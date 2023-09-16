Dr Libby Weaver says it's OK to eat chips, lollies and cake ... but there's a catch

Dr Libby Weaver is bringing her better wellbeing through better nutrition message back to Kiwi shores.

There’s nothing wrong with cakes, chips, lollies and biscuits . . . as long as they’re reserved for birthday parties. So says Dr Libby, who is back touring Aotearoa with her message that food is supposed to make us feel good.

It’s been four years since celebrity nutritionist Libby Weaver, a nutritional biochemist (the “Dr” relates to her PhD in biochemistry) spruiked her message on this side of the Tasman, although her 13 best-selling books have been available, as have her online courses.

Weaver, who lived in Auckland for 10 years before returning to her Australian homeland to be near ageing parents, says post-pandemic, people are more stressed than ever, and many are feeling “lousy and flat”.

As a wellness educator, her aim is to “bring to life really simple steps people can take to feel better”.

“People don’t necessarily have a disease, but they just don’t feel well,” she says. “When we feel lousy for a long period we start to think that’s how life is, and it doesn’t have to be that way.”

Supplied Dr Libby Weaver enjoys gardening as a form of exercise, and to grow vegetables to eat.

She talks about three pillars of health: nutrition, biochemistry, and emotion.

Particular problems she sees in our diets include too much processed food and sugar – we’re eating 37 teaspoons of added sugar a day, compared to the World Health Organisation’s recommended maximum of six – largely, due to convenience, packaged foods.

“That’s in anything from breakfast cereal to muesli bars, chips, lollies, biscuits, ice creams ... A lot of these substances would be okay if we ate them only at birthday parties.”

Weaver, 49, says if we were in touch with “amazing our body is, we’d treat it a bit kinder”.

“I like to take that message of nutrition further to help people understand the biochemistry, for instance the necessity of serotonin for happiness or melatonin for sleep. It takes the message a bit deeper.”

She doesn’t make recommendations around exercise.

”I try to stick to my lane, but it’s common sense that movement is important. Personally, I think about what do we need from our exercise to maintain a functional body; that means energy, strength, flexibility.”

She herself walks, does Pilates, and gardens at her home in Burleigh Heads, Queensland.

”Gardening, I sometimes feel like I’ve had a massive workout.”

Her day starts with lemon juice in warm water. “I love the taste of it.”

She eats from the vegetable garden in her own backyard, and focuses on a real, whole food diet. However, she says nothing she recommends is about perfection.

”If I feel like hot chips, I just eat them. But I don’t feel like things like that very often. I don’t have rigid rules, but I mostly feel like very nutritious food.”

Weaver’s speaking tour, Bouncing Back, runs in 13 locations across the country this month and next. Her next session is in Nelson on September 18.