Do you normally wear shorts? And other questions not to ask a disabled person

What’s Wrong With You? is a Stuff podcast about disability made with the support of NZ On Air. In the seven-part series, hosts Olivia Shivas, Rebecca Dubber and guests tackle the big questions about life with a disability. They discuss sex, religion, mobility carparks - and how to fend off outrageous questions. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other podcast platforms from August 16.

OPINION: I’ve been disabled my whole life. Here are some questions that random strangers have asked me, and many of my disabled friends.

What’s wrong with you?

All disabled people have had this question, or a variation of this question: Why don't your legs work? What happened? Why do you use a wheelchair? But context is key when asking this question. There are some situations where asking a person about their disability is appropriate, such as if they’re starting a new job and need support in place for them to do their job. But it’s not appropriate to ask a disabled person without any context or prior relationship.

Can you have sex?

I was a first year student at university and had just finished going to the bathroom. I was on the 7th storey of the AUT tower in the city (I remember which floor, because there was only one accessible bathroom between the 16 levels in that building). I was washing my hands when a young woman came up behind me and blurted out: “Can you have sex?” I was so shocked a stranger had the audacity to ask me that. I think I just replied “yes!”, and then left. As the bathroom door closed behind me, I heard her friend say: “You can’t ask her that!” She’s right, you can’t.

Can you have children?

What’s Wrong With You? producer Grace Stratton was 15 years old when she was out shopping for a Mother’s Day gift. She was by herself inside a shop when the assistant behind the counter asked her, “Can you have children?” She was so taken aback that she didn’t really know how to respond. “No one really knows if they can have children until they go about having children,” she said in the podcast. “The fact that I sit on wheels has nothing to do with my ovaries.”

STUFF Olivia Shivas, Rebecca Dubber and guests tackle the big questions about life with a disability in Stuff's podcast called What's Wrong With You? They discuss sex, religion, mobility carparks - and how to fend off outrageous questions.

Do you normally wear shorts?

Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero was asked this question while shopping one day. The athlete, who won gold and bronze medals in cycling at the 2018 Beijing Paralympic Games, had her prosthetic leg on show when she tried on a jumpsuit. As she checked herself in the mirror outside the changing room, the shop assistant asked: “Do you normally wear shorts?” After collecting her thoughts from the shock of that question, Tesoriero popped her head out from behind the changing room curtain and asked: “Do you have any miniskirts?”

Have you tried vitamin B tablets?

After Green MP Golriz Ghahraman was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, she had a lot of people give her unwarranted advice on ways to help her condition. Someone prefaced their advice to Ghahraman with: “Listen, I've said this before to someone with MS, and they got really angry, so don't get angry.” The person then went on to suggest vitamin B tablets would be helpful for MS.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Stuff digital producer Olivia Shivas and Paralympian Rebecca Dubber interview Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero.

Can I pray for you?

As someone who grew up in church, I have probably been asked this more than the average disabled person. I might actually want prayer for something - but it’s usually not related to my disability. The main problem I have with this question is that it assumes something about a person needs to be fixed, or they are lacking something, but some people are just born disabled.

Questions you should ask

Can I help you?

The world is not designed for disabled people, and we may need extra help every now and then for simple tasks that nondisabled people take for granted. Grabbing a box of tea from the top shelf at the supermarket. Trying to lift a heavy bag of shopping to your car. Crawling under the desk when you’ve dropped your pen. You get the idea. If you see a person with a disability and wonder: “Should I ask if they need help?” I would say yes, but always asked permission before going ahead and helping them. I personally appreciate it, even if I don’t actually need help, but not everyone may feel the same. So if someone says they don’t need help, listen and go on your way.

PICTVRE Paralympian Rebecca Dubber and Stuff digital producer Olivia Shivas are the hosts of a podcast series about disability called What's Wrong With You? They are pictured here with three-legged dog Willis.

Can I check the access for you?

I had this wonderful experience a few months ago as some workmates and I were planning a pre-party for an awards event we were attending. We were going to meet at a hotel beforehand, but none of us had been there before. Two of my colleagues checked the hotel was wheelchair accessible, which meant I could focus on getting dressed and doing my hair (the fun stuff!) over worrying if I could get into the building. I have to check the accessibility of everywhere I go on a daily basis, so it was nice to have a day off where I could show up and not worry about whether I can get in the door or use the bathroom.