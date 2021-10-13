What drives us? The personality traits linked to those most likely to succeed

What makes some of us more driven to reach the top in our careers or achieve in other areas of our life?

Ambition and extroversion is in us all to varying degrees, it just depends on how we embrace it and what we do with it, writes Niki Bezzant.

‘Greed is good”. The memorable words of Michael Douglas’ Gordon Gecko in Wall Street may spring to mind when we think of someone extremely ambitious: a person prepared to do anything, and hurt anyone, in pursuit of acquiring wealth, power or prestige. That seems like a pretty negative form of ambition.

Alex Brandon/AP US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

But for every Gordon Gecko, there’s a Ruth Bader Ginsburg; someone whose entire life seemed dedicated to service and improving the lives of others. There’s no doubt she was ambitious; she had to be, to overcome the barriers put in her way as a woman trying to enter a male-dominated field at a time when that was unacceptable.

So what makes some of us more ambitious than others? And is ambition good or bad for us?

The psychological definition of ambition is “persistent and generalised striving for success, attainment and accomplishment”. So far, so neutral.

Psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland, at Victoria University of Wellington, says there are a couple of personality traits that show up strongly in the ambitious person: conscientiousness and extroversion.

“It’s that ability to knuckle down and do lots of work and prepare”, he says, along with being outwardly bubbly and social. “We generally talk about the big five personality traits that we all probably have to varying levels, but if you're high on extroversion and conscientiousness, that is a good predictor of how ambitious you'll be.”

The other thing the research shows points to nurture, rather than nature: our parents’ professions and socio-economic status tend to rub off on us, and can be predictors of how ambitious we are.

“I'll put it this way”, Sutherland says, “John Key's kids are more likely to be ambitious than somebody who works in a supermarket.”

We can all think of the immediate exceptions to this, perhaps even Key himself, who famously grew up in modest circumstances. Sutherland says it comes down to having strong role models.

“The theory is that it's through modelling. You see your parents working hard, achieving; doing well in their careers, and you are therefore more likely to do that yourself.” If we don’t have parental role models, the role models might be somewhere else in your life, and have a similar effect.

For those of us without the head start of ambitious parents, can we learn to be more ambitious?

“You can,” Sutherland says. “I think as for many kinds of human traits, there's probably a window for all of us to move up or down. And particularly as you move along in life, there'll be various things that shape you to be more or less ambitious.

“You're born with a moderate amount … conscientiousness and extroversion, but if somebody really schools you up in how to study really hard and work really hard … you can probably be shaped over time to be more ambitious.”

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland (file photo).

Likewise, we could learn to be more extroverted, though Sutherland says this could be quite an effort.

“That might not last as long, because it doesn't feel, perhaps, as natural, and you might end up going, why do I want to do that anyway? It doesn't really feel right for me.”

Research shows ambitious people tend to achieve material success and power.

“Being ambitious is related to the things that you would expect: career performance, higher salary, getting a good job, getting ahead in politics”, Sutherland says. In the workplace, being seen as ambitious means people tend to do better and have more opportunities to rise through the ranks.

There’s a downside, though.

“There was a big study over about 30 years, which found that really ambitious people are only very slightly happier than non-ambitious people, and possibly have slightly shorter lifespans”, Sutherland says.

“The theory is that there's only so much of you to go around. You've only got so much capacity, and you can choose to invest it really strongly in getting that career, getting that advancement, getting that good salary. But that might come at the cost of social relationships and pursuing other things that make you happy.”

“I guess the question I would be asking people is: what do you want in life? And that's a big question. Do you want this great job? Do you want this good career? Do you want to be a Supreme Court judge? Or do you want to be focusing on happiness and life satisfaction? And you might have to balance those two.”

It can come down to personal values, Sutherland says.

“It depends on what you, as an individual, and what parents who are raising kids value. If you value getting ahead; if you value a great job that's cool, but don't necessarily expect that the kids are going to be any happier than somebody who doesn’t have such a prestigious job, but who may have richer interpersonal relationships or be engaged in things that can make them happier.”

We probably all have an opinion on whether high ambition is a good or bad thing. Without ambitious people, you could argue, we wouldn’t have many wonderful advancements in technology, science and society. On the other hand: Donald Trump.

Sutherland says ambition can be pointed in any direction, whether it’s unbridled wealth and power, or service to the community.

“You can marshal those forces [of ambition] to work in whichever way you want to.”

A change of plan

Changing the direction of your ambition is a useful skill to have. For Auckland couple Sarah Dunn and PJ Frame, both ambitious people hit by pandemic-related job losses last year – it was essential.

Frame, who had been working as a sought-after live audio engineer on major music events, was forced to re-evaluate when the events business stopped short in the face of lockdowns.

“There was suddenly a lot of downtime to really think about what was actually important for me in the long run, as well as to Sarah and I in the long run, in terms of: do I want to be loading trucks at 4am for the next 20 or 30 years?”, she says.

Ethan Lowry Couple Sarah Dunn and PJ Frame diverted their ambition into new careers.

Frame took advantage of the government’s Targeted Training and Apprenticeships Fund (TTAF) to start studying to become an electrician. When she finishes training in November, she will be seeking an apprenticeship in that field.

“It’s the greatest opportunity for me to run with this move”, she says. And while the last year has had its challenges, “I'm actually super excited to be moving into a solid industry that is in demand and is reliable”.

Dunn’s role as a magazine editor was also a Covid casualty. She too made an immediate pivot. She “swung into action” and picked up contracting communications work, before winning a scholarship to study for a post-graduate certificate in professional economics. Now she’s working for an education and training consultancy as a communications manager.

“I'm really enjoying where I am”, she says. “And I'm still learning more about where all these exciting new skills and competencies that I'm digging deeper into can take me.”

Listening to them rattle through the career changes they’ve made, both women make it sound easy. But without being naturally ambitious people, such big transitions would have been much harder.

“I feel grateful that we've maintained a sense of momentum”, Dunn says.

You can see Sutherland’s point about ambitious people tending to channel that in whatever direction they’re moving. Even when they haven’t been working, Dunn and Frame have achieved a lot in the last year, including renovating a van, then touring the country in it, and planning and hosting their wedding.

Dunn tosses in that she also finished the manuscript of her novel.

She reckons having some similar personality traits is part of what makes their relationship work.

“Having a broadly similar perspective on where we want to go in life as is no accident”, she smiles.