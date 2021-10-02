Mixing business and pleasure has paid off for the couple behind beauty brand, Anihana

Sophie Cooper (35) is the founder/CEO of Anihana, a sustainable beauty brand. Her husband Aden Cooper (35, Ngāpuhi) left the corporate world earlier this year to join the business as its sales and marketing director. The couple have two children, daughter Beau (5) and three-year-old son Nixon and live in Albany, Auckland.

ADEN: The first words I said to Sophie when I met her were, ‘Damn you’re hot!’ To which she replied, ‘You’re an idiot!’

It wasn’t the most promising of starts, but then we got talking and got on well. We’re both into football – she’s a Chelsea supporter whereas I’m Man United – so that was a bit of rivalry. But Sophie was funny, and we had a lot in common – we both wanted to travel, we both love the outdoors, are sporty and like a drink now and then.

I’d just come out of an 18-month relationship which hadn’t ended well, so I wasn’t looking for another partner. But physically Sophie was just my type – tanned, dark hair and shorter than my 6ft’ 5.

We were friends for a year before it turned into anything else. We then moved to Brisbane for three years, where I realised Sophie was the one for me. It wasn’t one dramatic thing but a series of things – for example, I was working full-time as a mechanic and studying at night for a business degree through Massey. Sophie really supported me with the manic hours I was working – I’d never had anyone support me as much before.

I grew up in Taranaki so decided to get engaged on a beach there. I had a whole speech planned and knew where I was going to do it, but I got really nervous and couldn’t get the words out. When we got back to the car I pulled out the ring and said ‘will you marry me?’ I was so nervous I was shaking. It was the most underwhelming proposal ever.

Sophie is insanely loyal, kind and caring. Sometimes she can be too kind, always putting others first. Like every couple, we have our ups and downs, but there’s no-one I’d rather go through life with.

When we bought the business five years ago, we always planned for me to leave the corporate world and join it full-time. Sophie is definitely the boss, but we both know where our boundaries are and that she makes the final decisions. Working together has actually brought us closer because I’ve seen the struggles she went through in the first few years.

Before kids, I used to be borderline OCD when it came to tidiness. Sophie can be untidy, but now I’ve learned to either pick stuff up myself or have a calm conversation with her about it.

Our ritual is a date night every Saturday at home, doing things like board games, movies and puzzles. We don’t talk about work but about ourselves – 13 years after meeting, I’m still learning things about Sophie which is pretty cool.

SOPHIE: I was born in the UK but moved to New Zealand with my dad’s job when I was 21. I’d been seeing someone in the UK for five years, and he was going to move over when he finished studying but in the end decided not to.

I didn’t know anyone in New Zealand, but Mum’s friend in Wales had a niece in Hamilton, so I forced that poor woman to befriend me! It was a Friday night drinks at her house that I met Aden.

My first impression was that he was arrogant, and I didn’t really like him. But we started talking, and I realised he’s just a confident person. He was tall, dark and handsome though, plus he was really funny.

About a year into us being friends, Aden came over for dinner and dad said, I think you really like him, don’t you? I said something like of course not, we’re just friends. But dad could obviously see what we couldn’t.

I trained as a florist in the UK and Aden was a mechanic when I met him. He’s really driven, dedicated and a hard worker. He juggled a full-time job while getting his business degree which is pretty impressive. We’ve both come a long way from when we first met.

Bringing Aden into the business full-time has worked well because he has so much corporate experience. He’s also great at sales which I find difficult. Watching him present in client meetings blows my mind. I won’t lie, it’s been hard letting go of parts of the business I used to do on my own but working together means we have more time to do the kids’ pick-ups and drops offs and be together.

Aden is so committed to the business he never switches off. I make a point of spending the weekend as a family away from work. But Aden always tries to sneak in some work, so I have to shut him down. He gets obsessive about things and can’t switch off.

He’s such a perfectionist that for our wedding he planned a dance with his grooms-man and my father. They practised for months and mum said he was even practising at 11pm the night before the wedding. It was a Backstreet Boys kind of thing, and it was a complete surprise. Of course, because Aden was involved, it was perfect.

We play to our strengths both in the business and at home. Aden won’t let me do the laundry because he says I hang it out wrong, so he does that while I do the cooking. At the end of the day, we’re best friends who’ll always have each other’s back.