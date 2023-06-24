In the PM's hood – is it Hipkins or Hopkins? And what's with the weight gain?

It is time for a sausage roll. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins shouts the sausage rolls at a function in Upper Hutt.

It’s been a tough few weeks for Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Reporter Nicholas Boyack joined him when he spent a day this week in his home electorate.

In any colour piece on Chris Hipkins, it is inevitable the subject of sausage rolls will feature prominently.

Since hitting the headlines eating a meat pie in Woburn and being gifted a plate of sausage rolls by King Charles, he has put on 5 kilos.

That is partly because he no longer cycles from Upper Hutt to Parliament, but it is also, in part, due to his love of the humble sausage roll.

It was not, however, flaky pastry that provided the journalistic highlight of the day. That came at a visit to Kāinga Ora housing under construction in Epuni.

Given the opportunity to grill the PM on the Michael Wood saga and get an embargoed briefing on his trip to China, a large media pack turned up.

The presence of police and other assorted security personnel attracted the attention of a couple of locals – one wearing a pink dressing gown – who parked themselves near their front gate.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks a day after announcing Michael Wood's resignation.

Approached for comment on what they think about the Hipkins, they are excited to hear the PM is the cause of all the activity they have been observing.

One makes a comment suggesting, however, she thinks the reference is to his predecessor, Jacinda Ardern.

Asked who is the PM, Judy responds: “Chris what’s his name ... Chris Hopkins, or whatever. I should know, I was just about to say Jacinda Ardern.”

Asked who she plans to vote for, Judy, says “I have no idea at all”, before being prompted by her friend and saying Labour.

Her friend, a Māori Warden, says she likes Hipkins because he is a regular visitor at Upper Hutt’s Ōrongomai Marae.

Hipkins’ day began at the $100m Blue Mountains business hub in Wallaceville, where he delivered Chippie’s Shout.

The construction crew had won the morning tea at a charity auction for the Wellington Homeless Women’s Trust.

Inevitably, there is a mountain of sausages rolls, as well as fried chicken and lolly cake. Wearing orange and yellow hi-vis safety vests, the workers wait patiently for Hipkins.

NICHOLAS BOYACK/Stuff Brent Tasi (left) is not sure who he is voting for and says he is apprehensive about the future. Paul Latham will be voting Labour. Both were on the receiving end of a shout by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in Upper Hutt on Thursday.

Grabbing a tray of sausage rolls, he plunges head first into the tradies, many of whom want a picture.

Asked what he thinks about the state of politics, Brent Tasi, who is installing refrigeration gear, says he is “apprehensive about the way the world is going” and he is a “fence sitter” while making up his mind.

He had previously voted National, but had not found anyone to vote for this year.

Hipkins is nearby eating a raspberry slice, when Paul Latham, who is also installing refrigeration gear, says why he is voting Labour.

The Government had done a “good job” dealing with challenges like Covid and Upper Hutt had benefited from having a local PM, he says.

Another worker says he too lives in Upper Hutt and it has certainly changed in recent years with a number of large projects, including Brewtown, bringing much needed vitality to the city.

Wellingtonians were now coming to Upper Hutt to try craft beers. “They used to come for a knuckle-up [fight], but not for a beer – it has certainly changed.”

Monique Ford/The Post Former weightlifting champion Precious McKenzie meets Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at opening of the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport.

His next stop is the new KiwRail control centre, which handles train movements across much of New Zealand.

After that it is across the road to open the $150m New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport.

Walking in with Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson, he jokes about how many sausage rolls he has been offered lately.

The opening represents a real success story for Upper Hutt and he can't hide his delight.

“This is a big, big day for Upper Hutt.”

One of the guests is former weightlifting champion Precious McKenzie, who reminds him they have met before.

After inspecting two social housing projects in Lower Hutt, there is time to fit in an interview in the back of his Crown limousine.

He acknowledges it has been a tough couple of weeks politically. Despite appearing to be under pressure, when responding to Parliamentary questions about Wood, he says it is best not to take things personally.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Prime Minister Chris Hipkins addresses the media pack in Epuni.

“I am relatively philosophical about these things. When you put your hand up for leadership positions, you have to acknowledge there will be good days and there will be bad days. You are dealing with human beings and human beings make mistakes.”

Nevertheless, he is pleased to spend the day in the Remutaka electorate, noting the people he meets are generally proud to have a local in the top job.

“I love coming home because, generally speaking, it is a good reminder of what really matters to people.”

With an election only a few months away and the polls close, he is keen to get the message across that “every single vote counts” and that post-Covid there is a lot at stake.

No matter what the result of the election, he is planning on making some changes – eating a bit less and getting back on the bike.

“After the election, either way, I will be aiming to make a bit more time on my own schedule to focus on my own health.”

As to his future and how long he intends to stay in politics, he had not given it much thought.

“At the moment, I wake up every morning and I look forward to the day ahead, no matter what the challenges might bring. As long as I still feel that way I will keep going. When I don’t feel that way, it will be the time to go.”