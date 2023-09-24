'I felt a hell of a lot better': 76-year-old takes on cancer with unorthodox lifestyle

Since being diagnosed with stage four cancer, Keith Dickson, 76, has been skiing, speed riding and paragliding. Adventures he credits with helping him fight - and beat - cancer.

When Keith Dickson was diagnosed with stage four cancer, he discharged himself out of hospital rather than ‘’leave there in a coffin’’.

Three years on and the now 76-year-old credits his unorthodox lifestyle with his miraculous recovery.

‘’My lifestyle, or my ideology, is to endure. Persevere until the result is obtained.

‘’It is basically saying, ‘oh f... this sickness’.’’

After receiving his diagnosis of mycosis fungoides, a blood cancer, medical staff were ‘’basically asking me what colour coffin I wanted’’.

Talk of medication coupled with radiation ended-up ‘’pissing me off, so I thought I'm just going to deal to this myself’’.

And so he did, discharging himself to go paragliding for two weeks.

Keith Dickson/Supplied Keith Dickson on the ski field.

‘’I felt a hell of a lot better,’’ Dickson said.

That largely involved ‘’getting out in the fresh air, going up the mountains and pushing my body’’.

That involved continuing with his interests, including karate, ice skating, ice hockey, paragliding, and his latest interest: speed riding - an extreme winter sport combing paragliding and skiing.

‘’I just had to get strong on my own accord’’.

The latter he picked-up while on a special camp at Broken River, Canterbury, where he was the only Kiwi out of a dozen participants – and the oldest by almost four decades.

Keith Dickson/Supplied Keith Dickson tries speed riding, which combines two of his interests: paragliding and skiing.

‘’I have always subscribed to the concept that your DNA repairs your body, and that you can actually think yourself sick; or think yourself better.’’

Dickson said while he got very tired at times, he put that down to his age rather than his illness.

While he was ‘’almost cured’’ with his blood down to normal levels, he was still affected by skin cancer which was diagnosed around the same time: ‘’my skin goes purple and all my fingers swell up like saveloys’’.

It was that which sometimes kept him indoors, rather than the blood cancer, as ‘’I just would leave a trail of dead skin everywhere... it was bloody hopeless’’.

Dickson, a former mechanical engineer, underwent double bypass surgery in Dunedin Hospital in 2016, but not long afterwards started swimming, continued to play ice hockey twice a week, figure skating once a week and was now a fourth dan black belt in karate.

He made national headlines after ice skating on a frozen dam in his birthday suit in 2020.