Keeping well during lockdown: From seeking help, to learning to thrive in crisis

Lockdown can pose the best of times, or it can cause your mental health to deteriorate. It can end relationships, or worse, lead to more domestic abuse.

The story of lockdown is vastly different for every family. A study of New Zealand families from our first nationwide lockdown, released serendipitously last week on the morning before we entered our second nationwide alert level 4 lockdown, shows the unique challenges lockdown brings – and the huge disparity of its impact on wellbeing.

unsplash The stay at home mandate affects us all in different ways.

Psychologists spoke to Stuff to share their observations, findings and advice as the country grapples with a significant outbreak of Covid-19.

It’s clear, lockdowns are hard for many; parents, especially.

Surviving lockdown

A study of the first level 4 showed parents were increasingly stressed and felt more depressive symptoms. About 13 per cent of parents in the lockdown reported clinically significant decreases in mental health.

Psychology Professor Nickola Overall says increased stress on parents during lockdowns tends to explain the reports of worsening mental health.

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash Stress on parents from kids in lockdown is increasing.

On top of taking on the role of in-person teachers for their children, Overall says parents’ stress levels increase with the same struggles the rest of the population faces. Like others, some parents in the study face cuts to their income when businesses close during lockdowns and have to adjust to working from home… with kids.

Generally, she says children show resilience through lockdowns. Younger children are often able to look on the bright side, she says, and enjoy the extra time with whānau – as well as getting time away from school.

However, she says parents’ stress does pass onto their children.

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen an increase in the number of pre-teen children dealing with anxiety, according to clinical psychologists across the nation.

After last year’s level 4 lockdown, Auckland-based psychologist Sarah Watson said mental health services were slammed with children and teenagers looking for help.

She said more children aged 9 to 12 years old were presenting with anxiety as a result of Covid-19. Teenagers were suffering depression at greater rates, and she said young people with pre-existing mental health issues found it harder to manage their health during lockdowns.

Watson says it was surprising to see the vastly different effects lockdowns have on children and teenagers – some struggle to re-enter normal life and are more comfortable in lockdown.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail There are some who thrive in lockdown.

“It’s quite amazing. On the one side, there are those who love quarantine. They tend to have a stable family unit and enjoy the relaxed nature,” she says.

“Others, if they have family stresses, then this has been a hotbed of triggers.”

Lockdowns don’t happen in isolation. All psychologists Stuff has spoken to stressed the importance of acknowledging other factors impacting wellbeing and health.

The Human Rights Commission reported back on Covid-19 measures so far, raising concerns that victims of domestic violence were unable to access help during lockdowns.

The commission said telehealth services, such as Lifeline and Youthline, proved to be important during previous lockdowns – and all saw an increase in demand. But the commission was worried about those who couldn’t even access services such as those, due to facing psychological abuse and control in the home.

There was an increase in domestic violence last year. Social workers say there appeared to be regressive behaviour, where abusers resorted back to harmful behaviour.

Overall says it’s important to address all levels of wellbeing. Last year, family violence call-outs to police spiked after the announcement of a move to alert level 4 – with 654 calls the day after the announcement, making it the worst day since New Year’s Day.

“Some are simply in very bad situations and there’s no use reappraising a really bad situation,” says Overall.

“This is also a lot harder for people losing jobs, or living in cramped spaces, or those who do not have resources or security going into the pandemic. All of those conditions create massive stress. They require a different approach, which is support for people who are in trouble.”

As well as Government assistance, she says it’s vital people stay in contact with each other to prevent social isolation.

Keeping in touch not only provides a level of support for friends and family, but is also vital for our basic wellbeing as people, Overall says.

“Even the loss of connection with strangers can have a major impact on our mood, because it doesn’t bring out the nature of us that is very social and engages more when we interact with others.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail If you can look for the small things that can provoke gratitude during a pandemic.

Thriving in lockdown

Although Covid-19 is a stressful and deadly virus, silver linings can be found on an individual level.

“This is a collective traumatic event, and this is a good opportunity to figure out how you could live better,” says Overall.

”When people lose through disasters, or when they lose loved ones, they can reassess their priorities. We saw in Christchurch after the earthquakes, there was a lot of growth which occurred through that traumatic event.”

Obviously, you have to be in a fairly comfortable position going into the pandemic to be able to thrive during or after lockdowns.

In psychology circles, they call this “reappraising” – basically learning to look at tricky situations from a different perspective.

Overall says, “Focusing on the positive and being grateful for a situation is a great way to balance the recognition of negative emotions and stress. By doing that, stress doesn’t come out in negative ways.”

Lockdowns can also be a chance to take more control of some aspects of your life.

With less time spent commuting, her study found many respondents reported improvements to some aspects of their health – especially fatigue.

Clinical psychologist Jacqui Maguire says, as we’ve become more familiar with lock downs, it’s good to resort back to positive routines.

“Ask yourself what was most helpful during the last lockdown. Are you someone that needs that quiet cup of tea away from the family, or is a walk a non-negotiable for you. Plan as an individual, and as a bubble, about how you are going to spend your lockdown days.”

How to stay well during lockdown: