Is your prostate healthy? Here’s how to find out

With Blue September just around the corner, give some thought to your prostate, your lifestyle and your overall health. Looking after your body today means better living tomorrow.

Getting older is no joke. There's more to it than the dickey knees and sore back, too, especially for men.

For many men hitting the 40s or later, the prostate playing up means difficulty or frequent urinating, along with never again enjoying a full night's sleep without wandering bleary-eyed to the bathroom in what seems like every five minutes.

About the size of a walnut and shaped like a doughnut, the prostate gland is located at the base of the bladder. As men age the prostate can enlarge, putting pressure on the urethra it surrounds, causing a frequent urge to visit the bathroom, especially at night when you'd much rather be asleep.

It's not all bad news though. There are several natural alternatives which can help support your prostate health. Jude Salisbury, Managing Director of natural health company abeeco – who have successfully sold a Prostate Care Formula for years – says, "There are a range of methods and tactics you can employ to take better care of your prostate, including natural supplements which are a preventative measure rather than cure."

Salisbury says it's a case of first things first, though. "Start by learning about prostate health and the warning signs and symptoms of prostate problems – and I'm sorry to say these will become quite pressing, in a very literal sense. Regular check-ups are essential, especially for those with a family history, and bear in mind that there are multiple factors that can impact prostate health such as genetics, age, diet, lifestyle and overall health."

If you're suffering from this or other symptoms like poor urine flow, difficulty urinating or even urinary tract infections, you should get it checked out by the doctor just in case. Apart from skin cancers, prostate cancer is the most diagnosed in New Zealand men, as highlighted by the Blue September fundraising campaign. The good news is, getting it checked out, as recommended by Salisbury, is simpler than you may think. As with all cancers, early detection and treatment is the first step towards beating it.

If you've ruled cancer out, it is likely you may be experiencing a growing prostate known as Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH). In these cases, the prostate gland is enlarged but not cancerous; BPH isn't considered a precursor to prostate cancer either, so if this is you – no need to worry.

Salisbury says the number one recommendation for taking care of your prostate health is available to everyone: "Start with a healthy diet and drinking plenty of water. Staying hydrated, eating well and yes, regular exercise, is essential for overall wellness including a healthy prostate," she notes.

Prostate support is her next recommendation, with abeeco's Prostate Care Formula designed to provide essential nutrients, help reduce the risk of inflammation and contribute to reducing prostate enlargement. This, Salisbury says, can reduce urinary discomfort associated with those infuriating late night bathroom visits, while also supporting male sexual health and hormonal balance.

"Our formula has become a trusted product with New Zealand men for over 25 years," Salisbury says. "Customer reviews and feedback include reports of better urinary flow, fewer urinary symptoms, reduced inflammation, lower PSA count and positive effects on sexual health."

One satisfied customer is Auckland builder Peter S. Approaching his fifties, Peter has experienced a reversal of the most unpleasant aspect of prostate growth, as he explains: "I have tried a number of natural prostate formulas over the years and have been very impressed with the abeeco one. I was getting up to go to the toilet 4-6 times a night but after taking abeeco's prostate formula, I'm now only getting up a couple of times. My partner is very happy with less broken sleep too!"

She says the safe and effective formula typically achieves positive results between 30-60 days, with optimal benefits coming from long term use. "With Blue September just around the corner, give some thought to your prostate, your lifestyle and your overall health. Looking after your body today means better living tomorrow."

