Athletes share the mental health challenges they face behind the jersey

We demand a lot from our athletes. We don't just expect them to be at the top of their game, but also to be role models in every aspect of their lives.

But athletes are still human and deal with their own mental health challenges. Further, performing at a high level and in the public eye creates additional pressure. A series of new videos created by mental health charity Voices of Hope aims to humanise some of our professional athletes by giving them the chance to talk honestly and openly about their lives away from the floodlights.

In the second part of the Behind the Jersey awareness campaign, former All Black captain Kieran Read, boxer and MMA fighter Alrie Meleisea, former basketballer Jack Salt, Silver Fern Maia Kahurangi Wilson, former All Black Adam Thomson and former Paralympic athlete Tayla Clement share the reality behind their public personas.

In candid video interviews, they show incredible vulnerability and strength as they explore their experiences of grief, body image, injury and illness, bullying, under-representation and more, and discuss the tools they call on to manage stress, anxiety and other challenges.

Campaign coordinator Maddi Mitchell says Behind the Jersey aims to normalise conversations about mental health in the sporting world, and encourage people to seek help if they need it. "We often forget that athletes face mental health challenges too. When you're in the spotlight there is so much expectation and criticism, and your mental health is often side-lined. This campaign creates spaces for athletes to share their journeys, focusing on how they got through their challenges and the perspectives they have gained."

She says athletes have a huge influence on the rest of us, so by speaking out about their experiences, they encourage others to do the same. "While this campaign highlights mental health experiences amongst athletes, it's a conversation that we want to bring to every age, gender and ethnicity because talking about it encourages others to reach out and do the same. We want their key takeaway to be that everyone has a story and that it's not weak to speak."

Voices of Hope was established in 2017 by Genevieve Mora and Jazz Thornton following their own struggles with mental health, with a goal of reminding people that there is always hope.

Their second series of Behind the Jersey videos follows hot on the heels of a first, launched in 2022, which featured 17 athletes, including Black Fern Niall Williams, sprinter Symone Tafuna'i, basketball player Tai Wynyard and former All Black Izzy Dagg.

Maddi says the feedback from the first series of videos was incredibly positive. "It showed us there is a huge need for these conversations and, as mental health is so vast, it's important that we highlight more experiences."

Former professional basketball player Jack Salt says he was inspired to appear in part two of the campaign after family member and fellow basketball player Tai Wynyard appeared in the first series of videos. "When Voices of Hope approached me it was a no-brainer to share my story. I've had so many people help me along my journey, I hope I'm able to pay it forward to other people that may be struggling."

Jack, who represented New Zealand in the Tall Blacks at 17, says it's important to talk about mental health because everyone has stuff they're dealing with behind closed doors. "The conversation that it's okay to not be okay can do wonders for a society that mostly sees the world through other people's highlight reels on social media. Knowing that people are struggling with the same problems as you makes you feel less alone."

He says New Zealand has come a long way in the mental health department but the more helpful information and tools we can have out there, the better.

"I've experienced some amazing highs and some lows, and I've learned a lot about myself. A big tool for me has been meditation. I definitely feel better when I'm doing that."

SUPPLIED Jack Salt, who represented New Zealand in the Tall Blacks at 17, says it's important to talk about mental health because everyone has stuff they're dealing with behind closed doors.

Maddi says there's a lot to be gained from listening to other people's stories. "They provide us with insight, knowledge and empathy, and remind us that we are never alone in our struggles. To learn that someone else is experiencing a similar thing and that it is possible to get through it, lifts a heavy weight off your shoulders."

She says statistics show that there has been an increase in people experiencing poor mental wellbeing in Aotearoa, but normalising mental health conversations takes away the shame and helps create better understanding for everyone.

"The more understanding and empathy we have, the more people can be themselves, mental health and all, and feel empowered to get the support they need."

Maddi suggests anyone struggling with their mental health should reach out to someone they trust or check out the helplines and other resources at thevoicesofhope.org or mentalhealth.org.nz. "Your feelings are valid and you deserve support," she says.

To watch the new Behind the Jersey video interviews highlighting the journeys of six New Zealand athletes, visit thevoicesofhope.org.