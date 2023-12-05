On the naughty list: The students who gatecrashed Dunedin's Santa Parade

It was a Christmas miracle, of sorts, when some students decided to watch the Dunedin Santa Parade but ended-up as one of the attractions.

The annual parade, now in its 25th year, is billed as Otago's largest free public event and took place almost without incident on Sunday. Almost.

Some eagle-eyed observers noted the appearance of what appeared to be a motley crew of students occupying a space in the parade between the Highlanders and the Salvation Army.

Earlier that afternoon, Reid Eberwein was walking from his student flat when he saw George St being closed-off for the parade, which runs from the intersection with Regent Rd, to the Octagon before finishing in Moray Pl.

HAMISH McNEILLY/STUFF The students who gatecrashed the Dunedin Santa Parade

He went back to his flat and told his friends “let's all go to the Santa parade”.

They scraped together some costumes, and “our original plan was just to go and sit by the sidelines and watch everything go by... just be dressed up and be festive’’.

But as they walked down for the parade’s start, they quickly realised “we could just keep walking”.

And they did.

As they walked down George St the group, which numbered between four and five depending on where they were, high-fived kids and “we were trying to spread as much cheer as we could’’.

Supplied Anzac Gallate, middle, was dressed as a Christmas bauble, and certainly not a large pumpkin, or cricket ball.

The centrepiece of their part in the parade was the costume of Anzac Gallate, a type of Christmas bauble, which got the children excited.

“People were just going ‘Yep, there is the Christmas lantern guy and the sleepy pyjama people”, Gallate said.

No-one told the group off for unofficially entering the parade, and they believed their appearance helped fill a large bit of space between the rugby players and the Salvation Army.

The group enjoyed the experience so much that after completing the 2km parade walk they decided to “double back” and enter it again at a different point, Eberwein said.

They ended-up near the Otago Dancers, and were invited to dance with them “before they realised that we had ambitions to stay in the whole parade’’.

Supplied The students pictured just behind the Highlanders.

“So we kind of let them go by because we felt like we were crowding them out a bit.’’

In the second time around, the group ended-up being the “precursor to the celebration of Santa”, but the re-appearance did not generate the same impact.

“There was definitely a tone shift,” Gallate said.

While the group went initially with the intention of watching the parade, “we ended up not really seeing anybody because we were just too excited about going down the street and waving to everyone’’.

After the event, the group checked out the official requirement for entering the parade and have plans in the future to “gather a group and have a student delegation, and have a bunch of fun”.

Eberwein, who is originally from California, was behind the now defunct ‘Sign-up Club’ at the University of Otago, which existed to accrue member, had about 6500 at its peak before it dissolved in 2021.

A future crossover was a possibility, Eberwein said.

“We would really enjoy the challenge of trying to see how many students we can get involved, make it even bigger and better.”