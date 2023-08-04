Meet the 'heavy breathers' - the 33 students raising tens of thousands of dollars for mental health

A group of 33 Otago students have raised tens of thousands for charity, now all they need to do is simply run a marathon.

Known as the ‘Heavy Breathers’, a nod to the student nickname of ‘breathers’ and the sound they made when they ran, because only one of the 33 friends had ever run a marathon.

But the group plan to run – and complete – the Dunedin Marathon on Sunday September 10.

Fourteen of that group were tenants in the notorious student flat, the Lake House, widely known for its raucous St Patrick’s Day parties than residents raising money for charity.

‘’I don’t think anyone is not going to finish the marathon,’’ spokesperson Will Saunders, 20, said.

The group, who are mostly from Wellington, decided they would tackle the 42km challenge several months ago, and ‘’from there the boys started to work on their base fitness’’.

While many of the young men probably looked back and considered themselves athletes at school, that was less of the case once embracing the student lifestyle in Dunedin, Saunders said.

‘’We are boys down here who enjoy Dunedin, and we enjoy what Dunedin has to offer.

‘’It is a lifestyle that if utilised correctly is a hell of a lot of fun. But for us, mentally and physically, this has been a whole lot better.’’

Supplied Some of the Heavy Breathers outside notorious Dunedin student flat, the Lake House.

While colder winter temperatures were less of a setback for training, the group were conscious of trying to reduce the risk of potential injury in any icy or wet conditions.

Saunders was most pleasantly suprised that running had his physical and mental health, with the third-year student now ‘’policing what goes into the body’’.

The group regularly goes for runs, with some of the budding marathoners going from 5kms to half-marathons in training.

And while no-one had run near a full marathon in training, Saunders was confident the group could complete that distance on the day.

Supplied Some of the 33-strong Heavy Breathers take a break during training, only one has ever completed a marathon.

Some of the group were expected to complete the marathon in around four hours, while others were likely to take up to six hours.

‘’That is a long time on the feet. But someone told me it is a 32km warm-up for a 10km race.’’

The motivation for the group was to raise money for mental health, something they have already proved winners at. On Thursday, the men’s Givealittle page had raised $55,000 towards their $75,000 goal.

Saunders said their original goal was $10,000 and ‘’we blew past that, and that shifted to $40,000 and we blew past that as well’’.

‘’We all wanted to do this as a group, and we all wanted to make a difference, and we just hashed out what was important to us. And that was men’s mental health, that is the forefront of our priority list and is a big issue in New Zealand and around the world.’’

Money raised would go towards MSFT’s Production’s #sparkthatchat, which aims to spread positive messages about mental health.