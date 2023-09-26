Dunedin motels earn tens of thousands for emergency housing

A family drove three hours home rather than spend a night in their $600 Dunedin accommodation after they found damp sheets, broken beds, and poo in the corner.

A former backpackers which once charged guests $600-a-night for a dirty room earned more than $80,000 in emergency housing payments in a single year.

The 24-bedroom Stafford Gables, which is on the market, collected $86,000 in emergency housing special needs grants from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) in 2020, for a total of 860 bed nights.

The premises made headlines earlier this year after a family – a dad and his daughters – paid $600 a night to stay at the backpackers on the night of a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert.

But they let the accomodation provider out after finding damp sheets, pubic hair in a ball pressed into a wall, broken beds, a bathroom heater hanging by a wire – and then the final insult, poo in the corner.

While Stafford Gables was one of the top accomodation providers in Dunedin for Ministry of Social Development (MSD) clients in 2020, it had been barely used since, according to information released by Stuff under the Official Information Act.

Between 2018-23, MSD paid Dunedin accommodation providers, ranging from motor camps to hotels, a sum of $2.83million – which covered 1152 clients over 19,000 bed nights.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Stafford Gables, in central Dunedin, is on the market.

Those grants were available to people who could remain in their usual place of residence and who did not have access to other adequate accommodation.

That resulted in MSD paying the grant directly to the accommodation supplier “generally granted for up to seven nights but can be extended dependent on individual circumstances”, according to housing group general manager Karen Hocking.

Work and Income would arrange another appointment to discuss that client’s housing situation if another grant is required.

“The ministry recognises that motels are not a long-term solution, or the solution that we want to deliver for people who are potentially in a vulnerable situation. They provide a short-term solution while more sustainable options are progressed.”

In 2018, Dunedin accommodation providers received about $185k, with the biggest earner being The Leviathan, which received about $45k to accommodate 36 clients over a combined 435 nights.

By the next year, those payments increased significantly to $445k, with the Cumberland Motel getting $86k to house 27 clients over 423 nights.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Cumberland Motel on Dunedin's Cumberland St.

From 2020, when the Covid pandemic caused international borders to shut and motels were struggling to stay open, grants in Dunedin alone topped $1m. That included several places being paid six figures, including Alcala Motel receiving $172k (45 people for 1299 nights), Owens Motel $172k (48 people 1203 nights) and the aforementioned Stafford Gables.

The released figures show overall numbers trending down in recent years, after the Covid spike.

In 2021, the number of grants fell to $426k, with Alcala Motel again one of the top providers with $76,497 (36 people, 555 nights) while Owens Motel earned $58k (21 people, 309 nights), and Cumberland Motel $58,526 (12 people, 270 nights).

Last year the grants increased to $531k, with Cumberland Motel earning $113k (24 people, 564 nights) and Motel on Carroll with $107K (21 people over 624 nights), Owens Motel earned $77k, while George St Motel and Apartments made $72,120 to provide accommodation for just a dozen people.

This year, for the year ending June 30, 2023 the total payments were about $165k, with Cumberland Motel earning $77k. Between 2018-2023 Cumberland Motel earned $406,696, while Owens earned $315,406.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Owens Motel on George St, Dunedin.

Hocking noted that demand for housing across New Zealand was growing and many people were experiencing a severe and immediate need.

This demand was generated by a shortage of affordable housing driving up house prices and rents. People on low incomes were most affected by rising housing costs and many sought financial help through MSD.

She also noted that some people may struggle to access suitable housing due to a lack of available supply, or they simply may not be able to meet the high cost of housing which may result in them receiving the emergency housing grants “for an extended period of time”.

For people with high and complex needs, it can sometimes be challenging to identify suitable long-term housing, which can lead to longer stays in emergency housing.

Work and Income worked closely with those people to “see what can be done to ensure that once they have a home of their own, they have the skills to sustain it, and the support they need to keep it”.

She also noted that emergency housing suppliers were expected to meet all the relevant regulatory standards imposed by regulatory authorities, including local councils.

Quality standards for emergency housing suppliers would be introduced on November 6, with MSD to prioritise working with suppliers who have signed up to these standards.