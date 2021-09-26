Period positivity: How to teach children about menstruation in an empowering way

OPINION: I get it. For many of us, the words “period” and “positivity” are polar opposites. What is there to be positive about when you’re bleeding, bloated, and teetering on the edge of an emotional cliff?

The fact that your period is a monthly report card for your health and doesn’t have to be a nightmare, well, that is a whole other article.

But the negative narrative about our monthly cycles, that generations of patriarchal stigma gleefully perpetuated since forever, really is outdated. It’s a construct we desperately need to dismantle if we ever want to shake the societal shame of how our bodies naturally work.

Monica Kozub/Unsplash Don’t exclude the men and boys in your family. Menstruation is not a “women’s issue” and hiding it only perpetuates the narrative that it’s shameful and wrong.

Like most, I learned about periods the hard way. On my own, in silence, and embarrassed by the shamefulness of my body’s natural functions. At school, the only lessons taught about hormones were based solely on how not to get pregnant.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Period poverty spike in lockdown 'overwhelming' Wellington distributor

* Once parental leave was contentious, now menstrual leave policies provoke debate

* Free sanitary products to school students a step in the right direction

* Is the 28-day menstruation cycle actually a myth?



Any mention of menstruation, at home and school, came in hushed whispers, and any evidence of a monthly bleed was covertly hidden.

Unfortunately, the utter lack of education and media-driven shame around our menstrual cycles has perpetuated a stigma, which has led to many menstruators suffering debilitating symptoms in silence.

We deserved better than this, and we now have a wonderful opportunity to ensure the next generation grows up feeling empowered and knowledgeable about their bodies, cycles, and hormones.

How do we do this? We start in our own homes. Your tween may or may not have been taught the basics at school, but chances are this topic is still shrouded by a sense of mystique and taboo.

Create a period-positive household by being open about periods and let younger ones know that no topic is off-limits. Don’t whisper, and don’t exclude the men and boys in your family. Menstruation is not a “women’s issue” and hiding it only perpetuates the narrative that it’s shameful and wrong.

Use empowering language, and encourage younger ones to see their cycle as a positive event. Our cycles allow us to connect with our bodies each and every month, and your daughter’s cycle will be with her as she ventures into the world, travels, falls in love, grows her career, and realises her potential.

If your period hasn’t been a positive experience in your life, this could also be an opportunity to learn about your own body and hormones. Do it together.

Natracare/Unsplash Another important role is to guide younger ones through the physical and emotional transition they will go through.

Rites of passage and coming-of-age ceremonies are practised in many cultures around the world. Treating menstruation in this way can be incredibly empowering and turns the event into a positive occasion, rather than something to be feared.

Mark the occasion with a special treat. Prepare a care package to give her when she gets her first period, with a heartfelt note, pads or period undies, her favourite treat or some new PJs. Or take her out to celebrate! A movie, dinner, or any special time with you to commemorate the occasion makes menarche a positive experience.

Another important role is to guide younger ones through the physical and emotional transition they will go through.

Natracare/Unsplash We still need to take serious action to gradually alter the way our society views menstruating bodies, and hormonal cycles.

For the first five years or so, the body is working hard to figure out how to navigate the hormonal cycle. Therefore, it’s normal for periods to be irregular in the early years, and for young menstruators to experience moodiness, cramping, and other PMS symptoms.

However, generally, period pain should not hold her back from living her life or attending school. She shouldn’t need to double up on period products to prevent leakage, and shouldn’t need to change products during the night (this all goes for you too, by the way).

As menstruators, we are so powerful when we come together. New Zealand is making great moves forward in this space; such as the beacon of the hopeful light that is the new legislation for free period products in schools.

But we still need to take serious action to gradually alter the way our society views menstruating bodies, and hormonal cycles. Be the change in your own home, for yourself and your young ones.