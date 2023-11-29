Taranaki mum of two becomes world's first woman to bench-press more than 300kg

If Ashleigh Hoeta’s dad were alive to see her bench-press 317.5kg and smash a world record, she reckons he would have cried and done a little happy dance.

Hoeta, 27, hails from Waitara, Taranaki, and is now based in Hamilton studying teaching. She began weight-lifting in 2020 when her dad, Ashley, became sick with emphysema.

He was her biggest supporter, the first port of call after every competition, and she wanted him to see her get to the top.

Hoeta lifted 317.5kg at the IPLNZ Tombstone Competition in Papakura, Auckland, at the weekend, smashing the former 294.8kg world record held in the United States and making her the No 1 equipped female bencher in the world.

An equipped powerlifter wears knee wraps, a bodysuit and other gear that help them to carry weight.

Supplied Ashleigh Hoeta’s 317.5kg lift smashed the former world record by 22.7kg.

When Hoeta realised she was now the No 1 woman in the world, there were a lot of emotions.

“Losing dad [and] still being able to lift that much – it was incredible,” the mum of two said.

Hoeta is one of New Zealand’s strongest women and is used to breaking records. She has been doing so since she started weight lifting.

She also holds titles in powerlifting and arm wrestling and, as a teenager, competed internationally in gymnastics.

Nearly a year ago, she decided to come back to lifting after taking six months off to care for her dad.

“My coach was like, why don’t you try something different to get your spark back?”

LISA BURD/Stuff Ashleigh Hoeta is the first woman in the world to lift more than 300kg. She wishes her late father, Ashley, who was her biggest supporter, had been alive to see her break the world record. (File photo)

Three weeks later, her coach suggested entering an equipped benching competition, and she benched 227.5kg, breaking the New Zealand record.

Four months after that, she did another competition and broke her own record with a 265kg bench and placed sixth in the world.

She had a look at those that were placed above her and what they were doing and thought she could push herself further.

So she trained her heart out from August until October, when her dad died.

She only came back to training last week after farewelling him and then broke the record at the weekend.

The previous world record for equipped benching was 294.8kg, held in the US.

Hoeta had her whole family around her supporting her, which made it extra special, she said.

“If dad were there he would have cried, done a silly little dance – he would have been happy.”

Odins Beard Photography/Supplied Hoeta has been smashing records ever since she started the sport just three years ago.

In the 24 hours leading up to the competition, Hoeta said she was really calm, which was unlike her. “I usually get really anxious.”

Aside from losing her beloved father, Hoeta has had her own health battles to overcome to get to this point.

In 2020, just five months before she started the sport, she suffered a stroke.

She said the win and breaking the record would lead to a lot of opportunities internationally, “which is crazy”.

“I dreamed of this when I started.”