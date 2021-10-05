Medication alone not enough to treat mental health issues in Kiwi kids, Unicef warns

A global report investigating the mental health of children and teenagers is calling for urgent funding to help children, and New Zealand is not immune.

The UN’s child protection agency is warning the pandemic will be the latest challenge piled onto an issue that health services are already struggling to match.

The report, which Unicef says is its most comprehensive analysis of children’s mental health this century, raises concerns about New Zealand’s seeming reliance on medication to address mental illness in children.

Across many developed nations, Unicef noted the rapid rise of antidepressant use among children from the 2000s to 2010s, and said New Zealand was among the front of the pack. While it stressed medication played an important role in improving mental health, it warned about the risks of becoming reliant on drugs when earlier interventions were needed.

It also called for more work to address racism and colonisation in Aotearoa, noting that Māori – like other indigenous groups globally – faced worse mental health due to racism and access to health and social services.

Unicef’s State of the World’s Children study was released in Paris, France, on Tuesday afternoon, at a time when the agency believed children’s wellbeing could be put at risk due to isolation, loneliness and issues accessing education and support services. These effects of the global pandemic follow pre-existing stresses, stemming from issues such as climate change and discrimination, which remain relevant.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Tamariki Māori face greater risk of mental illness, which Unicef says is due to racism (file photo).

Speaking from Paris, Unicef mental health specialist Ann Willhoite​ told Stuff it was clear children’s mental health could not be improved simply through medical invervention.

Children who experienced multiple societal harms, such as surviving in poverty or facing racism or sexism, were more likely to be in mental distress, the report said.

It named New Zealand as a country that showed worse mental health outcomes for indigenous people, evidence that the lasting effects of colonisation were harmful to wellbeing.

“Institutional and structural racism can deny children and young people access to the systems – in education, health and welfare – that they need to be healthy,” Willhoite​ said.

“Racism must be addressed and decolonisation of health must be addressed to improve the mental wellbeing of young people.”

The report said higher rates of suicide and depression were linked to racism, and were evident among Māori. It recommended health practitioners be better equipped to respect the cultures and experiences of different people.

123RF Unicef says a holistic approach is needed to address children’s mental health (file photo).

In wider society, it stressed the importance of accepting young people who challenge gender and racial stereotypes. Feeling respected and connected to minority groups was beneficial for mental wellbeing, it said, but discrimination needed to be addressed.

In New Zealand and other developed nations, such as the UK, Denmark and US, Unicef highlighted questions around the fast-paced growth of medication for childhood mental disorders.

Of all the countries it named, New Zealand had seen the highest increase in prescriptions of antidepressants for children – a rise of 78.3 per cent from 2006 to 2016.

The reasons for this increase were hard to pinpoint. It suggested a range of causes, from “overprescription” to greater awareness about mental disorders.

It warned such widespread use of medication among children could have unintended consequences as “the effects of drugs on young people may be very different from those seen in adults”.

It also suggested the high rate of antidepressant use could be a symptom of a health and social sector that was ill-equipped to provide other treatment options, or prevent mental illness.

Willhoite said there needed to be conversations about prevention and holistic health.

”Mental healthcare needs are still primarily addressed though the healthcare system, and the report is trying to emphasise that a holistic, multi-sector approach encompassing education and social welfare is needed for mental health.”

Brittany Keogh/Stuff University of Auckland professor Sally Merry worked on the SPARX programme to help teenagers with depression.

While treatment access and options remain an issue, work is under way in New Zealand to address this.

This week, the University of Auckland released a redeveloped app, SPARX 2, a game developed to improve mental health and help children and teenagers with depression.

Unicef highlighted it as an important intervention that could help children before they needed more intensive care.

Psychiatry professor Sally Merry, who worked on SPARX, said new tools like hers would offer young people help even if they struggled to access in-person care, or as a preventative measure.

Supplied SPARX, developed by University of Auckland professor Sally Merry, has been shown to be just as effective as face-to-face therapy.

“Anyone who feels depressed or anxious should have access to tools like this, and then medication and further help can be added for those for whom depression or anxiety is particularly troublesome,” she said.

The SPARX app is a game that uses cognitive behavioural therapy to teach young people about managing mental health.

“It is targeted for young people who might see a GP or guidance councillor about these issues, but as we know, there is often not enough services to recognise this need,” she said.

SPARX is available for free on app stores and online. It was first piloted in 2008 on CD. SPARX 2 was released on Monday, as an updated version of the game made for mobile devices.