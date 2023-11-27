Chemist Warehouse keeps it local

Timaru's Chemist Warehouse may be new, but customers will soon find old and familiar faces working there.

On December 1, Unichem Timaru and Ashbury Pharmacy will merge with The Chemist Warehouse, with all staff and patient records moving to the newly-opened Timaru Showgrounds store.

Pharmacist Sherif Hanna, who has owned Unichem Timaru and Ashbury Pharmacy for the past seven years and worked there for 14 years, is among those making the move.

PETER MEECHAM Customers now have a bigger range of health and wellbeing products to choose from at Chemist Warehouse.

Hanna said he is looking forward to seeing all his regular customers at the new Chemist Warehouse, adding that the only thing that will change is that locals will now have a larger, better, and even more affordable pharmacy.

"Our customers can expect the same great, personal customer service they have always received, but added to that they will be making massive savings on all their health-related needs," said Hanna.

Everyone working in the Ashbury Pharmacy and Unichem Timaru will have a job at Chemist Warehouse Timaru, he said.

"All the familiar faces from the two old pharmacies will be found in the new Chemist Warehouse, all my staff are making the move with me. All those familiar faces that have been looking after the community all these years will still be here in Timaru, just in a new pharmacy store."

PETER MEECHAM More staff and pharmacists are working in the new Chemist Warehouse, meaning customers will have a greater range of service.

Patient records

All local patient records will be transferred from the two old pharmacies to the new Chemist Warehouse store, Hanna said.

"That will be done automatically, and our customers won't need to do anything, we will take care of everything for them. So that means all repeat prescriptions, all records, will move with us.

"All our customers have to do is come see us at our new premises from December 1 and have their scripts filled as normal."

PETER MEECHAM The new Chemist Wareshouse in Timaru is located in Smithfield.

Lower prices, bigger range

With Chemist Warehouse's low prices, Timaru locals will be able to save on healthcare, added Hanna.

"It's a time of year when household budgets get stretched a little bit tighter, so many people are experiencing cost-of-living pressures, so the fact we will now be able to offer customers products at a lower cost is a source of great pride for both myself and my staff," he said.

"I think that's the thing I am looking forward to most about the merger, being able to make things a little easier for people by offering them the same level of service but with more cost-effective prices."

Not only will products be cheaper, but there will also be more of them, said Hanna.

"Another good thing about this merger is that customers will now be able to have such a bigger range of health and wellbeing products to choose from.

"I think for the first few weeks after we make the move there's going to be lots of customers who might just want to come in even to have a look around and check out all the new things that are now going to be available for them to buy."

PETER MEECHAM Chemist Warehouse is open seven days a week and on public holidays too.

More hours, more convenience

The Chemist Warehouse's longer hours will also benefit the Timaru community, Hanna said.

"The pharmacy is open seven days a week and on public holidays too. Chemist Warehouse is open until 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays, which makes it so convenient, especially for families and people who need scripts filled over the weekend.

"Additionally, customers will now be able to pick up repeat scripts at weekends, which is invaluable and enables me and my team to take better care of our 'regulars'.

"Even better, there will be even more staff and pharmacists working in the new Chemist Warehouse, meaning customers will have a greater range of service across a wider range of experienced pharmacists."

