Ice baths: Is it really worth taking the plunge?

Filling a tub with ice and jumping into it - is it the perfect refreshment or just crazy? Well, apparently the cold exposure has a positive effect on our immune system, endocrine system, cardiovascular system and even neurological pathways while promoting fat loss. Stuff reporter Lee Kenny gives it a go in an unassuming Christchurch car park.

In her latest attempt to explore - and explain - the hot topics in the wellbeing industry, Samantha Murray Greenway dives into cold water immersion.

There are a plethora of ways to approach cold water immersion, from the ultra-fancy to the downright earthy. There are deluxe indoor ice baths (the latest spa menu must-have) and sci-fi style cryo chambers that use cold air rather than water.

The traditional Nordic technique involves cracking ice to plunge into wintry waters. More prosaic but widely available is the simple tactic of turning the shower faucet to cold.

As pick-me-ups go, cold water immersion appears to have it all: used to relieve stress, aid physical recovery, reduce inflammation, boost immunity, metabolism and mental health. There are podcasts devoted to it and one wellness guru whose name is synonymous with it.

Can the benefits of coldwater really be so wide-ranging? Views vary: as far as research goes, it’s a continually evolving area. “It may be one of those things that the practice is flying far ahead of the evidence to support it,” Jim Cotter, professor of exercise and environmental physiology at University of Otago, says carefully.

Cotter, along with professor Chris Button and their graduate students, has been investigating whether repeated cold immersion can blunt the Cold Shock Response (sudden immersion into cold water initiates various cardio-respiratory responses).

“There’s fairly good evidence that it does, but one of the dangers is that it gives a big cardiovascular shock: it puts the blood pressure up and increases heart rate,” he says. “That’s a real risk for people not used to it, who have heart disease or propensity for poor heart rhythm. Another danger is the immediate and almost-unavoidable large gasp and over breathing, which can increase the risk of drowning.”

The risks don’t just apply to wild swimming, it’s the reason why those I spoke with at a luxurious spa insist you sign a waiver before taking a dip in one of their tastefully tiled baths. Informed technique and a doctor’s all-clear are recommended precautions.

Neuroscientist and tenured professor at Stanford School of Medicine, Andrew Huberman, is suitably cautious; “Done correctly,” he emphasises, “Deliberate cold exposure can positively affect brain and body health.”

Getty Images

He goes into depth on his podcast (advising on the exact amount of seconds that you should do it for and how much of the body must be submerged) on his website, Huberman Lab.

Although there’s continuing debate about the evidence for using ice baths to relieve sore muscles, Huberman is unequivocal about the benefits of cold water immersion after high-intensity exercise or endurance training, although he is also prescriptive about the time frame in which you must do it.

Wim Hof (aka The Iceman) is devoted to cold water immersion. The Dutch extreme athlete and charismatic wellness guru has garnered a worldwide following that includes Oprah Winfrey and Jack Dorsey.

Supplied

His suite of practises, which combine specific breathing techniques and ice baths, claims to “unlock a multitude of benefits,” from reduced stress, better sleep and enhanced creativity to increased willpower and heightened focus. There’s evidence to suggest his techniques, while risky if not done under the right conditions, may work.

“A daily episode of acute stress may have some generalised benefits for reducing your stress response’” explains Cotter. “Some people think it improves immune function as a consequence. There’s some evidence but it needs more. People also think it rebalances your relaxation and stress nervous systems – I think we are early days on that one.”

At Auckland’s Hana Spa, where clients ice bathe in chic surrounds, naturopath Shaz Andrew reports: “Afterwards people say they feel uplifted and energised.” The sheer willpower involved in withstanding the cold can have positive effects.

“It can make you feel good and that you’ve mastered something, put yourself out there and coped with it, so that is partly physiological and partly psychological,” says Cotter. “That is promising and it would be great to get more research on that.”