Lauren Roxburgh: Why you need to get to know your fascia

Lauren Roxburgh is a wellness educator who moved to Wanaka from Los Angeles with her Kiwi husband and two young children.

OPINION: Fascia has become something of a buzzword in the world of health, fitness and wellness, but I’m not sure most people understand what it is and how to care for it.

Looking after your fascia can have some incredible benefits, from improving posture, relieving persistent pain, decreasing stress, and generally getting your body into correct alignment so it can work more efficiently.

I figure it is time for a little fascia 101 because learning to move, nourish and cleanse my body in a way that restored the health of my fascia was life-changing for me. And the good news is that it is actually quite simple.

First, what is fascia? Picture this: you cut into a piece of raw chicken and see that thin, white and filmy layer; that’s fascia. Our fascia (or connective tissue) is a thin layer of living tissue that lies under the skin and wraps each individual muscle and organ in the body.

In a way it is like the scaffolding of the body that, along with the bones and muscles, helps to hold us up. It connects our muscles to the bones and is a crucial part of our joints (ligaments are also part of the fascial matrix).

Fascia is not only key to the structural integrity of our bodies, it is where our nerves live, so it is always communicating with our brain, and is sometimes described as a sensory organ.

Beyond that, our fascial matrix encapsulates our lymph nodes, which are responsible for clearing toxins from our blood.

Injuries and trapped toxins can adversely affect our fascia, which can wreak havoc on our nervous system, lymphatic system, blood circulation, immunity, breath, posture, joints, skin, hair, and gut health.

So, how do we care for fascia?

Movement is an integral part of my daily wellness ritual. Anyone who knows me knows I love to break a sweat, and stretch it out using a foam roller because body rolling is incredibly healing. It’s like a rolling pin rolling out dough.

The roller smoothes your muscles, tissues and fascia, which helps “wring out” toxins and hydrate brittle scar tissue that can build up in the fascia. Rolling also helps you feel more flexible and relaxed. It’s like having your own masseuse.

I also like to nourish myself with nutrient-dense foods that rejuvenate my body, including my fascia. I call these “fascia foods”.

Research shows that the foods we eat not only have a huge impact on the health of our internal organs, but they can have a massive impact on the health of our connective tissues and joints, and even our external bodies, such as skin, nails and hair.

Fascia foods help promote collagen production because they contain vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin C and zinc, antioxidants, and amino acids, all of which are vital for your body to make collagen. Fascia itself is actually made of bundles of collagen fibres, so it needs collagen to be supple and resilient.

Collagen isn’t just essential for fascia though, it is the secret ingredient you need to keep your joints strong, and your skin firm and glowing. As we age, it is more difficult for our body to produce collagen, which is one reason why our skin sags more. By feeding your body the essential nutrients for collagen production, you are not only helping your fascia thrive, you are feeding your skin and healing your gut.

Are you now ready to boost the health of your fascia, and ignite your body’s ability to heal itself and boost your collagen production? I hope so.

My fascia food superstars include bone broth, fish and yoghurt, which are full of amino acids and collagen vital for the health of your fascia. Avocados, extra virgin olive oil, berries, citrus, tomatoes, garlic, and leafy greens, are all packed with vitamins, antioxidants or minerals that also “feed” your fascia.

Finally, high-fibre foods such as beans and nuts are also great for promoting a healthy fascia.

Getting to understand and care for my fascia has become an integral part of my daily self-care. I hope it can be transformative and empowering for you, too.

*Lauren Roxburgh is a wellness educator. She has a degree in nutrition and exercise physiology.