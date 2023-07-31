‘Glamourised and normalised’: Why we smoke

The Breakfree to Smokefree campaign is giving people who smoke the power to take back their lives and kick the addiction for good.

Even though people know the health risks and feel judged if they don't quit, they still smoke – and that's because quitting smoking is hard.

The addiction is powerful, and the struggle is real.

For too long, smoking in Aotearoa has been glamorised, normalised and made way too convenient.

Smoking is deeply rooted due to the addictive nature of tobacco products and currently the easy accessibility to tobacco across Aotearoa.

But there are people and community movements that have been fighting to help people break free from smoking, and to let people know they are not alone in their quit journey.

Te Aka Whai Ora Maiaka Hāpori Deputy Chief Executive Public and Population Health Selah Hart says the vision is for Aotearoa to be Smokefree by 2025. She tells us why smoking has been normalised for so long, and how we can all help to stub it out for good.

Smoking in NZ: How did we get here?

Hart believes it is important to look back to the past for an explanation on why smoking has been glorified and normalised in Aotearoa.

"We need to acknowledge that tobacco is an introduced product to Aotearoa. It was never here before; however, indigenous populations have been hurt the most domestically and globally. Multiple generations have been harmed by tobacco. We don't think about how this product has been normalised as an activity passed from one family member to the next."

Māori and Pacific populations are harmed the most, says Hart. "Aotearoa has a goal of being Smokefree by 2025, but Māori and Pacific populations will not reach this goal for decades if we don't act now and support more whānau to quit."

So, what can we do?

"We've always looked at smoking from an individual perspective – that it's bad, that people who smoke just shouldn't do it," says Hart.

"But if you haven't known anything different, you don't necessarily know a way forward without smoking. That's why we must give people every tool and mechanism of support to help them achieve freedom from this addiction."

Support to help you quit

Hart says that there are a lot of resources available to help you quit smoking.

A Smoking Cessation Practitioner at the local health service, free face-to-face support, online engagement by a newly launched Chatbot TUA, or the Quitline for free 24/7 text, email and phone support are good, practical options, she says. Smokefree support services can help reduce the need to return to smoking by providing tools such as nicotine lozenges, gum or patches.

"We know the best support is from whānau and friends – ensuring that those that smoke are not alone on their quit journey. Overcoming a nicotine addiction can be a big task for many. We need to work alongside them to think about what they do when they are in a social situation or a family gathering as these moments can be triggering for people," says Hart.

Supporting others to quit

Hart says people can help others quit smoking by understanding there is more to smoking than they might realise.

"If we think about it, you know that the only people that benefit from smoking are the tobacco industry," she says.

"I think the most important thing is to accept people where they are and support them in their journey of where they want to be in the future.

"What we can all do is walk alongside whānau wanting to quit and understand that people smoke because they have many other stresses in their life."

Addiction and poverty are intertwined, and Aotearoa is currently experiencing a cost-of-living crisis which is not helpful when smoking is the one vehicle to escape for many, Hart explains.

"Smoking is a powerful addiction. People need support and understanding, not a lecture or judgement."

How can the Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan help?

As smoking has been normalised in Aotearoa for over eight generations, major legislation changes are coming to help protect the next generation from the tobacco industry, says Hart.

"Anyone born after 1 January 2007 will never be able to have tobacco sold to them effectively outlawing smoking for the next generation," she says.

New laws will mean only smoked tobacco products containing very low levels of nicotine can be sold, and there will be significantly fewer shops that can sell this product.

"All of this is building on the mahi Māori and Pacific tobacco cessation community champions have done over the past 20 years," says Hart.

"So many people have worked so hard to help create a smokefree generation – and I think that with the right support, every person who currently smokes in Aotearoa will be able to take back their power and quit for life."

Te Aka Whai Ora, Te Whatu Ora and Manatū Hauora are all committed in the vision of the Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan which is to eliminate the harm that smoked tobacco products cause our communities by transforming Aotearoa New Zealand to a smokefree nation by 2025.

Let's shake off the addiction, together. Visit www.breakfreetosmokefree.nz to find out more.