goat Pass, spent hours on the river and tested my equipment.’ Statements have to be wedded to reality and your own supporting evidence.”

A combination of message content, coupled with repetition, can work on a physical level.

“We know that the human brain can change throughout the life course: that is neuroplasticity,” explains Hone. “Our wiring is malleable. So, the more we allow automatic negative thoughts to dominate, the more they will. And this is the key bit: the more you learn to check those automatic negative thoughts for accuracy and dispute them, and seek alternative interpretations, the more you’re able to rewire your brain and handle stuff better.”

The limitations, as well as the benefits of self-affirmation are also worth noting. For instance, when it comes to giving up smoking, you might use phrases that reflect, “values that are important to you… such as being a healthy person, or a person who loves their children,” says Sutherland.

“Self-affirmation seems to link people to being more open to anti-smoking messages.” But it’s important to acknowledge that it is not a quick-fix miracle cure. As Sutherland points out, “It’s not magic dust.

“From a psychological point of view, self-affirmation helps us maintain a view of ourselves as good, as effective: people who are able to control parts of their world or aspects of their lives in the face of some sort of stress or challenge. It can result in longer lasting change because self-affirmation does spur people to act a different way, which in itself can create a positive feedback loop and an upward spiral of success.”

Effective self-affirmation requires you to:

Be Specific. “Identify the values that you believe in, why you believe in them and what you are going to do about them,” suggests Sutherland, because self-affirmations are most useful when they are personal to you and applied to a specific challenge.

Write it down. Active engagement forces you to be clear and promote a course of action. “We often do this in general psychology; we get people to write down their goals, how they might overcome problems, what they are going to start doing and why,” says Sutherland. “It’s all about committing to new behaviours or actions.”

Time it well. “Resilience is like a muscle. You don’t build your resilience during the crisis, you’ve got to put in the effort before,” says Hone. “

In terms of neuroplasticity that’s exactly what you’re trying to do with these kinds of repeated belief statements. Saying something over and over again, building the neural pathways when the body isn’t in a fight or flight stress response, means that when a tough moment comes, or doubt creeps in, you’ll find it much easier to bring yourself back down and think accurately.”

Put it on repeat. “Creating new neural pathways has been compared to a goat making a new track,” says Hone. “The first journey across that synapse is like wading through bush: it’s tough.

But slowly that track in the bush becomes a path, then a road and then a motorway. The more you repeat, the more you cement the neural pathways. Eventually you can rewire your brain to go from automatic negative thoughts to more constructive thinking.”