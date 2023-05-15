Sir John Kirwan on how to 'unplug' your brain each day

Former All Black and now mental health advocate Sir John Kirwan, carries a silent guitar with him, everywhere he goes. It's his way of gaining a sense of clarity in this busy world.

Sir John Kirwan carries around a silent guitar wherever he goes. It features for just half an hour in his day.

The sense of clarity that strumming the strings, even without sound, gives former All Black turned mental health advocate brings him back to his routine.

“It’s like unplugging my brain at the end of each day.”

The 2023 New Zealander of the Year nominee was diagnosed with anxiety-induced depression and has shone a light on mental health for most of his adult life. In 2012, he was knighted for his contributions to rugby and mental health.

READ MORE:

* Easter weekend dangerous time of year for DIY accidents

* How mental health advocate Sir John Kirwan is helping tamariki skill up for life

* People urged not to overestimate abilities in water, data shows over-65s most at risk



Kirwan co-founded workplace wellbeing platform Mentemia in 2018, renamed Groov last March. Realising a lot of work in mental health lacked a focus on prevention work, led him to creating the platform.

He also created Mitey – an educational tool giving tamariki (young people) the skills to “cope in this modern world”.

Taking care of mental health wasn’t just for individuals to look out for themselves, Kirwan said. He believed more should be done in schools and workplaces, where people spend much of their time.

Speaking at the Business Central Health and Safety Roadshow, sponsored by ACC on Monday, Kirwan said it was important to be able to bring your authentic self to a workplace and for workplaces to play an equal part in supporting its employees’ mental well-being, by normalising conversations around it.

ACC Sir John Kirwan teamed up with ACC to talk about workplace mental health at the Business Central Health and Safety Roadshow in Wellington.

His prevention work focused on creating awareness around mental health like there is for our physical health.

“I come from a generation that no one showed emotion – especially if you’re a male, which is ridiculous.

“If we can educate our kids to come up with a really solid daily mental health plan so they can be resilient to what the world throws at them … and if we can have really good mental health in the workplace, I think we’ll start seeing more retention of people, better productivity – just because people are happy.”

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said mental health was the primary cause of lost working days and productivity in most Westernised countries.

In the 2021 to 2022 financial year, ACC paid almost $8m for active work-related mental injury costs and more than $404m for mental injuries caused by physical injuries.

“Mental health conditions, particularly depression, are a significant risk factor for higher rates of injury, slower rates of recovery, and increased ACC claims costs,” Whitaker said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Kirwan at the Business Central Health and Safety Roadshow. He spoke about the importance of managing mental health at work as a growing number of Kiwis report struggling with their emotional wellbeing.

Kirwan said stress and pressure should not be underestimated because it was something that could get “pretty scary and intimidating”. It was also important not to underestimate the impact of interpersonal relationships in the workplace.

He believed his personal journey taught him to better communicate, be more vulnerable and bring that into different spaces, including at home.

“I try and talk about it a lot, we’ve got to normalise it because it’s such a big part of our lives.

“It’s not a weakness ... it’s normality we need to manage.”

He recommended learning basic tools and techniques a day to manage energy levels and stress – to start with one thing and then once that’s routine, to do another.

It was equally important to concentrate on what it gave you after – like the sense of clarity learning the guitar gave Kirwan.

And finally, to not forget to congratulate yourself on achievements.

“You’ll get through a shit-tonne of stuff in your day, that you don’t acknowledge.”

Where to get help