Sir John Kirwan on how to 'unplug' your brain each day
Sir John Kirwan carries around a silent guitar wherever he goes. It features for just half an hour in his day.
The sense of clarity that strumming the strings, even without sound, gives former All Black turned mental health advocate brings him back to his routine.
“It’s like unplugging my brain at the end of each day.”
The 2023 New Zealander of the Year nominee was diagnosed with anxiety-induced depression and has shone a light on mental health for most of his adult life. In 2012, he was knighted for his contributions to rugby and mental health.
Kirwan co-founded workplace wellbeing platform Mentemia in 2018, renamed Groov last March. Realising a lot of work in mental health lacked a focus on prevention work, led him to creating the platform.
He also created Mitey – an educational tool giving tamariki (young people) the skills to “cope in this modern world”.
Taking care of mental health wasn’t just for individuals to look out for themselves, Kirwan said. He believed more should be done in schools and workplaces, where people spend much of their time.
Speaking at the Business Central Health and Safety Roadshow, sponsored by ACC on Monday, Kirwan said it was important to be able to bring your authentic self to a workplace and for workplaces to play an equal part in supporting its employees’ mental well-being, by normalising conversations around it.
His prevention work focused on creating awareness around mental health like there is for our physical health.
“I come from a generation that no one showed emotion – especially if you’re a male, which is ridiculous.
“If we can educate our kids to come up with a really solid daily mental health plan so they can be resilient to what the world throws at them … and if we can have really good mental health in the workplace, I think we’ll start seeing more retention of people, better productivity – just because people are happy.”
ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said mental health was the primary cause of lost working days and productivity in most Westernised countries.
In the 2021 to 2022 financial year, ACC paid almost $8m for active work-related mental injury costs and more than $404m for mental injuries caused by physical injuries.
“Mental health conditions, particularly depression, are a significant risk factor for higher rates of injury, slower rates of recovery, and increased ACC claims costs,” Whitaker said.
Kirwan said stress and pressure should not be underestimated because it was something that could get “pretty scary and intimidating”. It was also important not to underestimate the impact of interpersonal relationships in the workplace.
He believed his personal journey taught him to better communicate, be more vulnerable and bring that into different spaces, including at home.
“I try and talk about it a lot, we’ve got to normalise it because it’s such a big part of our lives.
“It’s not a weakness ... it’s normality we need to manage.”
He recommended learning basic tools and techniques a day to manage energy levels and stress – to start with one thing and then once that’s routine, to do another.
It was equally important to concentrate on what it gave you after – like the sense of clarity learning the guitar gave Kirwan.
And finally, to not forget to congratulate yourself on achievements.
“You’ll get through a shit-tonne of stuff in your day, that you don’t acknowledge.”
Where to get help
-
1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
-
Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
-
Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
-
Lifeline 0800 543 354
-
Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
-
Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
-
Samaritans 0800 726 666
-
Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
-
Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
-
thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
-
What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
-
Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
-
If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
-
In a life-threatening situation, call 111.