Three people who overcame Covid vaccine hesitancy in their communities - and their advice

The Whole Truth: Why do people believe Covid-19 vaccination myths?

The vast majority of Aotearoa has jumped at the chance to be vaccinated against Covid-19. In fact, 82 per cent of people eligible for a vaccine have had one, or are signed up for a jab soon.

That leaves about 18 per cent of people over 12 years old currently without a booking or vaccine. Experts such as epidemiologist Dr Rod Jackson say we need to reach at least 95 per cent vaccination to avoid hundreds of deaths.

The reasons holding back the final 18 per cent are complex and varied, from hesitancy about the vaccine, scepticism about Covid-19 itself, to issues accessing healthcare.

Stuff spoke to three people from very different backgrounds to hear how they are helping their communities overcome barriers to vaccination.

If you're interested in how to encourage vaccination in your community, we've also published advice from experts about how to talk to vaccine fence-sitters

From anti-vax to vaccine advocate: It’s all about trust, communication and respect

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Fleur Grant has gone from being anti-vax to a vaccine advocate, talking to sceptics and anti-vaxxers about importance of vaccination.

Fleur Grant can empathise with some vaccine sceptics. She’s been there herself.

Back in 2004, she found herself among a “vaccine awareness group” as a young mother during a meningitis outbreak. The group’s presentation looked trustworthy and legit, with professional brochures and testimonials from real life doctors.

“Before then, my experiences with doctors and GPs had been bad. I had seen three GPs that had just been appalling. Because I had no relationship with a GP and was scared about the meningitis outbreak, I went to this event. They said they wanted to talk about ‘informed choice’,” she recalls.

“I had tried to get information from a GP and was given just a one-page pamphlet, whereas this group had books, clinical articles that they’d cherry-picked and even a doctor speaking. It looked scientifically packaged.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Fleur Grant is a teacher and vaccine advocate, from Birkenhead, Auckland.

Grant has two bachelor’s degrees and given she didn’t have access to a trusted medical expert, she wanted to find out about the meningitis vaccines herself.

At the time, with little support offered from doctors, the only detailed information she had was from organised anti-vax groups.

“There was a total information imbalance between the Ministry of Health and what these people were promoting. It’s an information war and I don’t think the Ministry of Health realised they were in it.”

She says information is the most important tool to help those unsure about vaccination.

Dogged social media campaigns from anti-vaccination groups are targetting people with fears about vaccination. These campaigns rely heavily on a few prominent anti-vax figureheads from the US, and exploit concerns many have. Grant has seen the campaigns spread through local community groups on social media and in wellness and spiritual communities she’s connected to.

Debating on social media is hard to do, but she tries anyway. Often, she says anti-vaccine moderators will block her from commenting once they realise she’s pro-vax.

The easiest way to connect with the vaccine hesitant, then, is through direct communication.

“Looking back at my anti-vax history, it’s important to realise people who want to be fully informed are often not being informed by their doctors. They can fall into a place where there’s information that looks very scientific but is false,” she says.

Rather than be aggressive or assume the worst of the vaccine hesitant, she says it’s important to hear their concerns and help them find reliable information.

A kōrero, a bribe, or a reminder that it’s about whānau

Supplied Political commentator Shane Te Pou.

Political commentator Shane Te Pou estimates he’s helped well over a dozen of his friends and whānau get vaccinated.

During Auckland’s recent lockdown, he reached out to whānau and got in touch with as many people as possible to ask if they’d been vaccinated.

For some, all they needed was a little help finding out where their nearest vaccination centre was. For others, a bit of encouragement or a chat about what to expect from the jabs was enough.

The vaccination rate for Māori is significantly below the national average. Fewer than 60 per cent of Māori are vaccinated, however a very high number of kaumātua have been vaccinated – closer to nine in 10.

Te Pou says he’s been talking to a lot of younger Māori about our collective responsibility and how vaccination impacts not just yourself, but your whānau. Those discussions normally end with a booking being made for a vaccine, he says.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Shane Te Pou (centre) has been speaking to whānau about vaccination.

“When you’re young you feel less vulnerable, but in these chats I say, ‘look, we’ve got to do this for our whānau for our kaumātua. If our kaumātua can do this, with their vulnerabilities, we can do this’. That’s key, collective responsibility is important, and we get that.”

Over time, Te Pou says he’s noticed a decreasing number of Māori are hesitant as discussions about the vaccine continue. When all the talking is done, he says the focus needs to be on Māori health providers, so they have resources to get to marae and communities needing vaccines.

And as a last resort, he jokes, he bought a dozen Woodys for a mate so they’d get vaccinated too.

A sustained information campaign

Jessica’s* cousin hates needles and isn’t a fan of the doctor. She prefers natural “alternatives” and regularly sees a naturopath.

It seemed unlikely her cousin, Sarah, was going to get vaccinated. She shared concerns with Jessica about how the Pfizer vaccine would affect her DNA (it won’t) or the risk of complications (low).

Being passionately into wellness trends, and very conscious of what she consumed, likely led to the start of Sarah’s scepticism, says Jessica. Sarah often relied on Facebook groups to discuss wellness regimes and trends and when the vaccine arrived, she went to those same groups for information about it. The information was often dubious or false, says Jessica.

But Jessica kept in contact with Sarah and over months continued to discuss the vaccine with her – providing occasional links to trustworthy information.

“I have to gently provide her with a multitude of small bites of information from a variety of sources, from medical journals to news articles,” she says.

“That convinced her it couldn’t affect her DNA at all, and that there wouldn’t be some adverse side effect 10 years down the track. She had heard all of these rumours through Facebook groups.”

A mix of continued discussion, with a small side of “guilt” – Jessica reminded Sarah that not getting vaccinated could put their family at risk – eventually paid off.

*Jessica and Sarah’s names are changed to protect privacy.